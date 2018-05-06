You Should Expect Robust Economic Growth This Year

I have been calling for economic expansion, accelerating expansion and robust expansion for some time. Not because of politics, policy or global conditions although those have all helped. I have been predicting growth for one reason and one reason only, the labor market. The labor market has been improving steadily for over a decade, since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, and is leading the market with it. The April NFP report is consistent with this trend, and with an acceleration of economic growth this year.

The April NFP report was at a fist a disappointment, but the negative sentiment did not last long. The headline 164,000 is well below the twelve-month average 208,000 and the expected 195,000, but the difference is made up in revisions. The net revisions for February (-2,000) and March (+32,000) is 30,000 which brings the headline up to consensus and closer to average, which by the way is fairly strong.

The unemployment figure, down 0.2% to 3.9%, was a pleasant surprise and not too unexpected, recent declines in initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims had foreshadowed the data. Both the claims figures have dropped to new 45 year lows in recent weeks as employers do more hiring and less firing. Both the labor participation rate and employment to population rate remained unchanged.

The really good news is that wages continue to rise and at a steady pace. The monthly average hourly wage increase was 0.15%, the YoY increase 2.6% and both indicative of improving financial conditions within a healthy labor market. Bottom line, there are more people working than ever before, and their wages are on the rise.

The KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index, an index of 24 closely watched labor market indicators, is in full agreement with this outlook. It has been signaling expansion and accelerating expansion for more than two years and rose to a new high last month. The April Activity Index rose to 0.71, the highest level in nearly 12 years, on signs of increasing health within the market.

The top three positive contributions came from job leavers (the quits rate, a sign of employee confidence), the number of firms with unfilled positions (a sign of labor scarcity) and the number of long-term unemployed (declining) all point to sustained improvement within the labor market.

The Momentum Index declined a bit, but it too is high, trending above it typical range and indicative of strong upward momentum within the market. The top three positive contributions to momentum; expected job availability, initial claims figures and the ISM's manufacturing index indicate future activity will continue to be strong.

Labor Leads To Corporate Profits

What this all means for us today is corporate profits. When more people work, the economy is healthier, when the economy is healthier businesses do better, and when businesses do better they make more money.

We are now in peak season for the Q1 2018 reporting season, and the earnings are good. Average growth for S&P 500 (SPY) companies is well over 20% at this time and is expected to continue to be strong for the next seven quarters at least. The caveat is that earnings growth is expected to peak in the next two quarters and that could keep the index under pressure in the near term.

The silver lining is that analysts estimates are too low. On average the consensus estimate for the S&P 500 has been about 4% too low over the last 8-10 quarters. So far this cycle, even with the inclusion of tax reform and signs of accelerating growth, the consensus has turned out to be 6% too low. This means that estimates for future quarters will be revised higher or beaten, either of which will lead the market higher. Is this market correction a good time to buy? Yes, it is.

