Should You Buy Adobe And Its Strong Growth Potential?

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) provides digital and media content generation software and services to millions of professionals and enterprises worldwide. The company is well-positioned to grow its top and bottom lines with its cloud-based subscription model. The company also has a healthy balance sheet that should allow it to pursue accretive acquisitions and/or further share buybacks. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback in order to have a higher margin of safety.

ADBE data by YCharts

Reasons why we like Adobe and its business

Wide moat with high switching cost

Adobe has a monopoly in creative software. It is the number one software that creative professionals use. While numerous competitors exist, Adobe continues to hold on to its market share. The reason is simple: high switching cost. For many creative professionals that want to switch to other software and solutions, it means that they will have to re-learn a new interface. These are not software that are easy to learn, it takes extensive training not to mention that alternative software may not even offer the same features that Adobe offers. There may also be compatibility issues.

Strong revenue and EPS growth

Adobe has consistently delivered strong growth to its top and bottom lines in the past few years. Below are the two charts that will help investors better understand Adobe’s top line and bottom line growth in the recent quarters. The first chart shows Adobe’s revenue and operating margin. As can be seen from the chart below, its revenue continues to grow quarter over quarter and its operating margin also continues to improve. Similarly, we can also see the same trend with Adobe’s EPS and free cash flow trend in the second chart below.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Recurring revenue is beneficial

Unlike its previous perpetual-license model where Adobe’s revenue depends on the quantity of its software licenses sold, the company’s cloud-based subscription model is based on a monthly fee that its users pay. In return, Adobe will provide the latest software updates that include new features tools, cloud services, etc. This model is advantageous because the company’s revenue now largely depends on recurring revenue which is less prone to seasonality and software life cycles. Even in a traditionally low software sale season, Adobe still receives subscription revenue from its subscribing users. This makes its subscription-based revenue predictable. As the chart below shows, Adobe’s recurring revenue now represents about 88% of its total revenue in Q1 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Investment grade balance sheet

Adobe has an investment grade balance sheet. As we have seen from our previous subsection, Adobe has consistently delivered free cash flow growth. This has helped the company to reduce its long-term debt while accumulating its stockholders' equity. The chart below shows Adobe’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio and its long-term debt. As can be seen from the chart below, its long-term debt reduced from the high of $1.918 billion to $1.875 billion at the end of Q1 2018. Similarly, its long-term debt to capitalization ratio improved significantly from the high of 28.9% in Q1 2015 to 21.7% in Q1 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Adobe is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 34.4x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year P/E ratio of 29.9x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio of 37.8x is also 2.7x multiple higher than its 5-year average. Both metrics show that Adobe may be overvalued. However, if Adobe can consistently deliver higher top and bottom line growth rate, I believe its valuation can be justified. The consensus estimate of Adobe’s fiscal 2019 EPS is $7.32. Using 30.0x as its P/E ratio and the consensus estimate, we derive a target price of $219.6 per share. This is about $2 below its current share price of $221.90 per share. Hence, we believe Adobe is currently fairly valued.

Forward P/E 5-year P/E EV/EBITDA 5-year EV/EBITDA Adobe 34.4x 29.9x 37.8x 35.1x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Adobe still has lots of legacy users that have not yet switched to Creative Cloud. While this presents a huge growth opportunity for the company to grow its recurring revenue, its near-term growth can be restrained if it cannot convince its legacy users to switch. For many legacy users, they are still content with the features available in these legacy software they own. They have little motivation to upgrade to Creative Cloud and pay monthly subscription fees. In addition, the company will likely continue to face competitions from Oracle (ORCL), IBM (IBM), Salesforce.com (CRM), as well as open source software.

Investor Takeaway

With a robust business model, Adobe is well-positioned to grow its top line and bottom line. As a result, the company’s operating margin continues to expand. The company also has a healthy balance sheet that should allow it to pursue accretive acquisitions and/or further share buybacks. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Adobe remains a good investment choice for long-term investors. Conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback in order to have higher margin of safety.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.