Snap-On Has Arrived In Bargain Territory

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) has dropped over 17% this year. Based purely on the numbers and an associated discounted cash flow analysis, the company is undervalued, especially relative to the majority of other stocks. Therefore, a further detailed look into the tool maker is warranted.

The Business

Snap-on is a manufacturer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions with a heavy focus on automotive repair. Products include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information management systems, and other shop equipment. While the majority of sales are derived from vehicle dealerships and auto repair shops, other customers come from industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

The company is comprised of four operating segments, including, in order of share of revenues, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, Commercial and Industrial Group, and Financial Services.

Source: 2017 Annual Report

Snap-on Tools Group : Provides tools for vehicle service and repair technicians via the company’s mobile tool distribution channel.

: Provides tools for vehicle service and repair technicians via the company’s mobile tool distribution channel. Repair Systems & Information Group : Primarily serves independent repair shops and OEM dealerships through direct distributor channels.

: Primarily serves independent repair shops and OEM dealerships through direct distributor channels. Commercial & Industrials Group : Provides tools serving industrial and commercial customers in industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and the military.

: Provides tools serving industrial and commercial customers in industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and the military. Financial Services: This segment provides financing for customers purchasing tools and diagnostic equipment on an extended-term payment plan. It also provides financing for franchisees for vehicle leases and business loans.

The biggest revenue contributor, Snap-on Tools Group, uses a franchised mobile van network to serve vehicle repair technicians. Vans visit automotive repair technicians at their place of business providing them with tools, diagnostic equipment, and repair and service information. Franchisees purchase Snap-on’s products at a discount from suggested sale prices and then resell them at prices set by the franchisee.

Growth Drivers

There are several growth drivers that we think will fuel appreciation in the company’s shares over the coming years. Some of these are specific to the company while others are benefits we see for the tool and diagnostics industry as a whole. The company itself lists four runways for growth on its website, including enhancing the franchise network, extending to critical industries, expanding with repair shop owners and managers and building in emerging markets. We will touch on all of these in addition to other points in the analysis that follows.

International Expansion & Serving a Broader Range of Industries

Snap-on products can already be found in more than 130 countries. Additionally, about half of its manufacturing facilities are outside of the U.S., including facilities in China, Brazil, France, and Sweden to name just a few. Some of this international expansion has come via acquisitions, some of which will be mentioned below.

The Commercial & Industrial group has the greatest international presence of Snap-on’s operating segments. This segment is also helping diversify the company’s customer base by serving other industries besides automotive repair. As highlighted in the 2017 annual report, Snap-on plans to continue to introduce an array of new products aimed at solving critical tasks in industries like aerospace, oil and gas, mining, and power generation.

The end of 2017 marked the European hand tools business's 17th consecutive quarter of sales growth. In China, Snap-on recently launched the Red Box Plus diagnostics platform which includes features to aid in repairs on vehicles prominent in China. Snap-on has also replicated its U.S. franchise distribution model in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, New Zealand, Belgium, and Ireland.

There is still plenty of room for Snap-on to grow internationally. In 2017, total U.S. revenue was over double of revenue attributed to international sales. Of course, international revenue is already significant, accounting for 32% of total revenue in 2017, but we think the share of total revenue attributed to international sales will grow via organic sales increases as well as acquisitions like Norbar. The company did not break down sales by country in its last annual report but did split revenue by geographical region. Of the $4 billion in revenues, 67.5% were attributed to U.S. sales, 18.7% to Europe, and 13.7% to all other regions.

Acquisitions

The company has completed many acquisitions in recent years, including three in 2017. Most recently, Snap-on acquired Torque Control Specialists of Australia for $3.6 million. They offer a full range of torque products, including wrenches, multipliers and calibrators. In May 2017, another manufacturer providing torque solutions, Norbar Torque Tools, based in Banbury, England, was acquired. Norbar is a manufacturer of torque products such as wrenches, multipliers and calibrators. Norbar’s tools are used in industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and mining and railroad. The first acquisition of 2017 was BTC Global Limited for $9.2 million. BTC is based in Crewe, England, and designs and implements automotive vehicle inspection and management software for OEM franchise repair shops. Part of Snap-on’s strategy involves opportunistically expanding in critical areas via acquisitions with the aim of both enhancing capabilities and expanding into other critical industries. Per CFO Aldo Pagliari’s comments on the first-quarter earnings call, selective M&A remains one of the top choices for deploying Snap-on’s excess cash and is favored over dividends and share repurchases.

Vehicle Repair Market Opportunities

The vehicle repair market is likely to remain a favorable place to operate and Snap-on has positioned itself to benefit from this opportunity. One data point of interest is the job outlook for automotive service technicians provided by the Occupational Outlook Handbook of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment of automotive service technicians and mechanics is expected to grow by six percent from 2016 to 2026. This is not phenomenal growth by any means but is in line with the average growth rate for all occupations. There are some counteracting forces going into the projected growth rate. On one hand, the number of vehicles in use is expected to continue to rise. However, with new technologies and improvements in reliability, vehicles may require much less frequent maintenance and repair. A final positive factor to mention is the continued increase in the average U.S. vehicle age which currently stands at almost 12 years. Approximately 15% of vehicles are expected to be 12 years or older by 2019 which should help keep up the demand for service technicians.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Another aspect to keep in mind is the size of the market being addressed by Sanp-on. The general automotive repair market is expected to have revenues of over $51 billion by 2020, according to data provided by statista.com. Due to the somewhat meager annual growth rates seen in the graph below, we think Snap-on needs to start seeing more success in its push to serve other critical industries which would also be a plus in terms of diversification.

Source: Statista - Revenue of general automotive repair in the U.S. (in million U.S. dollars)

Financials & Valuation

One of the first things to look at when going through a company’s financial statements is how cash flow from operations compares to capital expenditures historically. For Snap-on, these numbers look very positive, especially in comparison to most companies comprising the greater industrial sector. Many of these companies regularly have capital expenditures that exceed cash flow from operations in a given year. The table below provides the figures for the last 10 years.

Source: Snap-on 10-Ks

As mentioned, the company also regularly has a significant amount of cash going towards bolt-on acquisitions. In 2017, the amount going towards acquisitions was almost exactly the same as the amount for capital expenditures. Cash going towards acquisitions came in at $82.9 million, $160.4 million, and $11.8 million in 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively.

We also see some positives looking at the balance sheet where long-term debt to equity is at the reasonable level of 0.35. The long-term debt for Snap-on has been increasing over the years. Part of this is that the long-term debt balance has grown along with sales and the size of the company as seen in the graph below comparing long-term debt to total assets. Additionally, many companies have increased their use of long-term debt in recent years, taking advantage of the low interest rate environment. Importantly, interest coverage is a very comfortable 15.4, making the rising debt levels at least slightly less of an issue.

SNA Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

An item we view as very positive is the change to the retained earnings balance over the years. The growth in retained earnings makes sense as it goes along with the cash flow numbers provided above. The steady, reliable cash flow has allowed the company to increase retained earnings at an impressive rate despite the acquisitions and dividend payments.

SNA Retained Earnings (Annual) data by YCharts

Snap-on meets several investment criteria for conservative investors. Namely, the company has been reporting positive income for well over 10 years. The last time the company reported negative net income was in 1998. Similarly, cash flow from operations has exceeded capital expenditures for well over ten years. The profitability metrics are also impressive, with return on equity and profit margin coming in at 20.1% and 14.3%, respectively, for the trailing twelve months.

The table below provides some key financial metrics before we get into the discounted cash flow analysis.

Source: Reuters

For our discounted cash flow analysis, we will consider a five-year time frame and assume that the future PE ratio in year five will be 15 which is conservative given the 5-year average PE ratio for Snap-on is 17.79. For our first DCF evaluation, we will use the average annual EPS estimate of analysts provided by finviz, 15%. We assumed no growth in the dividend, which is currently $3.28 per share annually, which is also conservative given the five-year dividend growth rate for Snap-on is 16.08%. Using these inputs along with a 10% discount rate, the model shows us that Snap-on is currently trading at only 69% of fair value, providing an adequate margin of safety. The big problem with this model is the overly optimistic growth rate of 15% which is even higher than the annual average growth rate of the last five years, 13.10%. A more reasonable growth figure to use might be half this rate, 7.5%. Using this much more conservative and likely realistic figure while keeping other inputs the same shows us that Snap-on is currently trading at 96% of fair value. Given that the second model also assumed no dividend increases, no share buybacks, and a historically low future PE ratio, it is probably overly pessimistic and still shows Snap-on trading at a slight discount.

Final Thoughts

The recent substantial decline in the share price of Snap-on, of over 17% for the year, has brought the stock back into value territory. This reliable cash generator is trading at its lowest multiple in the last five years and now provides an attractive dividend yield of 2.29%. Our discounted cash flow analysis shows that the shares are trading at an attractive price, even if we assume a much lower growth rate than the average analyst estimate and lower than the actual average annual growth rate of the last five years. There are real growth drivers the company can take advantage of such as the increasing age of vehicles on the road as well as aggressively pushing to make inroads into other industries outside of automotive repair. Given the potential avenues for growth, both organically and via additional acquisitions, we expect Snap-on to achieve a slightly lower average annual EPS growth rate than the impressive 13.1% of the last five years. This should provide more than enough of a boost in the share price for investors that buy now to achieve satisfactory results. We rate Snap-on a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.