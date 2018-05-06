Seven Generations Energy's (SVRGF) CEO Marty Proctor on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTC:SVRGF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian Newmarch - VP, Capital Markets

Marty Proctor - President and CEO

Derek Aylesworth - CFO

Chris Feltin - VP, Corporate Planning

Analysts

Michael Harvey - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Bagnell - Macquarie

Patrick O’Rourke - AltaCorp Capital

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Securities

Amir Arif - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Seven Generations Q1 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Newmarch, VP of Capital Markets. You may begin.

Brian Newmarch

Thank you for joining us for the Seven Generations Energy first quarter 2018 conference call. I’m joined by President and Chief Executive Officer, Marty Proctor; Chief Financial Officer, Derek Aylesworth; as well as other members of our management team. We will review our results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and then open up the line to questions. All statements made by the company during this call are subject to the reader advisory set forth in the first quarter news release issued this morning and the company’s corporate presentation. All dollar amounts discussed today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The complete financial statements and MD&A for the period ending March 31, 2018, were published this morning and are available on www.sevengenergy.com as well as the SEDAR website.

I will now pass the call over to you, Marty.

Marty Proctor

Thanks Brian and thanks to everyone on the line for joining us for our Q1 call. Our first quarter financial results highlight the benefit 7G sees from our liquids waiting and our market access strategy. First quarter cash flow of $381 million or $1.05 per fully diluted share is meaningful cash flow and illustrates our positive exposure to the higher current oil price environment. Our trading 12 month returns continued to stand out within the industry with our cash flow return on invested -- with our cash return on invested capital of 18% and our return on capital employed of 10.4%. Our Kakwa River Project is a highly economic asset. While the broader Canadian energy market has struggled with discounted local pricing, we have seen the exact opposite for our condensate production. Q1 Alberta condensate prices were very strong due to the strengthening of the underlying WTI market and the local condensate differentials that are trading at a premium to WTI due to growing local demand. This is a key differentiator for 7G. We are Canada’s largest condensate producer and we remain focused on growing our condensate production because condensate drives our returns.

During the first quarter, our market access strategy also helped us generate strong natural gas price realizations, particularly in the Midwestern United States and in Eastern Canada. We sell about 15% of our natural gas into the Alberta market and we have most of those volumes hedged at a significantly higher price than equal postings. We recently extended the contract term on our 100 million cubic feet per day of capacity on the NGPL line that allows us to flow natural gas from Chicago down to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This capacity is an important piece of our natural gas market diversification strategy. In many ways we have a U.S. peer group revenue stream and a Canadian dollar-dominated cost structure which in the current macro environment is the best of both worlds. Total production of approximately 188,000 boe per day was at the low end of our budgeted range for the first quarter.

However, there was a very important nuance here. We are consistently seeing higher condensate volumes than we had originally anticipated, with first quarter condensate production of 67,000 barrels per day. These higher condensate rates mean that we generate higher cash flow and earn a better return than originally budgeted, especially in the current market pricing environment. As we improve our understanding of the geoscience and analyze production across our Nest 2 holdings, we are observing varying condensate to gas oil ratios -- varying condensate to gas ratios. Condensate production is quite consistent across the play and initially higher than we expected, but we are seeing varying natural gas productivity. Condensate to gas ratios are higher in the north and lower in our southern lands. We are reviewing our development plan with this enhanced level of understanding and will focus our capital on our highest returning targets.

Now, I want to talk a bit about our completions design and well configuration. As we advance our knowledge of our asset-base, we are challenging our well design assumptions. We have pumped bigger and bigger fracs with more and more water. There are indications that this may have taken us past the point of optimal completion design in some areas. So we will test completions with less water in some areas which could reduce per-well capital costs and backend water handling costs.

The goal is to maximize each well’s net present value. Last quarter we discussed recent well spacing tests where we drilled the equivalent of 3 layers of 4 wells per drill spacing unit and another test that equates to 3 layers of 6 wells per drill spacing unit. The initial results are encouraging and we continue to monitor production in order to ensure that we are optimizing our recoveries and returns.

Operating cost in the first quarter were $5.73 per BOE. While January operating costs were below $5 BOE, we had reduced access to lower cost disposal facilities and we recycled less water in February and March forcing us to flow back water to higher cost disposal locations. We expect to commission 2 new 7G-owned disposal wells in May and July. These disposal wells are expected to drive operating costs below the $5 per barrel level in the second half of 2018.

As discussed in our Q4 news release, we had a planned maintenance event at a third-party natural gas processing plant during the first week of April. This planned outage was for maintenance work required to restore the plant’s processing capacity to its nameplate 200 million cubic feet per day. The maintenance event was executed as planned and the plant is now capable of processing 200 million cubic feet per day of liquids-rich natural gas. As reported in our Q4 release, repairs were also required to restore the plant’s ethane recovery unit that generates about 2,500 BOE per day of ethane volumes. This work was completed on April 30th and is now operational.

This morning we announced some organizational changes at 7G. As we announced in our news release, Chris Law and Glen Nevokshonoff have resigned to pursue other interests. We are very appreciative of the commitment and work that both Chris and Glen have put into 7G helping to build the company to where it is today. We are pleased to announce the employment of David Holt as Chief Operating Officer. David brings vast operations expertise with a track record of organizational effectiveness and operational execution to help position Seven Generations for our next stage. With the foundation of a strong existing team we are building an organization that is focused on returns, sustainable growth and a commitment to executing a thoughtful, clearly communicated business plan that benefits all of our stakeholders.

I will now pass it over to our CFO Derek Aylesworth.

Derek Aylesworth

Thank you. As Marty mentioned, first quarter funds flow and metrics were strong. As a new CFO for the company reporting on my first quarterly results, I’d like to highlight the very solid balance sheet that I’ve inherited. A combination of good financial and operational planning and execution supported by stronger-than-anticipated commodity prices have resulted in a 12 month trailing ratio of net debt to funds from operations of 1.6x and available liquidity of approximately $1.3 billion, metrics which convey to me a high degree of financial strength and flexibility. I believe there are opportunities to enhance that flexibility through modest changes in our syndicated credit facilities and gradual improvement to our credit ratings and in the coming quarters, we plan to pursue both of those opportunities.

As with the financial position, I come to a business with enviable underlying fundamentals of all the asset with a demonstrated ability to deliver strong returns from liquids weighted production, a purposefully diverse market access tragedy and a strong balance sheet. The combination of these key attributes give us a high degree of optionality as we chart our future business plans.

The enhanced asset understanding that Marty spoke to may lead to modest changes in capital allocation, but any such changes will be driven by a focus on earning financial returns above any other metric. During the first quarter there were changes to our financial reporting, both due to changes in IFRS accounting guidelines and our desire for clearer financial presentation.

These changes were identified by our financial reporting team last year and planned for adoption on January 1 of 2018 and impact both the current and comparative year periods. None of these changes impact current or prior year net financial results, they’re all intended to enhance the clarity of our financial presentation. 7G has a strong core business, is generating meaningful cash flow and returns. As you know, we’re transitioning from a high-growth business model to a more returns-based organization with a sharpened focus on execution that should ultimately drive shareholder value.

I’ll now pass it back to Marty to conclude.

Marty Proctor

Thanks Derek. We are continuing to do the technical work to improve our understanding of our asset. We constantly challenge our historical development assumptions to ensure we are earning the highest possible return on the capital that we invest. From a high level, we are observing higher condensate to gas ratios than we had planned, resulting in higher cash flows. We are going through a natural evolution in order to ensure we have an organization that is aligned, effective and structured to maximize the value of our asset and deliver compelling returns to our shareholders.

Operator, I will now ask you to open up the lines to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Mr. Michael Harvey from RBC Capital Markets.

Michael Harvey

Two questions for me, so just on the Nest 1 wells, you quoted in the release obviously a bit less gas drive in those wells. Just broadly speaking, does that mean you’ll need gas lift or pump jacks a bit sooner in those and would that effect op cost in that region? And then the second question is just on optimal spacing and you kind of touched on that for little bit, Marty. You had historically I know been targeting kind of six wells per layer, so 12 wells in the upper. Based on your earlier comments it sounds like you’re kind of considering a shift to a bit less dense drilling strategy based on some initial piloting. Is that accurate and kind of how much of your land would that apply to because it obviously would affect your drilling inventory, so any general comments, appreciate it?

Marty Proctor

Both good questions. Yes, Nest 1, I mean it’s a fairly new area for us. We’ve got those five wells in the middle of Nest one that are demonstrating excellent condensate rates and like you say a little less gas than we had expected. And we’re actually trying a little bit of different artificial lift method there. We’ve got a couple of tests with ESPs. This higher gas or this higher condensate ratio might require a little bit different treatment. These wells happen to be not on a super pad, they’re on more of a satellite pad. We do have a high pressure gas line to them and so we’ve got gas lift available, we are just trying a couple of different things. I don’t expect it’s going to result in higher operating costs. If anything I think there’s an opportunity probably to reduce cost and potentially reduce some capital as well. It’s too early to say, but we are working on a couple of different things there.

On your second question on optimal spacing, yes, and again these are pretty early tests, hard to conclude whether we can apply the learnings across the entire area. I would emphasize, as we’ve said in our release and even in this conference call, we’ve gained a much better understanding of our resource. There’s been some tremendous geoscience work done, we have geophysical interpretations that are leading to kind of improved geological interpretations. We’ve now correlated those to our production responses and even in the Nest 2 area which we used to think was quite consistent, we actually identified four tiers of the essentially slightly different geology and so that could mean that different areas will need different completion techniques, even possibly different well spacings.

I would say what we’ve learned thus far from these spacing tests are encouraging. We are I think seeing the benefit of adding a third layer of wells. So whether it’s three layers of four or three layers of six or maybe something in between, it’s too early to be sure. But I think there is potential to apply that to at least some of the resource that we have and perhaps may be increase the inventory of wells available.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Bagnell from Macquarie. Your line is now open.

Brian Bagnell

Just wanted to talk a bit about the plans for the wells coming on production through the rest of the year. Looks like you brought a number of extra wells on in the quarter compared to what you’re expecting and as I understand it, a lot of those were at the end of the quarter. Just wondering how that impacts your plans for the rest of the year in terms of pace of drilling?

Marty Proctor

Good question Brian, and you’re right, we did bring on more wells in the quarter than we planned. Total of 17 and of course as you know, eight of them came on in March, more than half of those at the very end of March, so didn’t contribute to the first quarter. One thing we’ve been seeing, the team has been doing a very good job of tightening up the time from spotting the first well to getting the well on production. So that’s been a benefit and I think that will continue through the rest of the year. So that’s a real positive in terms of, well, both costs as well as efficiency of schedule. So that should mean that we execute as planned, if not slightly better, in terms of timing of bringing the wells on.

Brian Bagnell

And I guess maybe just an update on lower Montney. I’m not sure when you guys think you may be in a position to be talking about some of the results that you will get from that layer?

Marty Proctor

Of course there’s lots of interest on our part too to bring forward that value. It is stuck right now in a perspective resource category generally and it has the opportunity for us to have a significant increase in reserves, not just resources. We haven’t done a lot of work there. We’ve been very, very focused on driving towards free cash. All of the work we’ve done over the last few years has been upper Montney, generally Nest 2. We just completed a well in the lower Montney, we don’t have any results to talk about. I think we will -- certainly with the Q4 release, possibly with the Q3 release, there’ll be a couple of wells for us to talk about in there. Obviously we watch very closely what other operators are doing in our neighborhood and even all the way up into Northeast D.C. where the Montney is somewhat consistent in terms of the geology. So we continue to watch that. We will release news as soon as we have it. And you’re aware, we had a couple of tests years ago that at least give us a good indication of liquids being present in the Montney, in the lower Montney, we just have to apply more effort to it for one, but also to determine what the best completion techniques are as well.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Patrick O’Rourke from AltaCorp Capital.

Patrick O’Rourke

Just a couple of quick questions here. First, just kind of curious, in terms of the completion design right now, your talks are going to cemented liners, perf and plug, you’ve done a hybrid, in the past you’ve done ball drop, kind of where -- did on that and what the impact would be on costs going forward and the type of results that you’re seeing if any differentiated there?

Marty Proctor

Okay. Just making a note of your questions, which were both very good. The completion design, I mean that’s something we continue to work on. As you know, Patrick, we’ve gone -- we’ve evolved through time from relatively short wells to pretty small fracs with not very many stages to where typically we’re doing a 40 stage completion with 120 tons to 160 tons, generally on the 160 tons per stage side. We’ve had some that are bigger, some with more stages, even up to 60 and just to go back to a point I made in response to an earlier question, I think with this improved reservoir understanding that we have on both the geoscience side and also the production response to the -- to our understanding of those geological areas, probably one design doesn’t fit everywhere and we will continue testing new and better things.

I think it’s probable that we’ve gone too far with too many -- too much sand and some of the areas even a tier or two area and so probably bringing back the volume of sand will be helpful in some of those areas, the sand and the water and that -- I mean to now answer your question, that will lead to lower cost for those wells both on the cost for the capital for completing the well, but also on the cost for handling the water on the way out. I think we’re still seeing the benefits of more stages, but probably less sand per stage and so that probably comes in at a near equal cost. If you do 60 stages with 100 tons to 120 tons per stage, it’s probably pretty close to 40 stages at 120 tons -- 160 tons per stage. In general terms I think the budget that we’ve got set for our completions is fine. There’s potential for us to optimize that further especially in the areas where we put slightly smaller fracs in, but in general terms, look, I don’t see a lot of change in completion costs, but I do see opportunities for us to refine our execution so we get better results.

And just to emphasize the need for that, I mean even looking back, we’ve grown a lot, but we’ve still only completed and put on production around 350 wells. We have thousands ahead of us, it’s only prudent to keep trying to evolve that completion design to optimize our performance. On the type curves, your second question, look, there’s -- I mean year after year the reserve evaluators go through the production performance, we do a lot of work internally as well and they evolve with more data. The reality is that all of these resource players including ours are pretty new and there’s not a lot of data.

As you get more information, the type curves will evolve as well. I think on the -- the really important part of what we’re seeing is that we are getting more condensate than we expect and so that is -- relates to the number of stages that we complete, relates as I say to the completion optimization, but the positive from that is more cash flow and better return on capital and that’s what really should matter. So it’s a condensate to the cash flow to the return on capital. As we said in our release, our return on capital employed on a trailing 12 months basis was 10.4%, our cash return on invested capital 18%, those are industry-leading and that’s what we really should be focused on. I’d really like to change the narrative away from this focus on hydrocarbons, boe, and we should be focused on the liquids. We had a 109,000 barrels per day of liquids in the first quarter and that should be what matters.

Patrick O’Rourke

And we agree we like cash, not boes. Just kind of curious then as you drill for more and more condensate-rich wells, does this present any sort of change to your facilities design or are you going to need more condensate stabilization if this is the path that you’re going down, focused on return on capital?

Marty Proctor

Yes, great question and thanks for agreeing with me on that importance of liquids. Yes, I think there’s room to optimizing facilities. I mean we have so many levers to pull. We know we’ve got some areas, Nest 3 for example is new wells on the northwest edge of Nest 2. They’ve got exceptionally good gas rates. We also have opportunities in the Cretaceous. We’re looking at opportunities there for potentially doing some Cretaceous development. Those are generally going to be gassy as well. The advantage we have and the reason we might consider more gas is that we’ve got excellent takeaway capacity and good access to premium-priced markets. So that’s a lever for us.

Will we have to spend more money on condensate stabilization because of the higher liquids? I don’t think so. This is generally within our budget plans. We’re getting more condensate, but it’s not so much more that it changes our liquid handling costs. I think there is opportunity for us to better optimize our gas processing, our gas handling costs. As we’ve said, we’ve got our third owned gas processing plant at Gold Creek under construction. It will be ready in the fourth quarter. That adds another 250 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity. We knew that we weren’t going to fill that for about 4 years after it was finished if we start with the kind of low end of that 5-year plan that we had set out. We do have opportunities to do something else with that and it could mean bringing in third-party volumes to optimize the value of that asset. And there’s other opportunities for us to consider. So there’s -- I mean we’ll thoughtfully consider these choices. We will be very, very focused on return on capital and we’ll develop the asset the way that maximizes the NPV.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities.

Aaron Bilkoski

Just one quick question. How much of the improved condensate guidance do you guys attribute to the change in financial reporting standard versus physical changes at the field level?

Marty Proctor

Essentially none, and I’m going to turn it to Derek to answer that question, but I just want to emphasize that the liquids haven’t changed. This is just taking the C5 out of the NGL stream.

Derek Aylesworth

Yes, Aaron, the re-class that occurred in Q1 was about 5,800 barrels per day for the quarter. The comparative was about 4,700 for Q1 of 2017.

Aaron Bilkoski

So when you moved your condensate yield guidance from 125 million barrels to 150 million barrels for 2018, none of that change is attributed to the change in the financial reporting standards to -- or is condensate, not mix it into the NGL mix?

Derek Aylesworth

That’s correct and none of the change in the guidance is really discounting change.

Marty Proctor

The whole thing is, it’s just -- thank you and just to add another comment. This is just a cleaner approach. We had quite a bit of C5. I mean, as Derek said, it’s 5,000 barrels a dayish, still in the NGL mix and it’s just taking -- it’s properly crediting the C5s and pulling out the C2, C3, C4s and calling them NGLs, which is the right way to do it.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Amir Arif from Cormark Securities. Your line is now open.

Amir Arif

Just a follow-up question on those Nest 1 wells, Marty. Could you -- you’ve got 90-day rates. Can you just give us a sense of how those average, like, IP30 versus IP90, was it similar declines to what you saw in your previous Nest 1 wells in terms of the condensate declines and gas declines?

Marty Proctor

It was for the condensate. I think probably for the gas it was a little higher than we had seen. Not too sure how much of that is related to -- I mean, the earlier question about artificial lift was a good one in that I don’t think -- I’m not certain we’ve got the artificial lift optimal, but the condensate is about -- the condensate decline is about the same.

Amir Arif

And just the gases declining a little faster?

Marty Proctor

Yes, and it could go -- I mean we’ve been talking a little bit too about the optimal completion design. This may be an area where less water and less sand per stage is better. We’ve got some work to do on that. Still pretty early days, as you say we’ve got 90 days only on these 5 wells which are -- we did the first 5 new generation wells we have in Nest 1. So there’s work to do to optimize it. I think what really matters is the condensate rates are exceptional and far superior to our previous Nest 1 well rates.

Amir Arif

And then just the second question on the updated ‘18 guidance in terms of the split, is that -- is it being driven more by well performance over time or is it just from the higher initial production given your higher fracs in terms of the new wells rates that are coming on?

Marty Proctor

I think I understand the question and I think it’s both what we -- so we have a better understanding now of these wells. And as I say, it relates to all aspects of our reservoir and production understanding. And so just what we’re seeing is higher condensate rates in general terms, little less gas in some of the areas, some of those tiers of Nest 2. So more condensate which leads to more revenue and better returns which is a win.

Amir Arif

And you’ve definitely had those with the higher frac intensity, you’ve seen that, but just curious if on the legacy wells or wells drilled prior to let’s say your -- as the condensate ratio is holding up better as well. Is that part of what’s driving the guidance change?

Marty Proctor

Oh, I see. It’s hard for me to say precisely. Chris, are you ready to take that one?

Chris Feltin

Sure. It’s Chris Feltin, VP, Corporate Planning here. I think really what it’s getting to here is as we’re pushing out of our core area with the plan that we have here for 2018 based in some recent results that it does looks like we’re moving into more of a higher condensate gas ratio area. So -- and again this is a reminder for everybody, like, the way we develop the asset with the multi-well pods and the 6 to 9 months but IP, the plan for this year is relatively set. So based on what we’ve seen from some recent well results and where we’re going for the rest of the year, we just expect to be in a higher condensate area in the near term which does coincide with the higher oil prices that we’ve seen. But just as a reminder, we still have Nest 3 which is definitely a high gas area. We do have some -- well, we’re going to have two wells on later this year that will prove up the prospective nature of that area. But we need to get a new pipeline built under a river to really tap into that area and we expect that will be complete by June of 2019, probably Q2 of next year.

But if you take a look even in some of the southern Nest 2 lands, there’s a pad that came on in Q4 of last year. Surface pad location is 12 of 14. And those wells were some of the highest gas rates in Alberta. I believe they were last time I looked anyway, so, I guess what I’m trying to say is there’s just a lot of variability within the Nest. But based on what we’re doing this year, we do expect to be in more of a higher CGR region for the near term.

Operator

I’m showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.