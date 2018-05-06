Is Amazon About To Get Hit Hard From Some Prime Churn Pain?

Source: Company website

Probably the most interesting financial story of the last week or two has been the decision by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to raise its annual subscription rate for U.S. Prime subscribers.

A lot of pundits and analysts have weighed in on the issue, with some asserting by the results from surveys that almost 50 percent of Prime subscribers in the U.S. will abandon the service because of the 20 percent annual price increase.

In this article, I'll show why that isn't going to be close to what happens, and why more reliable data confirm usage of the service is robust, and why it would be difficult for users to drop it based upon the $20-per-year increase.

Recent surveys on Prime subscribers' intentions on retaining service

There were a couple of surveys conducted after Amazon revealed its price increase, one from Yahoo Finance and another from DealNews, both of which reported almost 50 percent of Prime subscribers stated they will quit the service once the price increases are put in place.

It's obvious to me and others that a lot of this is a knee-jerk reaction coming immediately after the announcement of the price increase. There is no doubt in my mind it won't even come close to the approximate 45 percent or so Prime subscribers asserting they're dropping the service.

This isn't only because of the timing of the surveys, but also in the case of the survey from Yahoo Finance, some of the reasons offered by current subscribers conflict with other data contradicting how much subscribers use the service.

For example, it was stated by respondents that "they just don't shop enough on Amazon or they don't use perks like Prime video often enough to justify the higher upfront cost. Some even said they would turn to other retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to find competitive prices and services after dropping Prime."

This makes me think of two things. Who made up the pool of respondents, and why it flies in the face of actual practices and spending habits of Prime subscribers.

Subscriber data and usage

First, we'll look at the difference between Prime members and non-members, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) data. It has shown from its research that Prime members spend about $1,300 per year, while non-members spend about $700 per year.

This is one of the reasons the assertion by some people in the survey that they don't spend enough on Amazon to justify the additional $20 per year is very dubious at best. It's also why I question the demographics make-up of the survey respondents.

Other data reinforce the fact that Prime subscribers are very active concerning using the service. Feedvisor (registration required) said a study it conducted found approximately 85 percent of Prime subscribers would browse Amazon for product once a week, with about 46 percent saying they shop on the site twice a week. Of them, 46 percent said they acquire something from Amazon once a week. The study included 1,500 respondents.

As for Prime Video, that may be true for some in regard to it not being the determining factor in retaining their membership, but still, a hefty 23 percent said in a survey from Loop Capital Markets that they wouldn't subscribe to Prime if video wasn't part of the package.

Taking into account the data above, it suggests to me that when some people from the survey were quoted, they were those that were in the middle income demographic that where on the lower end of spending and usage.

The data are too contradictory to be considered reliable, and I'm talking about the Yahoo Finance and DealNews surveys rapidly put together to take advantage of the short window of market interest.

For these reasons, I don't see subscriber rates dropping to anywhere near the levels asserted by survey respondents.

Variables to consider with Prime churn

The price increase will take effect for new members on May 11, and for those renewing their subscriptions, prices will rise on June 16. Those with subscriptions ending in May will be able to renew at the $99 per year rate for the following 12-month period. Afterwards their rates will go up.

What should be considered first with this is Amazon has been building up its Prime offering and marketing it for some time. It's certainly reached the ceiling of market penetration in the U.S. with higher income people, so boosting the price for new subscribers isn't going to have much impact on the company.

There is also the fact the company is going after low-income U.S. consumers by offering a less expensive alternative based upon several factors, including if they're on Medicaid in the U.S. The price increase won't have any impact on those new subscribers.

So we're dealing with what is probably close to the ceiling of potential Prime subscribers in the U.S., while the company goes after lower income people to boost its Prime base.

On the international side of the business, it offers Prime in different countries at a variety of price points. This is the real growth area for the company, and why that's more important to watch than what happens to Prime in the U.S.

This of course assumes my thesis is correct (which it is), and Prime churn won't be as strong as survey respondents are saying it will be.

Another factor is even if some of the users drop Prime on an annual basis, there is a strong probability they'll order the service on a monthly basis. This may not seem logical to many readers, but I've seen this a number of times in retail, where people prefer to go with what they perceive is a less costly option, even though in the long haul it's much more expensive. Companies offering payment plans such as Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are an example of this.

For whatever reason, some people are willing to pay less per week or month, and pay a lot more for a product or service over the long term. This would actually be beneficial to Amazon, which recently boosted its monthly rates as well.

On the subscription side of revenue, since the increase in price is 20 percent, it means the losses wouldn't be incurred until that $20 is offset by churn. There is also the probability spending would plummet significantly based upon the data from CIRP concerning the difference between spending on Amazon of members and non-members. This is why I don't believe the surveys are accurate or reliable.

Last, the timing of June for the increase is interesting because it's the quarter before the busy holiday shopping season in the U.S. Even if a significant number of people were to drop Prime, it's almost certain they would join at least on a monthly basis when the holiday season arrives.

For that reason I tend to think there won't be that much churn, if it's meaningful at all, until after the end of 2018.

As for the idea of going elsewhere for their e-commerce shopping, no one is even close to offering the number of products for sale as Amazon is, including Walmart. That will be quickly realized by those looking for a specific item that can't be found anywhere else but Amazon.

Conclusion

On the latest earnings call, Amazon cited rising costs for Prime Video and faster shipping as the key reasons for increasing the annual subscription fee. Those are the two major reasons consumers pay for the service, so it's obvious Amazon has to manage those costs in a way that allows it to continue to offer and improve upon them.

The increase in rates means the costs can't be absorbed only by its razor-thin e-commerce margins or its other services, which have much wider margins and superior earnings results.

I believe the surveys immediately following the announcement of the price increase reflected more of an emotional, immediate response to the increase, which, once subscribers think on it, will end up in them not taking any action to drop their subscriptions. There will obviously be a small percentage that do, but the price increase will more than offset that.

If more users go the monthly payment route, this will actually be beneficial to Amazon's revenue and earnings, although it will provide less visibility on a quarterly basis than if it had annual subscribers locked in.

My view is there won't be anywhere close to 45 percent of Prime users dropping the annual service. And for those that do, investors will have to watch what Amazon says about the increase in monthly subscribers in the aftermath.

The idea of Amazon not taking into account internal data and research before making this decision, which would not only put subscription revenue at risk, but also the approximate $600 more per year Prime subscribers buy above non-members, would be ludicrous.

And as the data I shared earlier noted, most Prime subscribers shop on a consistent basis, and they aren't likely to abandon the perks associated with those purchases for $20 a year. This is especially true with higher income U.S. consumers that the price increase is targeting.

For these reasons, I don't see much if any impact on the short-term stock price of Amazon on the downside. It also has to be understood that a lot of the emotion associated with the boost in prices will be subdued by the time June 16 comes along, when the price increase kicks in. The only potential negative I see that could possibly play out would be if there is a significant but temporary decline in subscribers in the current quarter. I don't see that as very probable because the price increase primarily targets the high-income subscriber.

As for how it'll impact revenue, all subscription fees combined generated $3.1 billion, up 56 percent year-over-year in the latest reporting period. In its 2017 annual report, Amazon stated revenue for subscriptions jumped from $4.5 billion in 2015, $6.4 billion in 2016, and $9.7 billion in 2017.

All of that was associated with growth coming from new subscribers, while including global growth.

Since this is targeting U.S. subscribers and has no impact on discount subscriptions offered to students, low-income individuals and those participating in government assistance programs, it's difficult to know how much the annual subscription number in 2018 will change from 2017.

There is no doubt it'll be higher, and if there is low churn among existing members that is offset some by new subscribers, it's very likely we'll see subscription revenue for full-year 2018 surpass $11 billion. How much it does will probably be impacted more by new international customers and low-income U.S. customers than it will be by the increase in regular subscription fees.

If the subscriber base holds strong, the subscription revenue could surpass $12 billion for the year.

I don't see this move by Amazon as one that is primarily meant to generate revenue and widening margins for the purpose of offsetting its rising shipping and video costs, as Prime is more for the purpose of it being a gateway into the overall Amazon ecosystem so it can discover more data from its customers in order to build more products and services to meet specific demands.

That said, it will have a limited but positive effect on margins and earnings, and when combined with its higher-margin products and services, makes it an even stronger company.

The decision to boost subscription prices is somewhat puzzling, but it does confirm the company has confidence in Amazon Prime and believes it has the ability to increase prices at occasional intervals without experiencing a loss in revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.