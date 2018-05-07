Generation NEXT Franchise Brands: The $100 Million Robotic FroYo Startup

But pending installations of confirmed backlog will create massive revenue and net income during the second half of this year.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCQB:VEND) is ostensibly in the business of frozen yogurt. Specifically, frozen yogurt prepared and served by a sleek robotic arm housed in a vending machine that requires a footprint of a mere fifteen feet.

As the company name suggest though, really Generation NEXT is all about selling franchises. This appears to be something critically missed by the recent StreetSweeper article on the company which assumed company revenue claims had anything to do with actually selling product. It’s true that Generation NEXT will eventually receive royalties of 12% on the frozen yogurt sales derived from their machines, but by their internal estimates, the average machine will be grossing $50,000 per year, of which 12% represents a mere $6,000.

Sales of the machines themselves, however, represent revenue of $45,000 per unit. Critically, this is a hard number. Unlike the $50,000 number regarding frozen yogurt sales that is more or less an educated guess, people are signing agreements daily at the $45,000 price. As of December 31st, the unearned revenue carried on the company books related to robot sales and franchise fees was $32 million.

And how much revenue has actually been recognized at this point? Well... zero. I truly believe this may be to the company’s advantage though.

Right now, Generation NEXT is able to control the narrative in its entirety. They’re selling frozen yogurt robots with a side of the capitalist dream of passive income. How much will each machine make per year? How much maintenance will each require? What if there’s a mechanical issue? Potential franchisees cannot do a search for reviews from current owners because there are none. Corporate information is the only information.

Contrast the below messaging from the same company slide deck (referenced throughout) to see what type of shenanigans they can get up to:

The big number is what franchisees are supposed to focus on. The smaller one is what the company is using to lure in investors who presumably will be savvy enough to know that using a three unit study where the company can place its machines in the best locations possible probably isn’t representative. And even then $50,000 is really just a guess. For reference, servings are about $5 so this would represent twenty seven units per day assuming 365 days of operation.

Management has a history of this type of fast and loose information utilization which caused them issues with the past incarnation of the company which had focused on health food vending machines. This is a practice that appears to be continuing. For example, the slide deck lists corporate operation sales are at $10 million for 2018 despite no deals from that division having been announced, and a negligible amount of robots having been installed anywhere nation wide.

Then, even granting the 2018 and 2019 assumptions, there’s some lazy math. 2018 lists 1,000 units as delivered with a royalty revenue of $3 million. Without thinking, this may check out because 1,000 units x ½ a year x $50,000 gross x 12% royalty = $3,000,000 However, for that to be true the robots would all have to be miraculously installed and operating beginning June 1st. Since the company projects an ability to roll out only 250 units per month, hitting that number is an impossibility.

Finally, although inconsequential, the company checked the ultimate box in terms of having a culture of hype by hopping aboard the crypto train and announcing their machines will be able to handle transactions in Bitcoin and other currencies.

Beyond this, management has something of an Elon Musk problem where although the company is making measurable progress, they never can keep up with the goals they set. Generation NEXT’s 2017 calendar year focus included:

Launching our corporate-owned operating model and partnering with a national retail chain.

Turning cash flow positive.

Generating positive reportable net income.

None of those happened and the company has had to undertake some large dilutive financing to keep things running. Between March and April, the company issued just shy of fourteen million shares at an average price of $0.65, sharply in contrast with the current price of approximately $2.00 per share.

So, insofar as investing in Generation NEXT is concerned, it’s really only wise to deal in the tangible. The $32 million previously mentioned in unearned revenue from the company’s last quarterly filing is the starting point. As long as the economy keeps humming along, and no franchisees experience immediate horror stories, that figure should be minimal. Additionally, margins on those machines are fairly solidly known at 40%.

Two more key puzzle pieces concern how many more orders will be received and when robots will start being installed. The former of those is something I totally misjudged in my prior article where I assumed the growth curve would only accelerate based on increases in franchisees rather than a select few franchisees ordering hundreds of units.

Management has been busy signing city and country wide deals. Recently, the LA and Orange County markets were sold off to a single franchisee who plans to purchase over five hundred units at a cost of more than twenty million dollars. Then, Miami Dade went for a similar price lending credence to the idea that big deals may actually be fairly common. What may be most impressive about these agreements beyond their size is that there is little given in terms of wholesale pricing signaling high levels of demand

Accompanying the Miami Dade 8k filing was some much needed hard information regarding installation and by association revenue recognition

“On April 30, 2018, Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (the “ Company ”), received from Flex, Ltd. (“ Flex ”), the Company’s exclusive manufacturer of its Frozen Yogurt Vending Robots (the “ Robots ”), a revised production schedule for such Robots (the “ Schedule ”). The Schedule indicates that Flex anticipates being able to produce a minimum of 1,382 prototypes and Robots during the current calendar year ending December 31, 2018, subject to certain assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of materials and NSF/UL certification. The Company estimates that this Schedule of Robots’ production will represents total revenues of approximately $64 million during this period, in the event that all Robots produced are installed. … As of the date of this filing, the Company does not foresee any further delays of its production of Robots.”

Given the above, it feels safe to assume that Generation NEXT’s quarters beginning June and October are going to be outstanding. Between those two quarters, this $100 million dollar company has a very real possibility of achieving a net income number of close to $20 million.

Then where could it go from there? If the company begins securing the corporate deals they’ve been talking about for years, selling off more metro areas (Texas?), and expanding internationally beyond Canada, Israel, and Oman this could become a juggernaut.

The 12% royalty all of a sudden could begin to rival the revenue coming from the actual unit sales and $100 in market capitalization could be a steal. Generation NEXT, of course, believes in all of this and has 2019 calendar year EBITDA pegged at $60 million.

Even with the pending income, however, this investment is not without risk. First, the franchisee experience is about to become real, and Generation NEXT will lose control of the narrative. What if most machines are only pulling in $25,000 per location, take twice much upkeep, or break easily?

The internet is full of testimonials from every sort of franchisee out there, and if these frozen yogurt robots aren’t living up to the hype people will find out and the company will lose much of its momentum.

Second, even if the product performs, people’s circumstances can change. Since the franchise was developed, the US economy has been all smiles but with many of the larger agreements extending out many years and the production schedule making it impossible that all currently booked franchisees could be installed within a year, there is room for uncertainty even within orders already on the books.

Investors may notice that there is a key difference between these potential positives and negatives, one which would be my primary motivation for purchasing shares: The positives will all come quickly via press releases while the negatives, save for something like a lawsuit, will probably emerge more gradually and only be disclosed via quarterly reports At the same time, it’s nearly impossible that the June and October quarters won’t be good because of the known backlog.

So, in the near term, I see this as an asymmetrical risk reward situation. For two quarters, investors should get to hold and hope for pops from things like corporate deals, large city signings or master agreements for whole countries more or less for free. This is because the biggest dangers, a tightening economy or unhappy franchisees, are unlikely to develop quickly enough to ruin these two quarters. Furthermore, if these threats do emerge to the detriment of more outlying periods, they should be discernible via due diligence so that adjustments can be made prior to official disclosure on the quarterly.

For all the unknowns about the franchisee experience, I would not want to be getting into the robotic frozen yogurt business myself just yet. However, many people unlike myself have been willing to buy the story that Generation NEXT is selling, and they have done so in such numbers that the stock itself is beginning look appetizing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.