Expect A Dividend Hike For This 7.5%-Yielding SWAN BDC Later This Year

I expect an increase in the monthly dividend rate to $0.195/share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company exited two major investments, earning double digit IRRs and realizing millions of dollars in profits.

Main Street Capital Corp. released excellent Q1-2018 results on Thursday that reflected strong growth in key NII-measures. NAV was also up compared to Q4-2017.

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) released a solid deck of financials for the first quarter on Thursday. The business development company saw strong year-over-year growth in distributable net investment income which points to a raise in the monthly dividend rate later this year. The lending company has a very good NAV, NII and dividend growth record, making it the perfect SWAN BDC play for income investors, even at an elevated valuation.

A special $0.275/share dividend for June was declared in April. I consider Main Street Capital Corp. to be a "Strong Buy" after the earnings release. An investment in MAIN, including special dividends, yields 7.5 percent.

Strong Financial Results For The First Quarter

Yesterday, Main Street Capital Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending March. The business development company said it pulled in net investment income of $0.63/share in Q1-2018, representing an 11 percent increase over the first quarter of last year when Main Street Capital Corp. reported $0.57/share in NII. In terms of distributable NII, the BDC enjoyed 10 percent growth year-over-year to $0.67/share (last year: $0.61/share).

Main Street Capital Corp.'s Q1-2018 distributable NII vastly exceeded the company's regular cumulative quarterly dividend payout of $0.57/share by $0.10/share, or a whopping 18 percent. Main Street Capital Corp.'s robust dividend coverage strongly tilts the odds in favor of another dividend raise in the fourth quarter, in my opinion.

The increase in net investment income was the result of $6.8 million higher dividend income from Main Street Capital Corp.'s equity investments.

Here's a snapshot of the company's first quarter earnings release:

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Earnings Release

Main Street Capital Corp. does not only make debt investments in lower middle market companies, but the lending company occasionally also takes equity positions that come with potentially outsized upside.

In the first quarter, Main Street Capital Corp. exited two major investments.

The company exited its investment in Hydratec, Inc. from which it realized a gain of $7.9 million (equivalent to a total internal rate of return 17.9 percent). The BDC also exited its investment in SoftTouch Medical Holdings, LLC from which it realized a gain of $5.2 million (reflecting a total internal rate of return of 24.2%).

Main Street Capital Corp.'s equity portion of its portfolio has regularly contributed positively to the company's overall results. As long as the stock market is doing fine, and the U.S. isn't sliding into a recession, I expect the company's equity investments to continue to make a positive contribution to earnings.

Slight Uptick In NAV In The First Quarter, Continuing Positive Growth Trend

Main Street Capital Corp. has grown its net asset value slowly but steadily over time in an industry that has seen a lot of business development companies report NAV drops due to declining NII, yield compression and loan losses.

The growth in Main Street Capital Corp. is largely due to the company's excellent underwriting, low non-accruals, and consistent excess dividend coverage.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s net asset value again increased slightly in the first quarter to $23.67/share, representing an increase of 0.6 percent over the previous quarter.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Interest Rate Upside

Main Street Capital Corp. has positive interest rate sensitivity, which I think greatly enhances the BDC's already solid value and investment proposition. Interest rate upside comes in addition to already considerable excess dividend coverage and a well-performing equity portfolio.

According to management estimates, a 100 basis point increase in interest rates will trigger an increase in net investment income to the tune of $10.9 million or $0.19/share annually. Higher NII in a rising rate environment would further improve Main Street Capital Corp.'s excess dividend coverage.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Is The Premium Worth Paying?

Investors ask themselves this question a lot: Is Main Street Capital Corp.'s dividend stream worth the considerable premium that the market demands?

The answer, at least as far as I am concerned, is a simple 'Yes'. If you want to sleep well at night and invest alongside management with a history of producing stable growth in key stats such as NAV and NII, then Yes, the price is worth paying.

Quality always has its price, and even if things go south in case of a recession, I happily pay a premium for a management that has produced dividend growth throughout the economic cycle. If you want to sleep well at night, Main Street Capital Corp. might be your best bet in the BDC sector.

Main Street Capital Corp., by far, is the most highly valued BDC in the sector.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Expect A Dividend Hike In Q4-2018

As of now, I expect management to announce an increase in the monthly dividend rate from $0.19/share to $0.195/share in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting a potential increase of 2.6 percent.

The BDC already declared three more monthly dividends of $0.19/share each in early May for the months of July, August and September 2018.

Here are the relevant ex-dividend, record, and payment dates.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Management also declared a special dividend of $0.275/share in April that is payable in June.

Main Street Capital Corp. has had considerable excess dividend coverage in the last five quarters, and can already afford to pay a higher monthly dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

Main Street Capital Corp. is a sleep-well-at-night BDC, even though it comes with an elevated SWAN price, too. The business development company is regarded as one of the best in the sector thanks to its consistent NAV, NII and dividend growth history in a sector that regularly sees brutal dividend cuts.

Though Main Street Capital Corp. comes with a premium price, I think it is worth paying considering that the company will most likely announce a dividend hike later this year and just declared another $0.275/share special dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.