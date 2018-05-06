Keep It Real

What does tighter dollar liquidity mean for markets and what are the ramifications of the substitution effect?

And while we're at it, let's revisit Ray Dalio's "pretty stupid" cash holders, who we checked in on last weekend.

It seems like less than two weeks ago when I asked whether we're trading and investing in a self-regulating system and upon inspection, the reason it seems like that is because it was in fact less than two weeks ago when I wrote that linked post.

If you've been following along this year, you're probably more familiar than you'd like to be with the yields versus equities debate. I've done my part when it comes to beating that dead horse, but I've also done my part to lampoon that exercise in posthumous equine abuse, most notably in "Traders Have A Fever, And The Only Prescription Is More 3% On 10s Analysis."

The long and the short of it is that the debate about what the "pain threshold" is on 10s beyond which the stock-bond return correlation flips sustainably positive (creating diversification desperation and imperiling risk parity and balanced portfolios) will not be settled ahead of time. The post-crisis experience seems to suggest the threshold is now lower:

(BofAML)

But history says 10Y yields (TLT) would probably need to see at least 4.5% before things get really dicey for stocks (SPY):

(Barclays)

Indeed, that debate may not even be as pressing as it seems. There's a veritable laundry list of reasons to believe the U.S. long end will continue to find sponsorship in the near-term. Most obviously there's the safe haven appeal of Treasurys which, as we saw in the aftermath of the 2011 S&P downgrade, paradoxically remains in play even when the proximate cause of the flight to safety is a downgrade of that very same debt. There's stretched spec positioning in bonds which is usually a contrarian indicator (just ask the folks who helped make "short USTs" one of the "no brainer" trades headed into 2017). There's the yield pickup, hedging costs notwithstanding. And then there's the Fed helping to anchor the dollar. In this context, mind the convexity flows (the following is from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic):

Restriking of the Fed put is re-syphoning of convexity. Withdrawal of convexity from equities means higher volatility and their underperformance, which fosters preference for bonds and reinforces their stability. This becomes a supply of convexity to rates and, as monetary policy remains in place, this means: higher real rates, stronger USD, and lower expected inflation (which reduces the tail risk of the bond unwind). All of these make bonds more desirable than risk assets.

(Deutsche Bank)

That bolded bit is key. Kocic has a way of taking concepts that other analysts need a half-dozen pages to explain and summing them up in a couple of sentences.

While there's considerable risk that the current environment is serving as an "incubator" for problems down the road regarding the bid for the U.S. long end, the current environment is conducive to anchored long rates and as Kocic suggests there, it's a good thing considering that the unwind of the bond trade is perhaps the biggest tail risk of them all.

The dynamic here is similar to what I talked about in the "self-regulating system" post linked here at the outset. The persistence of the Fed leads to higher short rates, higher real rates and a stronger dollar. That, in turn, may eventually serve to cap the commodities rally and if it stalls, it could put a brake on inflation expectations. For equities then, the question becomes whether they can stomach an ongoing rise in real rates. This became an issue in February and I documented it extensively both on my site and on this platform in "Meet Your Driver."

As Citi writes in a new note, "the past month’s anxiety over 10-year USTs hitting 3% – and, perhaps more importantly, 10-year TIPS reaching a 2-year high of 85bp – has had distinct echoes of markets’ weakness in late February."

The bank goes on to outline "the real yield cycle" which, while not perfect, is a decent approximation of reality. To wit:

While straight market correlations between both nominal and real yields and risk assets tend to prove unstable, they can be thought of as following a regular cycle. We presume the mechanism is one of a competition for investment flows. While risk assets like credit tend to respond positively to early signs of inflation and growth (1), once these give way to a recognition that central banks will have to withdraw stimulus and raise rates (2) – manifested in rising real yields – risk-on turns to risk-off (3). This continues (4) until eventually central banks are forced back into easing (5), lowering real yields, prompting investment flows to return to risk assets, and eventually completing the cycle by helping to drive optimism about growth again.

Note that's consistent with the restriking of the Fed "put", in which the most positive externality for equities could end up being the Fed if stocks were to fall and prompt the market to take out some of the additional hikes, repricing the Fed path and thereby putting a brake on real yield rise and reinvigorating the bid for risk assets. Here's the visual that illustrates the cycle described by Citi in the context of equities:

(Source: Citigroup)

You'll note in the above that Citi mentions the "competition for investment flows." If that sounds familiar to the Heisenberg crowd, it should. It was just last weekend in "Ray Dalio And The 'Pretty Stupid' Cash Holders" when I suggested that the short-term funding squeeze we saw in Q1 might end up creating a substitution effect whereby investors simply prefer cash over other assets, up to and including long-term govies. Recall the following excerpt I highlighted from a recent BofAML note:

The typical haven characteristic of Treasury debt is being hindered by the appealing rates of return on cash in the US. Historically during periods of market turbulence, money would flow from risky assets (such as stocks) into US Treasury bonds. But with $ Libor at 2.36%, support for Treasury debt is diminishing (consider that 5yr Treasury yields are 2.84%). In other words, the rise of “cash” as an asset class is altering the traditional allocation decisions of multi-asset investors in times of market stress. Chart 5 highlights this point. We show the rolling 1yr correlation between total returns on 10yr Treasury bonds and the total returns on stocks (daily returns). We overlay this with the evolution of 3m $LIBOR.

(BofAML)

Well, Citi picks up on this and in the same note cited above, suggests that the drying up of inflows into risk assets (net inflow into long-term equity and fixed income mutual funds and ETFs had basically flatlined on a 4-week rolling sum as of the end of April), could well be attributable to the substitution effect I talked about in the "cash holders" piece linked above. As Citi goes on to write, "the rise in $ LIBOR leaves the gap between it and $ IG the lowest since 2007":

(Source: Citigroup)

Needless to say, this all comes back to the dollar debate. As the greenback continues to rise on the back of Fed hike expectations, tighter USD funding conditions, the resurgent correlation with yields and the burgeoning narrative that paints the U.S. economy as the "last man standing" in a world where economic surprises have turned negative across the pond and China continues along the glide path to lower growth, the risks are myriad.

Whether it's capital flight from Hong Kong, an unwind in EM as carry trades turn sour, or the substitution effect mentioned above driving the clearing price for the newly positive net supply of reserve assets sharply lower, the bottom line is that the ground is shifting here and it's not at all clear that investors fully appreciate why and/or what's at risk.

Or, as Citi succinctly puts it, "it has been striking to see market participants suddenly becoming aware of the often indirect mechanisms which meant that in prior years an abundance of $ liquidity drove up asset prices, and of the potential for these processes now to run in reverse."

Nothing further.

