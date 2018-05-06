Saudi Arabia - After The EM Upgrade

Sell into strength as there are plenty of triggers for profit taking to set in.

Market Performance

A newly minted emerging market

Saudi Arabia (NYSEARCA:KSA) has rallied 15% year-to-date on the back of an anticipated upgrade to emerging market status which makes it one of the best performing country ETFs for 2018 so far. On March 28th, FTSE Russel announced that the country will be included in its secondary emerging markets grouping effective March 2019 with a weightage of 2.7 percent in FTSE Emerging Index. Market participants expect the upgrade to attract USD3-5billion passive flows into Saudi stocks. The next big milestone for KSA will be an announcement next month in June by MSCI on inclusion of the country in its emerging markets benchmark. An upgrade by MSCI means another USD10billion of passive investment flows into Saudi stocks.

A painful economic adjustment underway

With the FTSE/MSCI upgrade trade playing out, equity investors are ignoring the economic adjustment taking place in the country. The country implemented Value Added (5% rate) from January 2018 and so far the business activity remains weak as measured by Purchase Managers Index which fell to its lowest level for the current year in May due to dampening consumer sentiment.

Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia PMI

The dip in business activity and consumer spending is not surprising given the VAT implementation coupled with population contraction caused by a gradual exit of expatriate workers from the country.

The numbers of expatriate workers which comprised 37% of the country’s population in 2016 are declining due to:

government policies to support participation of citizens in the labor market

implementation of a levy on expatriate workers (effective from January 2018) and their dependents (effective from July 2017) which has substantially increased the cost of living for expatriates

Even though 2018 data has not been released yet, trends from 2017 are indicating a very sharp decline in employed workers and population of the country due to falling level of expatriate workers.

The most recent Labor Force Survey for 4Q2017 released by Saudi General Authority for Statistics shows that the number of expatriate workers fell by 466,000 from Dec 2016 to Dec 2017. Most of these expatriate workers would have left the country along with their dependents as per the labor regulations after their employment ended translating into around half a million shrinkage in population. These population trends are likely to continue in 2018.

Population shrinkage carries negative implications for a number of sectors like consumer staple/discretionary, housing, healthcare, education and transportation. It will take some time for the Saudi economy to offset the lost consumption of exiting expatriate workers and their dependents.

Investors should sell into strength

With a MSCI upgrade round the corner in June, KSA rally might continue for another few months. However, there are plenty of negative triggers to induce profit taking like weakening consumer spending, soft real estate market and surplus capacity in healthcare and education sectors. We believe investors should sell into strength.

