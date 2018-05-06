How To Trade Bonds And Utilities Using ETFs

Bond yields may be rising, but with volatility comes trading opportunities.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($118.99 on May 4) is down 6.2% year to date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $119.51 and $123.52, respectively.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for TLT is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $119.74, and below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” of $124.80 as it’s been since the week of Jan. 19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 40.92 last week down from 42.50 on April 27.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level of $117.07 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $122.01.

Investors seeking the safety of dividends can trade the utilities ETF, which is a basket of 28 utility stocks. The current dividend yield is 3.4%.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($51.51 on May 4) is down 2.2% year to date and is between its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $50.19 and $52.63, respectively.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Utilities ETF is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $50.66 and above its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ at $48.01, which was tested at the Feb. 6 low of $47.37. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 71.25 last week up from 64.40 on April 27.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level of $49.74 and to the 200-week simple moving average of $48.01 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $52.62 and $54.46, respectively.

Investors should avoid junk bonds as they correlate more to stocks than U.S. Treasuries, and stocks remain vulnerable.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclay’s High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.71 on May 4) is down 2.8% year to date with the ETF below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $35.92 and $36.66, respectively.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the junk bond ETF is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $35.93 and below its 200-week simple moving average or the “reversion to the mean” of $37.04 last tested during the week of Nov. 14, 2014 when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 38.24 last week down from 38.72 on April 27.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $33.99 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $38.80, respectively. My monthly pivot is $35.79.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.