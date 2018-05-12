Targa Resources: It's The Permian, The Permian, And The Permian, With High Yield And Dramatic Growth

TRGP is one of few midstream companies that issues 1099s (no K-1s), which is a big advantage for income seekers.

Targa Resources (TRGP) is a high-flying midstream partnership that will continue to grow at an accelerated rate. The company connects lowest-cost commodity supply growth (associated natural gas and NGLs) to key demand markets. It has the largest Gathering and Processing position in the Permian Basin with significant access to NGL supply.

This Permian midstream company is also likely to be a takeover candidate in the future. Much of the industry would like to be where Targa is today.

As shown above, TRGP shares have not increased in value much for more than 2 years. Distributions have held steady for more than two years. The increasing activity in the Permian along with the rising oil prices ensure a future that includes distribution increases. Management has guided to a far better year. EBITDA should increase about 10% over the previous year. For many partnerships, that is good growth. But capacity is constrained by the rapid increase in Permian production, so more growth is clearly in the picture. Distributable cash flow was already about $100 million more than the distributed amount shown on the 10-K cash flow statement.

Management will meet the current hostile equity conditions by leveraging up the company. This company has an unusually forward-looking capital raising strategy. Management sold stock while the price of the stock was unusually high and the corresponding yield was unusually low. That lowered the leverage ratios to some of the lowest in the industry. The relatively high stock price made almost any proposal accretive.

Now management is in a position to issue debt. That debt could cost far less than many partnerships due to the low leverage. Management also tends to joint-venture when equity prices are lower. A joint venture often satisfies the equity requirements of the lender while avoiding shareholder dilution. Therefore, this partnership is in a position to grow significantly this year without the worry of expensive equity raises. The Permian location may well assure that Mr. Market will revalue this stock to a premium valuation. Therefore, the management's financing strategy could prove viable well into the future.

These slides add some specifics to the above general comments. The financial leverage will increase this year. But management has considerable room to increase that conservative leverage without antagonizing the lenders or the credit rating agencies. It should be noted that if the profitability of some of these projects passes “lender muster or lender review” the equity financing noted above may be accomplished using debt.

Texas is a very low regulation state. In addition, many pipelines face competition to keep the regulators at bay. At times, Texas can be a pain. But most of the time regulation is fairly gentle compared to some other states.

The growing Permian often means that a project can be upsized at considerable future savings with very little opportunity cost. Excess capacity simply gets soaked up from the ever-booming Permian activity. The current bottlenecks portend a bright future for this well-located partnership. The Permian became the largest division by many measures. Now that Permian midstream operations are growing faster than the other divisions.

The latest oil price increases have brought the Bakken back into the production increase picture. Pipelines finally caught up with demand. Therefore, the Bakken discount is fading away into memory. On the other hand, the frantic Permian activity is now causing bottlenecks and price discounts. Therefore, the Bakken may become the favorite drilling area. Preferred or “hot” leasing areas tend to change geographic locations. Shareholders may be seeing one of those changes now. Targa is ready for more Bakken attention. The market has long forgotten that Bakken production was optimistically projected to peak at 4 thousand barrels per operating day a few years back. That projection may come back to haunt Permian producers. The Bakken oil without price discounts could turn out to be more profitable than the Permian with price discounts and bottlenecks. The company is also located in other very favorable drilling areas. The geographic diversification ensures a bright future for the shareholders.

Targa traditionally has a little more operating leverage than many midstream companies. Projects often have more growth projected into the future. This allows for earnings growth as the capacity fills. But such a strategy only works with high or relatively high-growth projects.

The stock price of Targa has not kept pace with the growth prospects lately. However, this relative high-flyer in the midstream industry has some action-packed projects for the future. The superior location will probably lead to above average distribution raises in the future. The unusually large ability to tap debt markets to fund growth will limit shareholder dilution in the near future. Above-average profitability of projects could allow that debt strategy to continue.

Valuation

We will look at valuations using two metrics:

Using "Enterprise Value/EBITDA": EBITDA is now forecast in the $1.2 to $1.3 billion range. Enterprise value is in the $15 billion range. That relation between the two measures is extremely conservative for a fast-growing company like Targa. Investors can expect considerable capital gains from the current midstream doghouse to accompany a rather generous distribution. Investment risk of a loss is very low. A current investment nets the roughly 10% (or faster in the future) growth rate of EBITDA, the distribution, and potential return to be one of the market's favorite energy companies.

Using Price/"Distributable Cash Flow": With guidance of Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF) of $3.78 per share and trading at $47.37 per share, Targa is trading at 12.5 times DCF. For a large, well-diversified and growing company, this is a relatively cheap valuation.

Targa could very well trade at 15-16 times 2018 DCF which would imply prices of between $56.70 and $60.48 per share (or up to 28% higher from here). This multiple expansion depends heavily on maintaining a credible growth thesis as will be reflected in quarterly reports. The growth is set to continue, and a $60 a share is achievable.

Dividend Coverage

Targa pays a 91 cent per quarter dividend for an annual dividend of $3.64 for a yield of 7.7%. Targa reported dividend coverage of 100% for full year 2017. We have estimated that coverage will be higher in 2018. Targa has projected adjusted EBITDA of between $1225 and $1325 million in 2018. Using the mid-point of $1275 million and subtracting interest payments of $260 million, maintenance capital expenditures of $100.7 million (the number from 2017) and preferred dividends of $91.7 million, we get "Distributable Cash Flow" (or DCF) available to common of $822.4 million. Dividing this number by year end share count of 217.6 million, we get $3.78 per share in DCF. This provides dividend coverage of 104%.

Taxation

TRGP is one of few midstream companies that issues 1099 tax forms (no-K1s). This is a big advantage for income investors who do not like to deal with the complexities of K-1 tax reporting.

Bottom Line

Many high-yield stocks do not come with fast growth, but Targa offers income investors the opportunity to share in both. The share price has not kept up with the dramatic growth, and therefore is offering investors a good upside potential. The target price of $60/share is reasonable as the stock traded above that level in 2017. As the midstream sector continues to consolidate, Targa could be a takeover candidate. This could allow the share price to go even higher. In the meantime, Targa offers income investors a generous 7.7% and the opportunity to share in the Permian growth.

