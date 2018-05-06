Enterprise Products Partners: Time To Buy This Top Dividend Stock?

The situation may have created a chance to scoop up this wonderful business at a discount.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) tops my list of dividend growers, but units always looked a little expensive. At least, until the stock market threw its latest fire sale.

The partnership owns one of the largest pipeline networks in the country, in addition to a number of terminals, processing plants, and energy storage facilities. Investors have long prized these assets for their bond-like cash flows and oversized profit margins. And thanks to America’s booming shale production, pipeline owners have made money hand over fist.

At least, investors used to prize pipeline names like Enterprise. Over the past few years, traders have rotated out of the oil patch. They want to chase faster returns in cryptocurrencies and technology stocks. More recently, new regulations threaten to end the tax advantages of investing in master limited partnerships.

The good news here? For income hunters, the sell-off may have created a chance to scoop up Enterprise units at bargain prices. To be sure, let's take a deeper dive into this dividend.

Is It Safe?

Enterprise has remained a conservative and sensible steward of capital.

Historically, management has retained enough money to reinvest in their business while limiting reliance on dilutive equity or risky debt issues. Last year, the partnership generated $4.5 billion in cash flow and paid out $3.6 billion in distributions. That 80% payout ratio leaves more than enough wiggle room. Management should keep making payments to unitholders even in the event of an industry downturn.

Year Distributable Cash Flow Distributions Paid 2017 $4,502M $3,569M 2016 $4,102M $3,301M 2015 $5,607M $2,944M 2014 $4,079M $2,638M 2013 $3,750M $2,400M

Source: Enterprise Product Partners Investor Relations

Enterprise’s conservative approach applies to the balance sheet, too. Management has borrowed only $2.90 in debt for every dollar generated in adjusted EBITDA. Moreover, executives have locked in most of these outstanding liabilities (over 90% as of last quarter) to fixed-rate, long-term debt. This leverage ratio stands well below other pipeline owners in the industry (which tend to be a lot more aggressive). It leaves executives lots of maneuvering room.

Conservative investors should like this approach. The oil patch represents a cyclical, volatile business. Over the past few years, we’ve seen dozens of businesses get in over their head with debt - resulting in painful dividend cuts for their investors. You have to applaud Enterprise’s prudent approach to achieving consistent, steady returns.

Will It Grow?

Enterprise’s slow and steady pace of dividend increases has made the partnership a favorite among income investors. Since going public in 1998, management has boosted the payout almost every single quarter at a mid-single digit clip. Several catalysts should allow executives to maintain that growth rate for the foreseeable future:

Free Growth: Enterprise’s vast midstream network connects several large supply basins to almost every refinery east of the Rocky mountains. With additional terminals, storage facilities, and processing plants, the partnership gives customers plenty of options to maximize the value of their production. Over time, volumes in this network should grow slowly, but relentlessly. Enterprise’s near-monopoly position should also allow management to raise prices at or above the rate of inflation.

Natural Gas Liquids: In the energy business, most of the attention (and investment dollars) focus on oil and natural gas. Enterprise, however, sees a big opportunity in the underserved natural gas liquids (NGLs) space. Booming shale production has pushed down prices for related hydrocarbons like ethane, propane, butane, isobutane, and pentane. To capture the wide spread between raw input commodities and finished marketable products, Enterprise has invested billions in new processing facilities across Texas and the rest of the Midwest. It’s a profitable business (the partnership now generates nearly 60% of its gross operating margin from these NGL operations), which should benefit from America’s growing energy production.

Oil and Gas Exports: In 2015, Enterprise spent $6.0 billion to break into the oil tanking business, in addition to buying up a number of storage and energy terminals along the Gulf Coast. That turned out to be a savvy move. In the year following their purchase, the U.S. government legalized the export of American oil production. With export volumes surging, more barrels of crude will be flowing through this region. Enterprise will collect growing, lucrative fee income on the storage, processing, and distribution of these exports.

EPD Dividend data by YCharts

Some people describe pipelines as the “interstate highways” of the oil patch. Well if that’s true, you can think of these related businesses as the restaurants, restrooms, truck stops, and services stations that drivers need, too. These present profitable businesses, which are far safer than actually drilling for oil and gas. And with traffic on these energy freeways poised to surge over the next few years, Enterprise’s profits should grow in lockstep.

Short term, though, you can expect Enterprise’s distribution growth rate to slow. The company has so many projects on its plate, management wants to conserve cash to fund their expansion. Sure, that might hurt in the short run (though Enterprise’s almost 7% upfront yield is nothing to sneeze at). But over the long haul, these investments should pay off.

What’s the Return?

With a yield of 6.5% at today’s prices and the prospect of 4% to 6% dividend growth for many years to come, I estimate Enterprise’s total return potential to hit the low double-digits. That represents a respectable return, which clears my hurdle rate. It’s all the more impressive when you consider the partnership constitutes such a stable, profitable business.

Of course, you can’t call those returns set in stone. Lower commodity prices could eventually result in slower production, reducing the need for new energy infrastructure. Higher interest rates could also increase borrowing costs, slowing the pace of new expansion projects. In both cases, unitholders would suffer as a result of smaller distribution hikes.

Washington, however, could present the biggest threat to Enterprise. In March, regulators at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission moved to disallow certain income-tax allowances favoured by master limited partnerships. The decision could trigger big losses for some pipeline owners and has sparked a massive sell-off in the MLP space.

The sell off, though, could turn out to be an overreaction. The new regulatory changes won’t impact the rates pipeline owners charge customers, given these deals get negotiated well in advance. And following the announcement, Enterprise executives issued a press release saying the changes won’t have a material impact on their bottom line.

In hindsight, the sell off from these tax changes could present a buying opportunity. With the general gloom and doom in the oil patch and extra uncertainty from regulators, traders have dumped some great pipeline assets at bargain basement prices.

This might be a once in a lifetime chance to scoop up a wonderful business like Enterprise on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.