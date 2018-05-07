Novume: Red Flags And The Numbers Tell The Story (Part 2)

If the follow-on offering goes ahead, this means Berman was not the former officer who submitted $2.1 million in fraudulent charges to Hospitality Worldwide Services.

Why did the audit firm for subsidiary KeyStone resign last year? And what does this say about a current Novume executive officer or board member?

Introduction

Background information on Novume Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:NVMM) and its executive officers, as well as some information related to this article, is available in "Novume: Behind The Buzzwords And The Curtain (Part 1)" posted on SA on January 8, 2018.

Most of the defined terms used in this article are defined in Part 1.

In an Unusual Turn of Events, The CFO Resigns Mid-Way Through The 2017 Audit

Novume filed an 8-K on March 2, 2018, stating that Carl Kumpf had resigned as Novume's Chief Financial Officer on February 28. This was 31 days before the due date for the 2017 10-K and approximately six weeks prior to the actual (extended) filing date of the 2017 10-K (the "2017 10-K").

If you talk to experienced public company CFOs, nearly all will tell you they are loath to resign in the period immediately preceding commencement of an audit or during the audit. The reasons: a CFO wants to get a good reference for his or her next employer and avoid leaving the prior employer "in the lurch," i.e., potentially unable to complete the audit due to the CFO's departure. Particularly in small cap companies, the CFO is usually the primary contact and a critical information source for the auditors, followed by the controller and audit committee members. As in this case, the CFO's untimely departure may result in delays in filing of the annual report.

Novume's audit report was signed on April 12 by the audit firm. If we assume that fieldwork on the audit began the third or fourth week of January, then Kumpf's resignation would have been about mid-way through the audit.

The fact that Kumpf felt compelled to resign midstream in the audit of the 2017 financial statements is a red flag for investors. In addition to its timing, investor concern is further supported by the absence of any explanation for Kumpf's resignation in the 8-K or a press release. In fact, no press release was issued announcing Kumpf's departure - not altogether surprising since no successor CFO has been appointed. Absent even the limited comfort investors can draw from resignation due to "personal reasons," "seeking new opportunities," or even "health-related concerns," it is difficult to read Kumpf's resignation as anything but a red flag.

Novume Files an S-3, Even Though It Was Not S-3 Eligible

On April 24, 2018, Novume filed an S-3 shelf registration statement covering an indeterminate amount and type of securities. This is not atypical for a smaller reporting company to do once it meets the principal requirement for S-3 eligibility, i.e., the company has filed periodic reports under the 1934 Act for at least a year. The SEC declared the S-3 effective on April 30, 2018.

The problem with Novume's filing of the S-3 is that Novume does not meet the eligibility qualifications for using S-3. You can find those qualifications in "Eligibility of Smaller Companies to file Use Form S-3 or F-3 for Primary Securities Offerings" on the SEC website (the "S-3 Eligibility Guide"). Below I outline three separate violations by Novume of the S-3 eligibility criteria.

1. The Missing 8-K

Novume failed to file an Item 5.02(c) 8-K - a failure that continues through today - when Riaz Latifullah was appointed as Novume's Principal Financial Officer on April 2, 2018 (source: page 80 of the 2017 10-K; hereafter, the "Latifullah 8-K"). The 8-K requirement is abundantly clear: "If the registrant appoints a new principal executive officer, president, principal financial officer…", then the 8-K is required. There is no exemption from this requirement for previously employed officers such as Mr. Latifullah, who was already serving as Novume's Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

Among the eligibility requirements in the S-3 Eligibility Guide is this one:

"Timely Filings: The company has filed in a timely manner all reports required to be filed by it with the SEC during the 12 calendar months and any portion of a month immediately before the filing of the Form S-3 registration statement, other than a report that is required solely under Item 1.01, 1.02, 2.03, 2.04, 2.05, 2.06, 4.02(a) or 5.02(e) of Form 8-K." [Emphasis added]

You'll note that Item 5.02(c) 8-K's are not listed among the 8-K's that can be late filed by a reporting company and still retain S-3 eligibility. So, because Novume did not file the Latifullah 8-K, Novume is not eligible to use S-3 until next April at the earliest, based on this criterion.

It is possible that Novume will attempt to argue to the SEC that it previously disclosed the information in the Latifullah 8-K. And the introduction to 8-K does say, "If the registrant previously has reported substantially the same information as required by this form, the registrant need not make an additional report of the information on this form."

The problem with this argument is simple: Novume did not file its 2017 10-K until April 12, 2018. As Latifullah became the principal financial officer on April 2, 2018, the Latifullah 8-K was due on or before April 6, 2018 (four business days after occurrence of the event). Thus, the 10-K disclosure does not cure the non-filing of the Latifullah 8-K as even the 10-K disclosure missed the 8-K disclosure deadline by six days.

2. The Late 10-Q

According to the SEC website, Novume filed its first 10-Q on August 15, 2017 (the "First 10-Q"). As you'll see, the First 10-Q covers the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and the period from inception to June 30, 2017.

If you look under "A. Rule as to Use of Form 10-Q" on Form 10-Q, you will see that 10-Q must be filed within 45 days after the end of the first three fiscal quarters by registrants that are not large accelerated and accelerated filers. As a smaller reporting company, Novume had 45 days after June 30 to file the First 10-Q.

But because July has 31 days, the First 10-Q was due August 14, 2017. Novume could have cured the late filing by filing a Form 12b-25 on the morning of August 15 (which form has retroactive effect in extending the due date of a 10-Q by five calendar days), but Novume did not do so and simply filed late. I realize its only one day, but deadlines are deadlines unless properly extended. Oops!

3. Novume Said It Was A Shell Company - And It Was

The S-3 Eligibility Guide also contains general eligibility criteria for use of S-3. Included among those is this criterion: the registrant "[i]s not a shell company and has not been a shell company for at least 12 calendar months."

If you look at the cover page of Novume's First 10-Q, you'll notice that the box is marked "Yes" across from "Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act)."

So, by Novume's own declaration, it was a shell company when it late-filed the First 10-Q on August 15, 2017. (The financial statements in the First 10-Q support Novume on this point, as it had no assets, no liabilities, no revenues, and no expenses in the reported periods.)

As Novume was a shell in the last 12 calendar months, it is ineligible to use S-3 until at least August 2018 based solely on this eligibility requirement.

Side Note

By filing the S-3, Novume impliedly represented that it met the eligibility criteria. What the SEC will do with this after already declaring the S-3 effective, I do not know. What the SEC should do, in my opinion, is issue a stop order given the multiple violations of the eligibility requirements or advise Novume to withdraw the S-3 and refile once it is eligible to do so.

Novume may attempt a "Hail Mary" by asking the SEC for a waiver of these infractions of the eligibility requirements. I cannot predict what the SEC will or will not do in this scenario. However, I believe I am on safe ground saying that the SEC's consideration of a waiver (1) will take into account the multiple violations of the S-3 eligibility requirements outlined above, and (2) may take into account concerns about the inaccuracies and inconsistencies in CEO Berman's biographical information in the Final Prospectus, the KeyStone offering circular, and the original S-1 filing. While the S-1 was corrected, it was too late for KeyStone to correct its offering circular and too late for Novume to correct the Final Prospectus. These types of issues are not going to endear Novume to the SEC Staff and are obvious concerns for investors.

Why did CohnReznick LLP Resign as KeyStone's auditor last year?

As you may recall, KeyStone completed a $5 million Reg A offering that had its final closing in March 2017. About a month later, KeyStone's auditor, CohnReznick LLP ("CohnReznick") resigned.

According to KeyStone's disclosure,

"CohnReznick had previously been engaged on November 3, 2016 to serve as the auditors of the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, and on January 24, 2017 to serve as the auditors of Firestorm Solutions, LLC's and Firestorm Franchising, LLC's financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015."

KeyStone disclosed that CohnReznick informed KeyStone's management in April 2017 that an outside valuation of KeyStone's stock and warrants was necessary to support various entries in KeyStone's financial statements. In response, KeyStone disclosed on May 4, 2017, that:

"…an executive officer of the Company, after being informed that an outside valuation of the Company's common stock and warrants was necessary, stated to CohnReznick that litigation against CohnReznick would be initiated by the Company." [Emphasis added]

"Dealing With Your Auditors 101" for public company executives and board members has a number of rules that govern interactions with a public company's audit firm. Rule #1: never, ever threaten the audit firm with litigation, non-payment of invoices, or dismissal. As was the case with CohnReznick, such a threat will result in the audit firm concluding its independence has been impaired under relevant PCAOB audit standards and it must resign - which is what CohnReznick did on April 28, 2017.

The fallout from CohnReznick's resignation was immediate. In its filing on May 4, 2017, KeyStone admitted that it would not timely file its annual report on the due date of May 1, 2017 (which had already passed by that point). KeyStone's annual report was filed almost six weeks later on June 9, 2017, after KeyStone engaged a new auditor.

Although my reference to "Dealing With Your Auditors 101" is tongue-in-cheek, the point remains that reasonably informed executive officers of public companies know that threatening the audit firm in this manner virtually guarantees the audit firm will resign. I say "virtually" only because an ethically challenged audit partner might be willing to overlook such a threat, but that exception is hardly worth mention.

The KeyStone executive officer who threatened CohnReznick with litigation is not identified in KeyStone's filing. KeyStone's annual report filed in June 2017 refers investors to "DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND SIGNIFICANT EMPLOYEES OF KEYSTONE" in KeyStone's offering circular for information on KeyStone's executive officers. Here is a copy of that disclosure from the KeyStone offering circular (sans ages of the executive officers):

Executive Officers:

Robert A. Berman Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board James K. McCarthy Chairman of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Richard Nathan Chief Operating Officer, President and Member of the Board Riaz Latifullah Chief Financial Officer Greg McCarthy Chief Executive Officer of AOC Key Solutions and Member of the Board

According to Novume's 2017 10-K, each of Messrs. Berman, J. McCarthy, and Latifullah are executive officers of Novume and Dr. Nathan is a Novume director. Greg McCarthy is listed as Chief Executive Officer of AOC Key Solutions in 2017 and 2016 in the Novume executive compensation table on page 84 of the 2017 10-K.

I believe investors should focus on one point: the person who threatened CohnReznick is apparently still today an executive officer or director of Novume or subsidiary AOC Key Solutions. In other words, this executive officer's faux pas while at KeyStone or AOC Key Solutions was not punished - bearing in mind the cost of engaging a new auditor and getting that firm "up to speed;" the delay in completion of the audit; and the late filing of the annual report. Instead, the executive officer was apparently rewarded by continued employment or appointment at Novume or AOC Key Solutions.

If this seems strange to you, that makes two of us.

Completion Of The Follow-On Offering Will Telegraph Berman Was Not Involved In The HWS Expense Fraud

At this writing, Novume's S-1 remains on file with the SEC and has not been withdrawn. As you may recall, Part 1 of this article asked the question - still unanswered - if Berman was the former officer who submitted (and was paid) $2.1 million in fraudulent charges to Hospitality Worldwide Services.

I am quite certain that the raising of this issue resulted in the underwriters of the proposed follow-on offering and their counsel conducting intensive due diligence on this question. The good news for investors is that if the follow-on offering proceeds to pricing and closing, I believe investors can rest easy that Berman was not the officer who submitted the fraudulent charges to, and was paid by, HWS. That belief is premised on the supposition that the underwriters would not proceed with the offering if they or their counsel determined that Berman was the officer who committed a $2.1 million expense fraud. In addition, Novume's current auditor also would have made significant inquiries into this issue, as Berman's involvement or lack of involvement in the HWS expense fraud would have a direct bearing on the audit firm's willingness to rely on management representations.

If the S-1 is withdrawn or the follow-on offering does not price, this does not necessarily mean Berman was involved in the HWS expense fraud. Rather, the offering's discontinuance or failure could be due to poor market conditions, Novume's continuing losses, or other reasons.

A Note on Novume's Future Financial Disclosures

Note 3 to the financial statements in the 2017 10-K states that management has determined that Novume has one operating segment. As a practical matter, this means that investors will not have access in the future to stand-alone financial information for Novume's subsidiaries. Novume also will not be required to present historical or pro forma financial information for future acquisitions that fall under Rule 1-02(w) materiality thresholds.

The net result is that investors will have little insight into how Novume's subsidiaries and acquisitions perform following acquisition unless Novume voluntarily discloses this information. Below we look at the last reported numbers for Novume subsidiaries pre- and post-acquisition to provide investors some benchmarks to consider.

Operating Losses Incinerate Capital

The pace of Novume's acquisitions makes it difficult for investors to gauge Novume's underlying growth and cash flows. That is the reason I present below the historical financial information for the subsidiaries, where available.

Following the KeyStone and Brekford acquisitions, Novume described itself in a press release dated October 23, 2017, as:

"…a holding company of leading professional services firms…" with "subsidiaries [that] have had a history of success dating as far back as 1983…" [Emphasis added]

On May 3, 2018, Novume filed with the SEC a press release with a shareholder letter you can find here. The letter includes the following quote:

"All of our acquisitions share common attributes - they are profitable stand-alone operations with services that expand, enhance or add to our existing capabilities." [Emphasis added]

While we do not have access to financial information as old as 1983, we can review the "financial history of success" and "profitability" of Novume's subsidiaries KeyStone, Brekford, and Firestorm in 2015 and 2016 using the audited financial statements in the Final Prospectus. We'll also refer to unaudited 2017 quarterly results for KeyStone, Brekford, and Firestorm included in the Final Prospectus.

For Global Technical Services, Inc. and Global Contract Professionals, Inc. (collectively "GTS"), we will review the 2015 and 2016 audited financial data in Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed by Novume on November 21, 2017 (the "GTS 8-K").

Finally, we'll source operating data for KeyStone, Brekford, Firestorm, and GTS (collectively, the "Subsidiaries"), as well as for Novume, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, from the unaudited pro forma financials filed by Novume as Exhibit 99.2 to the GTS 8-K.

1. Brekford Traffic Safety

Acquisition date: August 28, 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations of $(648,005) in the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations was $(117,213) in 2016 and $(32,608) in 2015.

Loss before income tax benefit and foreign currency of $(984,749) in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net loss of $(1,054,403) in 2016 and $(371,171) in 2015.

Conclusion: accelerating losses and increased cash used in operations.

2. Firestorm Solutions, LLC and Affiliate

Acquisition date: August 28, 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities of $(25,038) in 2016 and $(29,356) in 2015.

Net income from continuing operations of $19,740 in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net loss was $(42,549) in 2016 and $(92,804) in 2015.

Conclusion: marginally profitable in 2017, but immaterial to Novume's operating results.

3. KeyStone Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Acquisition date: August 28, 2017.

Used net cash in operating activities of $(909,930) in the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Used net cash in operating activities of $(136,079) in 2016 and had net cash provided by operations of $260,659 in 2015.

Net loss of $(544,317) in the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Loss before income tax benefit of $(258,955) in 2016 and income before income taxes of $369,395 in 2015.

Conclusion: accelerating losses and increased cash used in operations.

4. Global Technical Services, Inc. ("GTSI") and Global Contract Professionals, Inc. ("GCP")

Acquisition dates: October 1, 2017

GTSI used net cash in operating activities of $(654,753) in 2016 and $(189,883) in 2015.

GCP used net cash in operating activities of $(67,115) in 2016 and had cash provided by operations of $182,353 in 2015.

GTSI had a net loss of $(396,462) in 2016 and $(629,778) in 2015.

GTSI and GCP had net losses from continuing operations of $(24,122) and $(89,052), respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Conclusion: narrowing losses and substantial increase in cash used in operations.

Knowing that the vast majority of Novume's subsidiaries (pre-acquisition) had operations which consumed cash and generated losses, investor caution is definitely advised. An acquisition strategy is great, but it is not an end unto itself.

Novume's 2017 Losses and Consumed Cash Are Noteworthy Too

The 2017 10-K included the following unaudited pro-forma combined financial information for 2016 and 2017 in Note 2 to the financial statements, which assumed the acquisitions of Firestorm, Brekford, and GTS occurred on January 1, 2016.

KeyStone is not listed in the acquisitions in the introduction to this table in the pro forma footnote, but I believe this is another error because in 2016 Firestorm had revenue of only $1.1 million; Brekford's revenue was $2.5 million; and GTS had revenue of $24.3 million. Put another way, without KeyStone's 2016 revenue of $12.1 million, the pro forma 2016 revenue number would have been closer to $28 million instead of $40 million.

As you can see in the table, pro forma revenues increased by approximately $2.5 million from 2016 to 2017, or by 6.4%. But the net loss increased by $4 million, or 183.9%, over the same period to $(6.1 million).

While these are pro forma numbers, they provide insights into what the financials would have looked like had the acquisitions been consummated on January 1, 2016. In contrast, the GAAP financials show revenue of $12.1 million and $22.1 million for 2016 and 2017, respectively, and net losses of $(38,934) and $(5 million), respectively. The GAAP financials reflect smaller revenues and net losses due because the acquired subsidiaries are consolidated into Novume only after the date of acquisition.

The pro forma numbers are worth investor consideration as these provide good insight into the small growth in revenues as well as the magnitude of - and significant growth in - pro forma net losses. This raises the related question of whether Novume overpaid for one or more of these acquisitions, a retrospective inquiry that perhaps is "too little, too late."

The Novume 2017 cash flow statement in the 2017 10-K shows cash used in operations and for capex totaled approximately $3.5 million in 2017. This compares to cash used in operations and capex of just $173,000 in 2016.

Speaking of Cash, Check Out The Cost of the $2 Million Borrowed by Novume and Brekford on April 3, 2018

Novume filed an 8-K on April 9, 2018, in which it disclosed that it and Brekford had borrowed $2 million from Cedarview Opportunities Master Fund, LP. In the words of the 8-K:

"The Note is due and payable on May 1, 2019 and bears interest at 15% per annum, with a minimum of 15% interest payable regardless of when the Note is repaid. The Note is secured by a security interest in all of the assets of Brekford. In addition, Novume agreed to issue 35,000 shares of Novume common stock to the Lender, which shares contain piggy-back registration rights... Upon any sale of Brekford or its assets, the Lender will be entitled to receive 7% of any proceeds received by Novume or Brekford in excess of $5 million. In addition, commencing January 1, 2020, the Lender shall be paid 7% of Brekford's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, less any capital expenditures, which amount would be credited against proceeds from the sale of Brekford, if any." [Emphasis added]

With 15% interest accruing no matter when the note is repaid, it is obvious that Novume has zero incentive to prepay this note.

And consider the exact language in the promissory note about the 7% cash flow participation:

"In addition, commencing January 1, 2020, Cedarview shall receive, on a quarterly basis, seven percent of BTS' cash flow, defined as "EBITDA less capital expenditure less taxes", and the distributions made to Cedarview under this formula shall be credited against any payments that might ultimately be paid to Cedarview as its Lender's Participation." [Emphasis added]

Notice anything about this provision? There is no "sunset," or expiration, of the right to receive the 7% quarterly distribution. I could find no sunset provision elsewhere in the promissory note. I also couldn't find a cap on the total amount that can be received by Cedarview.

What a deal for Cedarview, huh? If Brekford isn't sold until 2030 or 2035, forget the sale participation right - Cedarview's cash flow participation could be worth a bundle.

I am hardly a fan of related party transactions, but it's worth mentioning that Avon Road, an affiliate of Berman, loaned $500,000 to Novume in March 2016. That loan carried a 9% interest rate and was accompanied by warrants to purchase 121,247 shares of Novume common stock. You can see the loan terms disclosed on page 87 of the amended S-1 filed on January 25, 2018.

It must have been gut-wrenching for Novume's board of directors to approve the Cedarview borrowing and its terms after having previously enjoyed Avon Road's largess.

NeoSystems Terminates Its Merger With Novume, Costing Novume Its Biggest Acquisition And More

In an 8-K filed March 13, 2018, Novume announced it had received a notice of termination from NeoSystems of the merger agreement with NeoSystems and its affiliates.

The termination was due to Novume's "failure to complete a Qualifying Offering, as defined in the NeoSystems Merger Agreement, by February 28, 2018." The merger agreement provides that if the Qualifying Offering is not completed by February 28, 2018, NeoSystems can terminate the merger agreement and Novume shall pay to NeoSystems an amount equal to "Merger Expenses." According to the 8-K, these expenses were approximately $450,000 when submitted by NeoSystems to Novume.

According to the NeoSystems financial statements filed with the SEC by Novume on November 28, 2017, NeoSystems generated 2016 revenue of over $29 million and had net revenue exceeding $23.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. As Novume reported consolidated revenues of $31.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the NeoSystems acquisition represented 73% of Novume's revenue for the nine-month period.

Investors will want to focus on two important points concerning NeoSystems. First, NeoSystems made a choice to terminate the agreement and not extend the February 28 deadline. NeoSystems was under no obligation to negotiate an extension but in this situation, many targets would agree to an extension - especially if the acquirer paid a negotiated extension fee. We don't know if such a negotiation occurred, but if so the outcome is clear. Novume also erred by failing to include an extension in the merger agreement although, again, we don't know if Novume sought to do so in prior drafts of the merger agreement but was rebuffed.

And if NeoSystems expenses were $450,000, then it would be reasonable to assume that Novume's expenses were at least 75% of NeoSystems' expenses. Novume would not have had the separate expense of auditing its financial statements as NeoSystems did, but Novume's legal fees would have been substantially more than NeoSystems. This is because Novume's counsel (1) was responsible for conducting due diligence on NeoSystems, and (2) took the lead in drafting and negotiating the provisions of the merger agreement. As the purchase price for NeoSystems was $13 million (including cash of $5 million and stock of $10 million, less approximately $2 million in assumed options; see the acquisition terms here), this was a very significant acquisition to Novume. To put this in perspective, Novume had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2 million at December 31, 2017. Before you pay 2.5 times your available cash to acquire a business that generates revenues equal to 73% of your company's revenues in the most recent nine-month period, you will be doing more, not less, legal and financial due diligence. Tack on the expense of drafting and negotiating an 80-page merger agreement and various exhibits and schedules, as well as the pro forma financials and 8-K's, and you can see why I estimate Novume's legal fees to be very consequential. And financial due diligence and preparation of pro forma financials just add to the total.

The Benchmark Company, LLC also served as Novume's financial advisor on the NeoSystems acquisition, and Benchmark may have received expense reimbursements or a termination fee when the acquisition was terminated.

The bottom line: I estimate this failed acquisition will eventually cost Novume between $700,000 and $1 million, depending on the range of Novume's own expenses and whether it is successful in negotiating any discount from NeoSystems.

Another Acquisition Completed, But No SEC Filing

On February 15, 2018, Novume issued a press release announcing Firestorm's acquisition of the assets of Secure Education Consultants, LLC and BC Management, Inc.

Novume did not file an 8-K disclosing these acquisitions or providing historical and pro forma financial information for Secure or BC Management. While the "technical" acquirer was Firestorm, the 8-K disclosure and financial statement requirements would have applied if the groups of acquired assets met the definition of a "business" under Rule 3-05 and met the materiality thresholds of Rule 1-02(w) measured against Novume.

My suspicion is that Novume was not required to file an 8-K or financial statements for these acquisitions because the purchase price (investment), total assets acquired, and pre-tax income or losses of the acquired entities were immaterial to Novume. While best practices would have called for Novume to file an Item 7.01 8-K with a copy of the press release and to disclose that no financial statement filings were required (so as to ensure investors were clearly informed on this issue), Novume did not do so.

The subsequent event footnote to the 2017 10-K did disclose the purchase price for all assets of Secure. interestingly, the 10-K disclosure states that the Secure acquisition was completed on January 1, 2018.

This naturally raises the question of why Novume waited 45 days to announce on February 15 the Secure asset acquisition.

You'll notice I did not address the BC Management acquisition. That is because the 10-K footnote only mentions Secure and does not refer to BC Management. So, there is no way to know if the BC Management acquisition also closed on January 1 or closed nearer to the date of the press release.

The 10-K footnote makes it clear that Secure is an immaterial acquisition. The purchase price was $99,197 in cash and 33,333 shares of Novume common stock then valued at $163,332 ($4.90 per share; at $2.50 closing price on 4/18/2018, the shares would be valued at $83,333). Secure also received five-year warrants to purchase 66,666 shares of Novume common stock, half exercisable at $5.44 per share and half at an exercise price of $6.53 per share.

So, although it made for a good (if late) press release, it seems that Secure is truly immaterial to Novume.

In my opinion, the Secure and BC Management acquisitions also represent what investors may expect from future small to mid-size Novume acquisitions, i.e., no disclosure of acquired company financial statements. This will increase the opacity of Novume's financial statements, an unwelcome development for investors.

Potential Insider Sales or Pledges: A Cautionary Note

The shares issued for the acquisitions of KeyStone and Brekford were registered on an S-4 registration statement (the "S-4") that was declared effective by the SEC on August 3, 2017. The final prospectus ("Final Prospectus") filed by Novume as part of the S-4 is available here. As reflected in the initial S-4 filing, Novume registered on the S-4:

14,249,924 shares of common stock issued to acquire KeyStone and Brekford;

841,604 shares of Series A preferred stock;

561,064 shares of common stock underlying the Series A preferred stock;

722,498 warrants to purchase common stock and 493,230 shares of common stock underlying warrants.

I have highlighted the shares registered on the S-4 for a very specific reason: unlike "typical" IPO's where management and the board members hold restricted stock and the free-trading shares are those sold in the public offering, Novume's officers and directors (and their affiliates such as Avon Road) hold free-trading (registered) common stock, Series A preferred stock, and warrants, as applicable to each party's holdings. The effect of the S-4 is to make virtually every Novume security free-trading with the exception of the Series B preferred stock and the underlying shares of common stock.

Sales by the officers, directors and their affiliates of their free-trading shares continue to be subject to the volume limitations under Rule 144 while these parties remain Novume affiliates, a point in investors' favor. Additionally, any pledges or hedge contracts entered into by the officers, directors and their affiliates must be disclosed on a Form 4 and an amended Schedule 13D. Novume investors will want to monitor Form 4 and Schedule 13D filings by the officers, directors and their affiliates to ascertain if any of these parties are selling, pledging, or hedging their ownership positions - an important issue made even more noteworthy when free-trading stock in these large amounts is involved.

Note: Novume's S-1 registration statement related to the proposed follow-on offering states that the executive officers, directors and "applicable shareholders" have agreed not to sell, pledge or otherwise dispose of common stock owned or issuable on conversion of convertible securities for 180 days after the offering without the prior consent of the representatives of the underwriters. The representatives may provide such consent at any time without notice. Assuming the offering is completed, investors will want to keep an eye out for any Form 4 filings and for the expiration of the lock-up.

Contact with Management

I contacted Novume last week and asked for comments on, or responses to, the principal issues addressed in this article. I received no response from Novume or its representatives.

Conclusion

The exit of Novume's CFO during the audit, operating cash outflows, operating losses, and unusually costly recent borrowing point to a business that is under financial stress. To quote Charlie Munger: "There is a class of business where the eventual 'cash back' part of the equation tends to be an illusion. There are businesses like that - where you constantly keep pouring it in and in, but where no cash ever comes back…struggling with a business that never produces any cash - whether its winning or losing as a matter of accounting - is no fun." Investors should bear this caution in mind as they evaluate Novume.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.