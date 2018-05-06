Symantec: A Risky Hold Through Earnings

On May 10th, 2018, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) will report results for its final quarter in the 2018 fiscal year. After getting crushed in November for slightly lower results, SYMC traded below $30 for the rest of 2017 and fell to below $28 in late January 2018. Only recently have shares breached the $28 level, and now investors are looking for a rally off of the $28 support level. With the recent volatility in the market, SYMC needs to find good fundamental strength.

Source: Finviz

Symantec's third-quarter release, following the November report, was another disappointment with shares dropping below the $28 mark. The cybersecurity company beat the expected EPS number, $0.49 vs. $0.44, but revenues missed by $40 million despite a 12.8 percent year-over-year increase. The main source of the bearish sentiment was poor guidance for the fourth quarter and 2018 fiscal year. CEO Greg Clark blamed it on increased "implied billings and deferred revenue" caused by a shift in the Enterprise segment.

The first thing to note about SYMC is its recent divestiture in its Enterprise Security segment. Finalized on October, 31st 2017, SYMC sold its "website security and public key infrastructure solutions to DigiCert Parent, Inc.," according to its filed third-quarter report. The two were sold for $960 million in cash and a 28 percent stake in DigiCert worth about $45 million, totaling $1.1 billion. As a result, SYMC's revenue blend shifted significantly as indicated by the chart above.

In an interview with CRN from August, CEO Clark said the divestiture "would allow the company to continue its focus on its Integrated Cyber Defense platform." The focus on this platform within the Enterprise Security means two things need to happen for SYMC to be successful after this transaction. First, margins within the segment should show improvement in 2018. Second, the Consumer Digital Safety segment needs to pick up the slack as the other segment experiences a shift.

Source: Third-Quarter Filing

The Enterprise Security segment showed positivity after the divestiture of the assets was completed. Revenues only fell 3 percent from the loss of the sold operations, as the loss was offset by an increase in revenue from network protection solutions and the Blue Coat acquisition. This is an encouraging sign for investors going forward, even though margins and revenue were on the backside of guidance. SYMC needs to jump from an operating margin of 22 percent in the third quarter to the low 30s to keep up with expectations. The Enterprise Security segment should be able to pull its weight as the divestiture effects settle, the Blue Coat acquisition continues to lead to growth, and "the implied billings and deferred revenues" CEO Clark talked about are reported.

The remark about the "deferred revenues and implied billings" says more about the changing landscape of cybersecurity. In the question and answer section of the conference call, the CEO said that the Enterprise segment was seeing a lower "refresh rate" in the "appliances" category versus the "virtual appliances" category. Basically, cloud protection services are performing better than on-site protection services and the revenue delay is being caused by this crossover and the new subscriptions being established. Symantec's performance going forward will be driven by how it handles this new mix and whether it can use its new capital to take advantage of this trend.

SYMC made a conscious choice to sell assets worth $1.1 billion on the Enterprise side, and therefore, put more pressure on its Consumer Digital Safety segment. The segment saw a 47 percent increase in revenue from the year before and a 42 percent increase in operating income mostly due to the LifeLock acquisition. A positive addition indeed, but operating margin dropped significantly. Looking at the YTD data, the chart shows the margin fell 1,200 basis points, a data point that played heavily into the softer guidance on margins and overall EPS. The company was clearly looking to boost costs to integrate the new operating unit into its own company, so in 2018, Consumer Digital Safety's margin will be a key figure to observe, especially with its weight in total revenue being increased after the divestiture on the Enterprise side.

Source: Gallup

There is significant upside on the LifeLock acquisition. Identity theft and fraud numbers are continuing to grow as the Internet gets more complicated and the networks around us grow. In Javelin's 2018 Identity Fraud report, the organization reported that "in 2017, there were 16.7 million victims of identity fraud, a record high that followed a previous record the year before." In a Gallup survey, it was found that 16 percent of respondents in 2015 saw themselves or a family member become a victim of identity theft, a number that has doubled since 2010. All this being said, there is a market here, and SYMC has access to it now with LifeLock.

The company is going through a transition with multiple acquisitions, a divestiture, and some key shifts in its markets. The transitions have led to financials that don't particularly appeal to the investor. However, the firm has an opportunity to set itself up for success. Not only is it seeing a large capital influx from the divestiture, but also tax reform is supplying another cash infusion. In the third quarter, SYMC reported a $606 million tax benefit due to the effect of a lower corporate tax rate.

This earnings report may still be messy with earnings numbers at or slightly below the middle of guidance ranges, so the stock is risky to hold through earnings. Optimism from management about guidance and margins (especially that key Consumer margin) could help it rally after volatility settles down, but nothing about SYMC excites me in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hold at your own risk. There are better tech stocks out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.