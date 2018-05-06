Pincus' Latest Move Can Improve Zynga's Long-Term Prosperity

I hope Zynga will consider porting some of its Android/iOS games to Facebook’s Instant Games platform. Facebook has enabled in-app purchases on its Instant Games Platform.

Pincus’ sacrifice means Zynga is now open to takeover bids. Zynga is an attractive M&A target. It is profitable and has no debt with $740 million in cash.

It is a generous gesture from Mr. Pincus. By giving up his super-voting/veto privileges, Zynga’s long-term strategy is now more flexible.

Mark Pincus has converted his founder super-voting stocks to ordinary stocks. His voting power is now reduced from 70% to 10%.

I am still long Zynga (ZNGA). This company posted excellent numbers on its Q1 2018 earnings report. In spite of not having a new hit game, Zynga still posted Q1 revenue of $208.2 million, up 7% year over year [Y/Y]. Mobile revenue is $182.6 million, up 13% Y/Y. Net income was $5.6 million - a big turnaround from Q1 2017’s net loss of $9.5 million. The all-important metric pertaining to the number of mobile average daily active users also increased 24% Y/Y to 23 million.

(Source: Zynga)

More importantly, Mark Pincus’ decision to downgrade his super-voting shares to ordinary share can lead to a more flexible strategy for Zynga. Pincus’ voting power has been reduced from 70% to 10%. Going forward, Zynga’s management can take bigger risks toward growing the company’s portfolio of video games.

The loss of Pincus’ 70% veto power also means Zynga is now vulnerable to a friendly/hostile takeover.

Zynga is an attractive takeover target for NetEase (NTES) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Zynga is now profitable and has an increasing number of mobile daily active users. It is in a great position to benefit more from the predicted $70.3 billion global revenue from mobile games this year. Zynga still has more than $740 million in cash, is debt-free, and has durable game franchises in Zynga Poker and FarmVille.

Yes, Zynga can survive as an independent company. However, being bought by Tencent or NetEase will help Zynga penetrate the $14.64 billion/year Chinese mobile gaming industry. With Mr. Pincus no longer wielding a 70% voting power over Zynga, Frank Gibeau can offer the company to his former employer Electronic Arts (EA), or to any other larger video game companies.

Zynga’s $861 million annual revenue can boost Electronic Arts’ mobile reach. With Fortnite: Battle Royale topping the console video game charts, Electronic Arts requires a stronger mobile games revenue stream to balance out future declines in its console games-heavy business model.

Zynga’s Bark Needs A New Pitch

Old games will eventually peak in terms of attracting and retaining new players. Zynga needs to gamble on new ideas to further increase its daily active customers. Old franchises like FarmVille and Zynga Poker still contributed 38% to Zynga’s revenue. The $527 million purchase of NaturalMotion is paying off, the CSR mobile games contribute 13% to Zynga’s top line. However, making or buying new games that can diversify Zynga’s portfolio is still a sought after development.

(Source: Zynga)

Five years from now, it will be sad to see FarmVille and Zynga Poker still contributing more than 35% to Zynga’s top line. It will only mean that Zynga got lazy or timid/stagnant.

Copying another company’s hit game that’s been copied thousands of times is also not the best way to grow Zynga’s games portfolio. Zynga’s latest mobile game, Willy Wonka’s Adventure, has little chance of making it big when there are already tens of thousands of copycat versions of Activision’s (ATVI) Candy Crush Saga.

Below is a screenshot from Willy Wonka’s Adventure. It is just another generic match-3 puzzle game. Willy Wonka’s Adventure has no differentiating feature that can make it stand out. The only way this game can be decently monetized is through incentivized ads or integrating it with the real money tournaments technology of Skillz.

(Source: Motek Moyen/Zynga)

I don’t want to see another iteration of FarmVille. I want games in new genres that Zynga hasn’t explored yet. It has tons of cash. Zynga should gamble on making/publishing Battle Royale games, first-person shooters, MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), and role-playing games.

Battle Royale is the new hot genre in video games. The cross-platform, free-to-play Fortnite: Battle Royale grossed $223 million in March. Zynga should make/publish new games that belong to genres currently popular among gamers. However, Zynga still needs to come up with unique features that can make its next-generation games more attractive. Instead of copying Fortnite: Battle Royale, Zynga can make a Battle Royale game with a heroes-based, team-centric combat experience.

With more than $700 million in cash, Zynga can make an Overwatch-inspired heroes-based Battle Royale game. Zynga needs creative remixing of popular games to attract new players. Zynga should take inspiration from outside-the-box thinking that made Rocket League super-successful. Rocket League, in essence, is a vehicular combat soccer game so it is patently different from other MOBA games.

In-Game Advertising Is Growing

The exclusive ad partnership with Unity Technologies is paying off. Advertising revenue in Q1 2018 was $44.8 million, up 12% Y/Y. Ads now contribute 22% to Zynga’s total quarterly revenue. Rewarded Video Ads from Unity is slowly weaning Zynga off from its previous heavy dependence on in-app purchases or “bookings.”

Incentivized video advertising is a great way to monetize non-paying players. Most casual games are stamina-based. A tightwad player who doesn’t want to pay real money for Zynga’s virtual currencies can be monetized by offering him/her in-game video ads. He/she can get virtual currencies by clicking and watching 15-second video ads.

The Rewarded video ad is now the preferred ad type for most gamers. Rewarded video ads help retain players which leads to increasing the number of active daily users.

(Source: Unity Technologies)

Thanks to incentivized ads, unoriginal games like Willy Wonka’s Adventure can still be decent revenue generators if they attract a large number of active players. Watching a 15-second video ad in-game is an easy way for non-paying players to get virtual currencies or game energy which could extend their daily playing time.

Instead of me spending 365 pesos (around $7.15) to buy virtual currency/items on Willy Wonka’s Adventure, I’ll just bear watching fifty or 100 15-second video ads to receive almost the same rewards.

(Source: Motek Moyen/Zynga)

Closing Thoughts

I will remain long ZNGA and I will rate it as a buy even if nobody buys it. Aside from bookings, Zynga showed it knows how to monetize its games via rewarded ads. As far as I know, Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) still do not allow ad-blocking software inside apps. In-game advertising is therefore a safe, growing tailwind for ZNGA.

Dawn of Titans is a flop, but Zynga’s poker and social casino slots games are reliable revenue generators. After almost 11 years of existence, Zynga did not grow to previous expectations. However, it remains a legitimate long-term beneficiary of the $137.9 billion global video games industry.

(Source: Newzoo)

Going forward, Zynga will eventually port some of its Android/iOS games to Facebook’s (FB) Instant Games platform. In addition to ads-based monetization, Facebook has enabled in-app purchases on Instant Games.The implementation of in-app purchases has led to the billion-dollar-grossing Disney (DIS) Tsum Tsum to join the Instant Games platform of Facebook.

Instant Games are no-download, lightweight streaming HTML5 games available on Facebook’s web and mobile apps. Zynga should exploit Instant Games to reach out to the 1.2 billion active users of Facebook Messenger.

Unlike the million-plus games on the very crowded Android/iOS platforms, there are only around 200 HTML5 games available on Instant Games right now. Zynga, therefore, can become an early-bird leader inside Facebook’s Instant Games platforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, AAPL, GOOG, TCEHY, NTES, ATVI, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.