PepsiCo: There Has Never Been A Better Time To Buy

With 45 years of continuous dividend increases and a yield just south of 3.75% are just a few of the reasons why I currently rate Pepsi a BUY.

Growth in specific international markets represents tremendous value for Pepsi and its shareholders over the long term.

Pepsi recently reaffirmed a full-year profit guidance EPS of $5.70/share. With the new payout of $3.71/share, it provides a new payout ratio of 65.1%.

The new annual payout is $3.71/share and represents an increase of 15.2% over the prior dividend of $3.22/share.

Pepsi's share price has been struggling as it has not seen sub-$100/share prices in the last 1.5 years.

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo (PEP) has seen a significant downturn in its market capitalization as share prices continue to plummet over the course of the last five months. With share prices down more than 18.6% since the first of the year, the question all of us investors are asking is how much further can Pepsi's share price deteriorate and when is a good entry point?

A drop below $100 per share is something that is not common to see, and frankly, a current yield of 3.80% after a 15.2% increase in the quarterly dividend puts Pepsi in the category of a Strong Buy.

Why Has Pepsi's Stock Suffered?

I believe the part of the reason why Pepsi's stock has continued to decline is that their largest market segment, North American Beverages (NAB), has seen stagnant revenues and a significant decline in operating profit. Considering the NAB segment makes up more than 33% of the net revenue, it is worth being concerned about, especially when we factor in that operating profit has dropped 23% in Q1-2018 when compared to Q1-2017. This decline is even more concerning given that Pepsi's EPS benefited from recently enacted tax breaks.

Investors need to remember that Pepsi has been working to transform NAB for the last several years as consumer preferences continue to change. Nooyi summarizes the problem:

Simply put, while most parts of the business are performing well, recent losses in cola market share in North America have led to subpar top-line and bottom-line performance over the past three quarters.

The big push for companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola (KO) is to provide consumers with more low or zero calorie beverages that have a taste that is on par with other drinks such as soda and fruit juice. Management continues to diversify away from cola beverages as they have seen major growth in the following areas as noted in the Q1-2018 Earnings Call Transcript:

Tea portfolio (Lipton and Pure Leaf) - Grown retail sales in the mid-single digits to as much as 21% over the last 17 quarters.

KeVita (probiotic beverage) - Grew sales at 50% in Q1-2018 and 66% for full-year 2017.

Starbucks (ready-to-drink beverages) - Grew sales at 3% in Q1-2018 and 4% for full-year 2017.

Recently released MTN DEW ICE in January that has only 100 calories per 12 oz serving. This will be accompanied by a special release of MTN DEW BAJA BLAST during summer of 2018.

NAB is an area that is going to continue to struggle as Pepsi continues to develop new product lines that meet consumer demand. I expect challenges to continue as Pepsi strengthens its non-cola beverage portfolio so that they can place less emphasis on the revenue and profit driven by its cola portfolio.

The Real Opportunity Is In International Growth

The Q1-2018 earnings call transcript provides a lot of insight that would be otherwise difficult to discern by dissecting earnings reports. Pepsi's CEO, Indra K. Nooyi, acknowledged the struggle of NAB but noted that nearly every other division of Pepsi experienced organic revenue and core operating profit growth. Excluding NAB, the remaining divisions as a whole generated:

4.6% organic revenue growth

7% core operating profit growth

Pepsi saw even greater results in sectors outside North America. Developing and emerging markets experienced 8% organic revenue growth in Q1-2018 (compared with 6.5% organic revenue growth in Q4-2017). Here are some of the organic revenue growth (ORG) figures/developments from Pepsi's international divisions:

Latin America

Mexico - 10% ORG

Brazil - High teens ORG

Argentina - 20% ORG

Operating profit increased 17%

Asia, Middle East, and North Africa (AMENA)

Double-digit ORG in China, India, Egypt, and Pakistan.

These growth figures have been diluted by beverage tax-related declines in Saudi Arabia.

Operating profit increased 10%.

Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkey and Poland - high teens ORG

Russia and South Africa - mid-single-digit ORG

UK and Spain - low single-digit ORG

France - mid-single-digit ORG

Germany - high single-digit ORG

Operating profit increased 9%

Nooyi has emphasized the opportunity she sees in developing and emerging markets as Pepsi has increased its footprint from "28 markets at the beginning of 2015 to 77 markets this year." (Q1-2018 Earnings Transcript).

The Risk

The figures above demonstrate why international growth is the catalyst that is going to keep moving Pepsi's earnings and subsequently creating more opportunity for outsize dividend increases. At the moment, international opportunities appear largely stable, but management also understands that geopolitical volatility and currency inflation pose real threats to Pepsi's margins. I for one will be paying significant attention to the relationship between top-line and bottom-line growth because I believe this serves as the best way to monitor inflation.

Revenue And Earnings Growth Ahead

Analysts predict that Pepsi will experience meaningful revenue growth in 2018 and 2019. Last year's revenue figures and estimated revenue growth are as follows:

2017 - $63.53 billion or approximately 1.2% over 2016 revenues.

2018 - $65.36 billion Est. or approximately 2.88% over 2017 revenues.

2019 - $67.47 billion Est. or approximately 3.23% over 2018 revenues.

Earnings growth is set to follow a similar trajectory:

2017 - EPS of $5.23/share

2018 - EPS of $5.71/share Est.

2019 - EPS of $6.15/share Est.

As long as inflationary figures keep in check, we can expect to see healthy top-line and bottom-line growth from Pepsi. Healthy bottom-line growth will create more opportunity to grow Pepsi's dividend going forward.

The Dividend

As mentioned above, Pepsi's recent dividend increase from $3.22/share to $3.71/share represents a whopping increase of 15.2%. Even with such a large increase, Pepsi is still expected to maintain a healthy payout ratio:

2017 - $3.22/$5.23 = 61.6% payout ratio

2018 - $3.71/$5.71 = 65% payout ratio Est.

2019 - $4.00/$6.15 = 65% payout ratio Est.

In coming up with an estimate for next year's annual dividend increase, it would be reasonable to conclude an increase of approximately 7% which would maintain a payout ratio of approximately 65%. Furthermore, I believe that this estimate is reasonable largely because it falls in line with most increases provided over the course of the last decade.

A healthy payout ratio, 45 years of consecutive dividend increases, and expected future increases in line with dividend increases from previous years are all characteristics that I want to see from a stock that I consider to be a long-term buy-and-hold. Remember, as a dividend income investor, these characteristics represent consistency (which I consider to be the most important factor).

The following chart also shows that investors have not been able to purchase Pepsi's stock at the pre-dividend increase yield of 3.30% since the beginning of 2012.

Even more interesting, if we factor in the 15.2% dividend increase (moving Pepsi's yield up to 3.80%), there hasn't been a time in the last 10 years where Pepsi's stock has been available at a yield of 3.80%.

Taking this one step further, I used my subscription with www.dividend.com to try and find a time when Pepsi's yield exceeded 3.80%. I am absolutely blown away by the fact that I cannot find a period in history where Pepsi's stock offered a yield greater than 3.80%. This provides further support why Pepsi is such a great buying opportunity at this point in time.

Conclusion

Pepsi is a diversified behemoth that dominates the beverage and snack market in the United States and (even more importantly) around the globe. At present, Pepsi is investing heavily in growing international markets while also diversifying its NAB offerings so that it can meet changing consumer preferences and recapture lost market share. Although it is diversifying away from colas, it is still important to consider that colas make up a substantial amount of revenue and profit.

Some investors might be spooked by the decline of soda consumption in the United States as sales of carbonated soft drinks has dropped for 11 consecutive years. Even worse, soda consumption in the United States reached a 30-year low in 2015; a trend that I expect will continue because of changing consumer preferences and newly implemented taxes on soda. Therefore, the key to Pepsi's success is to continue diversifying and increasing the number of products available to consumers in developing and emerging markets.

