Radient Technologies: A Cannabis And Hemp Extraction Expert

Overview

There are multiple ways to invest in the cannabis boom. Besides licensed producers, companies that provide adjacent services to other producers are also seeing a dramatic increase in investor interests in the last couple of years. Radient Technologies (otc: RDDTF) is one such company that has benefited from the "green rush" and an direct investment from the juggernaut Aurora (OTCQX: ACBFF). We think Radient has a compelling story to become a leader in an untapped sub-segment of the burgeoning cannabis market. However, execution remains critical and despite the investment from Aurora the company has yet to launch its cannabis extraction services commercially with scale and proven track record. We think the market potential needs to be substantiated given the remaining question marks around business model and profitability. In our view, the next catalyst for Radient would be the successful launch of its products and services along with commercial agreements put into place with credible counterparties besides just Aurora.

Cannabinoids Opportunity

Radient spotted the market for cannabinoids products given the rapid growth in this product category within the cannabis industry. Our experience also suggested that many Licensed Producers have cited cannabis oil and extract as a fast-growing segment of their business. Cannabis contains over 60 types of compounds and the two most common types of cannabinoids are cannabidiol ("CBD") and Tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). THC is believed to be the compounds behind marijuana high while CBD is believed to have many health applications including antipsychotic and pain relief.

Our take: In order to extract CBD and THC, investors need to understand the difference between hemp and marijuana. Both are cannabis plants but each has been used by human beings for different purposes throughout the history. Hemp has been used by humans for many functions including textile, paper, plastics, and food among others. Hemp is low in THC but high in CBD, which makes it different from marijuana which has high THC content but low in CBD. The result is that marijuana has been used for medical and recreational purposes given the abundance of psychoactive content such as THC, whereas hemp has not been the focus of the cannabis industry until recently. However, the benefits of CBD are being discovered now and many companies are developing CBD products. Examples include Hempco (OTC:HMPPF) and Harvest One (OTC: HRVOF) which has been distributing CBD capsules under Satipharm, despite little sales to date.

MAP Extraction Technology

Given the increased focus on cannabis oil and extracts that contain a high concentration of THC and CBD, Radient is applying its Microwave Assisted Processing MAP™ to the cannabis industry. Radient acquired its MAP technology from the government of Canada in 1999 and has since worked to commercialize the technology with limited success. Several supply deals were signed with clients in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry but the technology is clearly not gaining much traction as sales were negligible. Radient was struggling with dismal sales and a poor prospect for its technology. The MAP technology was never a big hit in any of the industries that Radient was focusing on such as pharma and cosmetics. Then cannabis legalization arrived in Canada.

According to one of the vendors that sell CO2 cannabis extraction equipment, the traditional CO2 extraction method involves pumping liquefied CO2 into a space that contains dried cannabis. CO2 will convert back to gas once pressure is released, leaving cannabis oil separate at the end of the process. The technology is widely adopted within the cannabis industry by most producers large and small. Compared to the traditional CO2 extraction method, which uses carbon dioxide as the solvent to extract cannabis oil, Radient's MAP technology is promising to be more efficient and effective. According to Radient, the MAP technology is unique in that:

[The MAP technology] selectively deposit microwave energy into a biomass, heat the target elements, while leaving other materials unaltered. The near-instantaneous “in-core” heating that occurs creates pressure that drives out the target compound exceedingly faster than the conventional extraction method.

Promising Start

Everything changed in December 2016 when Aurora decided to give this technology a shot and announced a potential partnership that would leverage the MAP technology for cannabis extraction. On June 05, 2017, both companies announced that the feasibility study was a success and the key highlights of the MAP application on cannabis include:

Consistently higher efficiencies of up to 98% compared to existing technologies (CO2 extraction) of 80 - 85%

A shorter processing time of 5 mins compared to 6 hours currently

A throughput of more than 1,500 kg/day is achievable

Near full preservation of key cannabinoid ingredients after extraction

Our take: Clearly, Radient has stumbled upon a gold mine as it struggled for years trying to commercialize its MAP technology to no avail. The endorsement of Aurora comes as the cannabis sector is about to explode into record-high share prices by January 2018. However, we would like to note that the technology is still not tested commercially and likely won't be put into test until Aurora completes its Edmonton Sky facility and Radient received its LP license in order to allow the companies to build out extraction operations.

Aurora Investment

When Aurora first announced the intention for a partnership, it invested $2 million into Radient through convertible debentures at a conversion price of $0.14 along with the same number of warrants exercisable at $0.33. In December 2017, Aurora made a further $12 million investment into Radient through a private placement at $1.37 per share with warrants exercisable at $1.71, in addition to exercising the warrants associated convertible debt. Besides equity investments, Aurora and Radient also signed a Master Services Agreement, under which Radient will perform extraction work for Aurora using its MAP technology. The agreement runs for an initial term of 5 years with an option for Aurora to renew for another 5 years. It is by no doubt that Aurora' investment in Radient has significantly increased the latter's profile.

Recent Performance

Radient went public through an RTO on May 22, 2014, and reached a 52-week high of $2.28 before falling back to trading near its December levels. The shares have posted healthy gains for investors that invested in early 2017 but has given back some of its gains after the sector experienced a correction between January and March 2018. Radient currently has a market value of $270 million and volumes have been around 1 million shares per day.

If you look at the past eight quarters of Radient, you will agree with us that the company has failed to successfully commercialize its MAP technology for the most part. Revenues in the hundreds of thousands and losses into the millions showed that the company under serious troubles before cannabis came to rescue. However, as recent as the quarter that ended in December 2017, the company is still far from being profitable as expenses heavily outweigh the revenue. We think the conclusion is clear that Radient is not a viable business as it is. Radient's very existence depends on its application of the MAP technology to cannabis extraction.

(Company financial statement)

Major Risks

The biggest risk we see in the Radient story is its claimed IP on the MAP technology. Per company disclosure, the patents for MAP expires in November 2018 in the U.S. and November 2019 in Canada. This means other companies could replicate its technology as soon as late 2018. While we are unsure of the timeline and difficulty in replicating MAP, we would imagine a technology that was developed in 1999 should not have too many technological barriers. We worry that if Radient is successful in applying the MAP technology to cannabis extraction, other players could easily replicate its technology and offer similar products. The fact that Radient has failed to commercialize the product in the past probably means that the application for MAP outside cannabis is extremely limited. Competitors will likely be those companies that currently sell CO2 extraction equipment to licensed producers.

(Company filings, P19 of the 2017 MD&A)

The second risk is that cannabis companies already have technology in place for their extraction operations. CO2 extraction is widely adopted by industry players for their cannabis oil production and there are a large number of labs providing such services, in addition to in-house production capabilities. On June 5, 2017, as discussed above, the proclaimed improvement of MAP versus CO2 technology is relatively modest and existing CO2 operations already achieved very high efficiency of 80-85%. We think there is a minimum hurdle rate in order for companies to switch from CO2 to MAP technology. The risk for Radient is whether the incremental benefits will be large enough to convert customers. Companies must have made significant investments in setting up their CO2 extraction operations given the large-scale buildout we are seeing across the sector now. Radient will start off by working with its major shareholder, Aurora, to validate its extraction technology which means they are still far away from reaching commercial viability.

Putting It All Together

Since Radient acquired the MAP technology from Canadian Government the firm has struggled to commercialize the extraction process after years of disappointing results. The partnership and investment from Aurora helped jump-start the company into a promising story of becoming the preferred extraction service provider for cannabis producers. We think the success of Radient's foray into cannabis extraction is critical to the firm's success and any hiccups could be disastrous for its share price. The announcement last June of the preliminary results are encouraging, however, we think it is still too early to assess whether the company has what it takes to convert a large number of producers to adopt its technology. For example, the company claims that its Edmonton plant to have a design capacity of 5,000 kg per year, which is not a lot considering that Aurora Sky is expected to produce 100,000 kg annually. How much revenue is Radient going to generate depends on how much it could charge other LPs for providing the extraction service, which is unknown at the moment. There are many questions to be answered still and we see a hard limit on Radient's ability to scale based on its current facilities. The company has not announced plans to raise additional funding and is still focused on developing and refining its MAP technologies for the cannabis industry. We think investors need to understand the execution risk and uncertainties inherent in an old technology like the MAP that is being applied to a new application.

We rate the stock as Hold (Speculative) given the significant uncertainties related to its extraction technologies but we do see a path to a large addressable market if the MAP technology proves to be superior and achieves wide adoption. At this point, the technology remains immature and we think it is highly speculative for any investing purpose.

Additional Resources

