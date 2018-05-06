Tenet Healthcare: Buy The Turnaround



Tenet Healthcare (THC) had an impressive earnings call recently where they highlighted planned improvements and how their strategy is gaining traction. Its share price, after declining drastically the last few years, is beginning to reverse higher. With fundamental strength leading to share price gains, the trend looks sustainable. I am buying stock in this beaten down name as investor optimism returns.

Price Action

As the company's bottom-line suffered the last few years, its share price has fallen from nearly $60 to under $20. After trading down to roughly 2009 financial crisis levels, its turnaround in operations is leading to explosive price moves higher, as was seen following the earnings call. Although its share price is up roughly 100% on the year, it is still down 50% from its 2015 highs.

The recent price breakout above $25 was significant as it had acted as resistance the last few years. I am buying stock in the name as the company's share price is trending higher amid strengthening fundamental operations, which should create a sustainable trend going forward.

Fundamental Narrative

THC is trading higher following strengthening fundamental operations as it strategically re-positions itself, while also focusing on improving its balance sheet. The company operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Its Hospitals, Ambulatory, and Conifer segments all continued to execute well during the previous quarter, generating $665 million in adjusted EBITDA, above the high end of management's outlook, according to its earnings call. Solid organic revenue growth combined with an improving cost structure were key drivers of its performance. Changes the company is making have resulted in measurable progress within its four key areas, sustainable performance, operating enhancements, strategic initiatives and people.

In its hospitals, same-hospital revenue grew 6.7% and revenue per adjusted admission increased by 6%, its strongest reading in the last two years. Its hospitals delivered growth in admissions and adjusted admissions, partially driven by an increase in the flu cases. To further distinguish its hospitals, management continues to evaluate the services provided, looking at the needs of a particular community, and how THC can better serve them. Actions resulting from this analysis lead to de-emphasizing services that are no longer important to its communities and using the capacity to double down on other services that are in greater need, according to management. The ultimate goal is to reduce margin dilution and less efficient services, while improving both the quality of delivery and corresponding margins of these improved service lines.

Expenses in its Hospital business were well managed with total cost per adjusted admission up 2.7%, but salaries, wages and benefits were only up 0.7%. As for supplies, with the increase in its acuity, its supply costs increased, with THC aggressively managing potential opportunities in that area, according to its earnings call. Across the enterprise, THC expects to achieve $175 million of savings in 2018 with the full $250 million in annualized run rate savings achieved by the end of the year.

Quality and service metrics are improving as THC is making progress in key areas such as reducing mortality rates and infections acquired in its hospitals. As it relates to reducing the infection rate, the company performed better than the national average in five out of its six publicly reported infections that are included in CMS' calculation for Overall Hospital Star Ratings, according to its earnings call.

On top of improved operations, management is strategically repositioning the company. Starting with divestitures, THC sold its Chicago area MacNeal Hospital and its minority interest in North Texas hospitals. They also recently announced the completion of the sale for the Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis. These transactions and the divestitures of its hospitals in Philadelphia have resulted in cash proceeds of approximately $600 million since the beginning of the year, according to management. The common thread between its hospital divestitures in the current market, as well as the exit of its health plan business, is that management continues to strategically refocus the company in more sustainable, higher margin areas.

THC is currently in discussions with new health system partners, remaining bullish about additional opportunities to steadily expand its portfolio in key markets, including growth in both its surgical and non-surgical businesses. For example, the company just opened its 100th urgent care center operating under the CareSpot and MedPost brands, according to management. Its new facility is located in El Paso in a very high traffic retail setting. This is the sixth urgent care center they have opened in El Paso and all six of these facilities are co-branded with its hospital network in this market, which is its strategy going forward.

The company is similarly attempting to improve its balance sheet by de-leveraging its operations. THC ended the quarter at 5.53 times net debt to EBITDA, with a target of 5 times or less by the end of 2019. Also, during the first quarter, the company retired $50 million of debt via open market purchases, which will lower its interest expense by a few million dollars this year, according to management.

Below is a chart of THC's revenue, earnings per share, and net debt issuance. As is seen the last few years, revenue improved, while EPS fell and net debt issuance climbed. Management's latest efforts however, are to reverse those trends, cutting costs to boost the bottom-line, while also re-positioning itself strategically to enhance overall growth. These new efforts are leading to stronger investor optimism, which should boost its share price in coming years.

Conclusion

THC had an impressive earnings call recently where they highlighted planned improvements and how their strategy is gaining traction. Its share price, after declining drastically the last few years, is beginning to reverse higher. With fundamental strength leading to share price gains, the trend looks sustainable. I am buying stock in this beaten down name as investor optimism returns.



Disclosure: I am/we are long THC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.