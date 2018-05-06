Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeff Olmstead - Chief Executive Officer

Philip Houchin - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mid-Con Energy Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode, later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s call, Jeff Olmstead. You may begin.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Wanda. Good morning, thank you everyone for your participation in the call today. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past, events within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining me on the call today are Sherry Morgan, our Chief Accounting Officer; Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our VP of Development; and introducing Philip Houchin our new CFO.

This morning we posted a presentation to go along with this call. If you would like to follow along, please go to midconenergypartners.com click in Investor Relations, then Events and Presentations and finally click on the PDF next to the view presentation link under the first quarter 2018 earnings call.

If you’re following along with the presentation please turn with me to Slide 3, our first quarter 2018 highlights and recent events. If you recall from our yearend earnings, we outlined three strategic objectives for 2018. We want to maintain financial flexibility, optimize our capital allocation and build our current inventory of growth projects through the partnership. I believe our team did an exceptional job of advancing each of these three objectives which I’ll go into greater detail in a few slides.

From a financial flexibility standpoint, we closed down the limit to all of our credit agreement which extended the maturity and increased our borrowing base. We increased liquidity while lowering our total leverage and continue to decrease operating cost.

From a capital allocation standpoint, we spread our capital across near term quick pay out opportunities, advanced long-term waterflood growth prospects and continue using excess cash flow to reduce outstanding debt.

Finally we acquired one grass roots waterflood prospect with significant growth potential that waterflood optimization prospect that will both help build our inventory of future projects.

If you turn to the page to Slide 4, here we have provided detail how we are expanding our financial flexibility. As we discussed at our yearend call on January 31, 2018, we closed down a private placement of $15 million in class B convertible preferred equity, with an investor group led by John Goff was also our largest investor in the class A convertible preferred offering.

We use these funds to acquire the new Wyoming assets and differ the reduced outstanding debt. Also on January 31, we closed on the [indiscernible] credit facility, which, among other things, increased the borrowing base of $125 million and extended maturity by two years to November of 2020. We ended the quarter with $89.2 million in total outstanding debt, which leaves us with over $35 million in availability pulling from more acquisitions or accelerate capital projects when the opportunities present themselves.

Production for the quarter averaged 2800 barrels oil equivalent per day, however we exited the quarter with March averaging closer to 2900 barrels oil equivalent per day. Winter weather hit both our Oklahoma and Texas asset herds in January and after recovering from this downtime related to the weather we exited the quarter higher than the fourth quarter 2017 after adjusting for the sale of our Southern Oklahoma assets in December.

Resulting leverage is calculated by our credit agreement was 3.34 times which is continuing to come down with increased oil prices, lower operating costs and lower total outstanding debt. Finally, our operations tem continues to find ways to drive down our operating cost. This quarter the majority of the reductions didn’t come from the sales of Southern Oklahoma assets in December of '17 which is partially offset by an increase in expenses from the acquisition of our new Wyoming assets. Going forward we may see a slight increase in operating expenses as we spend more money on new injections in our growing water floods. However, once a response we've seen in those projects we should see production growth that outpaces operating cost growth which we believe will keep us within our guidance range.

Turning to slide 5, optimizing our capital allocation. This year we have spent a considerable amount of time trying to use our available capital the most efficient way. We have broken our capital use into four categories near term projects and quick pay outs, long-term projects with significant growth potentially, acquisition opportunities and finally debt repayment.

For the first quarter we use excess cash flow to spend 1.6 million of drilling one new producer, one new injector converting, two producing wells to injectors before we expect the recompletions in eight capital work overs. We didn’t use remaining excess cash to continue paying down debt.

If you turn on slide 6 we will talk about our building our inventory. as we announced on January 31, 2018 we acquired two assets on our new Wyoming [Indiscernible] area. These assets netted approximately 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per reserves with some probable and possible growth potential as well. One of these assets is an existing waterflood unit that we believe has waterflood optimization potential and some return to production potential. There are quite a few wells within the units that have gone down over the last three years and due to lower oil prices, these wells were left shut in by previous operators.

The extreme cold returning to those wells to production injection until recently to have another warmer weather has arrived we have begun returning producers and injectors operations and I look forward to providing more details on our progress here in the future.

The other property we acquire is the grass roots waterflood project and we believe a significant growth potential. We are in the process of gaining regulatory and working interest partner approval and expect to begin our pilot injection later this summer and we expect the growth potential of this project to start showing up in the middle of next year.

With that I will turn it over to our CFO Philip Houchin, who will walk you through our financial results for the quarter.

Philip Houchin

Thank you, Jeff. I will now discuss some of the major financial highlights for the quarter. Please turn to slide 8. Production for the first quarter of 2018 was 252,000 BOE or 2800 BOE per day. On a daily basis this represented a 16.6% decrease sequentially and a 22.7% decrease year-over-year. The decreases were both sequential and year-over-year were primarily due to the sale of our Southern Oklahoma properties in December 2017, winter weather during January 2018, causing downtime in both Texas and Oklahoma and steeper than expected declines in select Texas properties. These decreases were partially offset by acquisitions and continued positive waterflood responses from two Texas properties.

We exited the quarter with daily average production for March of 2884 BOE per day showing a positive trend over and above the quarterly average of 2800 BOE per day. Oil and natural gas sales were 14.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 or $50.38 per BOE. Although actual revenues are up when compared to first and first quarters of 2017 on a per BOE basis this is a 15% increase sequentially and a 24% increase year-over-year. The reason for the drop in actual revenue was lower production, mostly from asset sales, which was offset on a per BOE basis by higher oil prices. While oil prices increased during the first quarter of 2018 over the first and first quarters of 2017 cash settlements paid for mature derivatives inclusive of net premiums also increased. These were 1.3 million in the first quarter or $5.25 per BOE. This was an increase from $3.15 per BOE in the fourth quarter 2017, or $0.48 per BOE in the first quarter 2017.

The realized resulting prices after incorporating cash settlements from mature derivatives inclusive of net premiums were $53.13 per BOE in the first quarter 2018 $47.56 per BOE for the fourth quarter 2017 and $46.61 per BOE in the first quarter of 2017.

The partnership was able to reduce or keep expenses in line with previous comparable quarters. Lease operating expenses were 4.8 million in the first quarter 2018, representing a 2.4% decrease from the fourth quarter 2017 and a 3.8% decrease from the first quarter 2017. The sequential decrease in lease operating expenses is primarily due to the sale of Southern Oklahoma properties in December 2017, partially offset by the acquisition of properties in Wyoming in January 2018. On a per BOE basis this represented $19.05 for the first quarter 2018, which was up 19.7% sequentially and 24% year-over-year. This is due to lower production from the sale of Southern Oklahoma assets and increased expenses with the acquisition of the Wyoming assets. As production increases in Wyoming to offset associated expenses this number should begin to normalize.

G&A expenses remained relatively flat on a year-over-year basis at 1.9 million. on a sequential basis G&A expenses increased by 700,000 from 1.2 million dues to higher professional fees and public reporting expenses that historically occurred during the first quarter and acquisitions and divestitures. Once again on a per BOE basis this figure is above the comparable quarters due to lower production from asset sales.

The partnership posted a net loss of 10.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared a net loss of 8.7 million sequentially and net income of 4.4 million year-over-year. The negative sequential variance was primarily attributable to impairment due to mechanical issues in one asset in Texas. The negative variance year-over-year was primarily attributable to a greater loss on derivatives, lower production and higher impairment in the first quarter of 2018, partially offset by higher oil prices and decreased total operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure for the first quarter of 2018 was $6 million or $24 per BOE compared to $8 million or $26.7 per BOE in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 6.4 million or $19.84 per BOE in the first quarter of 2017. The sequential and year-over-year decrease in adjusted EBITDA in aggregate was primarily due to lower production from asset sales and higher cash settlements from mature derivatives, including net premiums pay. The increase in year-over-year adjusted EBITDA for BOE per day was due to lower production, with sale of assets. In both comparable periods decreased production was partially offset by lower operating cost and higher realized pricing.

Free cash flow a non-GAAP measure is calculated after CapEx. For the first quarter 2018 free cash flow was 2.5 million compared to 5 million in the fourth quarter 2017. The decrease was primarily attributed to third and fourth quarter distributions on the preferred class A convertible stock that was approved and paid in the first quarter of 2018. The partnership used free cash flow in the first quarter 2018 primarily to reduce debt.

Turning to slide 9. As previously stated by Jeff a goal of partnership is to maintain financial flexibility by strengthening its balance sheet. During the first quarter 2018, we continue to deliver by reducing debt billion approximately 10 million driven March 31, balance of 89.2 million and ending with over 35 million in combined cash and borrowing capacity net of letters of credit.

As seen by the slide we've been able to reduce our debt from 122 million in the third quarter of 2017 to 89.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, all while increasing our liquidity. As of May 2, we have further reduced debt to 88 million through the generation of additional free cash flow. This is a result of operating more efficiently and paying down debt in conjunction while finding accretive ways to grow through the deployment of capital. We entered the quarter with a net debt to EBITDA ratio as calculated by our credit agreement at 3.34 times which continues to show a positive trend.

Slide 10, details our current commodities hedging portfolio. The partnership continues to hedge over 50% of its projected production through the third quarter of 2020. Average scores for 2018 remain lower than current market prices, however they increased about $56 in the first quarter of 2019. These hedges will continue to offset a portion of the increased oil price environment that we are currently experiencing. Management is continuing to reviewing our hedging portfolio to strategically reduce the risk involved in commodity pricing.

Slide 11, details are forward guidance for 2018. We believe the guidance that was delivered in February of 2018 is still within the range and do not need to make adjustments at this time.

That concludes the financial section of the presentation, and with that I'll turn it back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks Phillip. Again, thank you everyone for your participation on the call today. I'm excited about our potential this year to grow our flexibility, while executing our development plan and hopefully finding some additional projects add to our inventory.

With that operator we would like to open up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Jeff Olmstead

Okay, well again, thank you everyone for listening in good to know we have answered all the questions once again this quarter. if you do have any questions please feel free to reach out to us after the call we will be happy to walk you through anything you have. Thank you everyone will talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. That concludes the call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.