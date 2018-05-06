Malibu Boats Keeps Speeding Along

But neither the stock or the industry as a whole are expensive compared to historical levels. There's still room for more upside over the next few years.

Mailbu Boats Inc (MBUU) reported another strong quarter, sending its shares to new highs. But the stock and the overall industry still trade in-line with long-term averages, and we think there’s more upside. Industry-specific metrics are as strong as ever, but just as importantly, global macroeconomic and sentiment indicators have improved.

MBUU is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance sport boats. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The company has the #1 market share position in the United States in the performance sport boat category through the Malibu and Axis brands, and with the recent acquisition of Cobalt Boats, also has a leading share of the sterndrive category.

Recent Performance and Key Drivers

Performance boat sales in the US increased at a double-digit CAGR between 2011 and 2017 thanks to a recovery in consumer confidence and spending. From a financials standpoint, it’s been pretty smooth sailing for Malibu and its peers, who’ve seen their earnings increase at high compound rates over this period. But from an investor return standpoint, it’s been a bumpier ride. Returns of MBUU and the recreational vehicle sector, which historically track the S&P 500 pretty closely, diverged from the broader indices (XLY, SPY) for a while due to fears that the oil price collapse and a weakening international economy would crimp industry demand. As oil prices and the overall macro environment improved in recent years, MBUU and its peers made up the lost ground (and then some)...

Figure 1: Historical Returns

Source: Morningstar

Analyzing past performance can be a very useful tactic for predicting future performance if it can lead to insights about a stock’s key return drivers. In the case of MBUU and its peers, we can see that returns are strongly linked to global macroeconomic conditions and overall investor sentiment/consumer confidence levels. This may seem obvious because MBUU’s products are highly discretionary, but it’s worth pointing out the importance of the wealth effect here. Real economic growth has averaged just 2% over the last 8 years or so, but industry sales have grown at a much faster rate thanks to easy monetary policy and rising asset prices, which has made the core customer base much richer.

What all this means is that, when predicting MBUU’s stock performance, just as much attention should be paid to the big picture capital market environment and overall investor sentiment levels as should be dedicated to more industry specific metrics. The economy doesn’t really need to grow, or even be that healthy, in order for MBUU to perform. What is important is that consumers feel optimistic about their current/future wealth prospects.

Valuation and Outlook

MBUU trades at an all-time high after reporting Q3 results the other day. But the stock isn’t expensive compared to historical levels and we believe there’s room for more upside within the next 1-2 years.

MBUU currently trades at P/CF of 15.2 compared to an average of 16.1 since it became a publicly traded company. The peer group trades at an average P/CF of 14.9 compared to a long-term average of 14.4.

Figure 2: Price Multiples

Source: Madison Investment Research

Both MBUU and the overall industry trade very close to their long-term average valuations, and industry prospects are as strong as ever. Performance sport boat units were 8,700 last year, which is still 34% below the category’s historical peak volumes of 13,100 back in 2006. MBUU’s sales increased 82% in Q3, and while most of this was due to the Cobalt acquisition, organic sales increased 20%. MBUU’s upper limit on sales is bigger now than it was before the financial crisis thanks to its market share gains, and there are still significant growth opportunities from increased consumer demand and new product introductions, which are resonating with consumers.

Figure 3: Outboard Sales

Source: 10-K

Just as important, the overall macro/financial market environment remains supportive. Oil prices continue to recover, which is boosting demand in the southwest region as these jobs come back, and international demand is improving on the back of rising commodity prices. Tax reform and optimism surrounding Trump’s infrastructure projects have pushed equities to new highs, and consumer sentiment has improved since the beginning of the year.

The biggest risk to the outlook is a sudden decline in asset prices and consumer confidence. We do think that financial markets are generally overvalued, but we don’t expect to see much volatility over the next year or so. The Fed will continue to be cautious with its rate hikes, as it is well aware of how crucial low interest rates have been (and still are) to the recovery.

Conclusion

MBUU trades at record highs but we don’t think the stock is expensive. There’s still a lot of room to run before demand hits peak levels and overall macro conditions have improved. The real domestic economy may not be growing that much, but investors and consumers are generally optimistic about the current environment, and that’s arguably the most important thing when it comes to MBUU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.