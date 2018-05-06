5 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks For Value Investors - May 2018

All five are found to be significantly undervalued according to the ModernGraham valuation model.

TAP, CMCSA, LNC, T, and CAH are all rated as suitable for the Defensive Investor and/or the Enterprising Investor following the ModernGraham approach.

There are a number of great companies in the market today. By using the ModernGraham valuation model, I've screened the 900+ companies reviewed by ModernGraham to select five large-cap undervalued companies for value investors.

Each company has been determined to be suitable for either the Defensive Investor or the Enterprising Investor according to the ModernGraham approach. Defensive Investors are defined as investors who need to select only the companies that present the least amount of risk. Enterprising Investors, on the other hand, are able to do substantial research and can select companies that present a moderate (though still low) amount of risk.

Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the low current ratio. The Enterprising Investor has concerns regarding the level of debt relative to the current assets. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg (normalized earnings) from $2.97 in 2014 to an estimated $5.76 for 2018. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market’s implied estimate of 2.78% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on the Benjamin Graham value investing formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Molson Coors Brewing Co revealed the company was trading below its Graham Number of $83.53. The company pays a dividend of $1.64 per share, for a yield of 2% Its PEmg (price over earnings per share – ModernGraham) was 14.06, which was below the industry average of 25.91, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. Finally, the company was trading above its Net Current Asset Value (NCAV) of $-68.5.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC Filings and price data

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the low current ratio. The Enterprising Investor has concerns regarding the level of debt relative to the current assets. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg from $1.25 in 2014 to an estimated $2.67 for 2018. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market’s implied estimate of 2.58% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on the Benjamin Graham value investing formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Comcast Corporation revealed the company was trading above its Graham Number of $26.79. The company pays a dividend of $0.63 per share, for a yield of 1.7% Its PEmg was 13.67, which was below the industry average of 35.9, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. Finally, the company was trading above its NCAV of $-21.64.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC Filings and price data

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation is suitable for the Enterprising Investor but not the more conservative Defensive Investor. The Defensive Investor is concerned with the insufficient earnings stability over the last ten years. The Enterprising Investor has no initial concerns. As a result, all Enterprising Investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg from $4.25 in 2014 to an estimated $7.21 for 2018. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market’s implied estimate of 1.03% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on Benjamin Graham’s formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Lincoln National Corporation revealed the company was trading below its Graham Number of $121.79. The company pays a dividend of $0.87 per share, for a yield of 1.1% Its PEmg was 10.56, which was below the industry average of 20.16, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC Filings and price data

AT&T Inc. qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the low current ratio. The Enterprising Investor has concerns regarding the level of debt relative to the current assets. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg from $1.89 in 2014 to an estimated $3.17 for 2018. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market’s implied estimate of 1.36% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on the Benjamin Graham value investing formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into AT&T Inc. revealed the company was trading below its Graham Number of $41.02. The company pays a dividend of $1.97 per share, for a yield of 5.5%, putting it among the best dividend paying stocks today. Its PEmg was 11.23, which was below the industry average of 41.47, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. Finally, the company was trading above its NCAV of $-36.26.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC Filings and price data

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc qualifies for both the Defensive Investor and the Enterprising Investor. The Defensive Investor is only initially concerned with the low current ratio. The Enterprising Investor has concerns regarding the level of debt relative to the current assets. As a result, all value investors following the ModernGraham approach should feel comfortable proceeding with the analysis.

As for a valuation, the company appears to be undervalued after growing its EPSmg from $2.48 in 2014 to an estimated $4.43 for 2018. This level of demonstrated earnings growth outpaces the market’s implied estimate of 3.14% annual earnings growth over the next 7-10 years. As a result, the ModernGraham valuation model, based on the Benjamin Graham value investing formula, returns an estimate of intrinsic value above the price.

At the time of valuation, further research into Cardinal Health Inc revealed the company was trading above its Graham Number of $50.88. The company pays a dividend of $1.81 per share, for a yield of 2.8%, putting it among the best dividend paying stocks today. Its PEmg was 14.78, which was below the industry average of 43.8, which by some methods of valuation makes it one of the most undervalued stocks in its industry. Finally, the company was trading above its NCAV of $-32.02.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC Filings and price data

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: See a list of my current holdings on ModernGraham.com. This article is not investment advice; any reader should speak to a registered investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. ModernGraham is not affiliated with the company in any manner. Please be sure to review our detailed disclaimer on ModernGraham.com.