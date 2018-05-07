Trading Mistakes Case Study: Biotech

Well, we got another successful retest of the biotech (IBB) sector this week as the early April lows of just over $100 a share held firm. Share price action has been very choppy in biotech since the start of the year. Something similar to equities in general. However, despite the IBB ETF being down around $7 a share to date so far this year, I maintain we are still in an uptrend as long as the likes of Donald Trump keeps his nose out of this sector. The technicals still state that we should see higher prices materialize before long.

The higher high this sector printed on the 29th of January this year (when IBB surpassed $118 a share) is significant, as it kept the pattern of higher highs going. In fact, biotech has consistently printed higher highs for more than two years now. This article and series will discuss the mistakes that I have made, and still make, as a trader. I try to document my mistakes far more than my wins, as we learn far more from our mishaps. The first case study is biotech, where I struggle with the whole area of when to take profits. As a trader, where my usual window (depending on volatility) is anything from a day to 3 months, knowing when to take profits is probably the most difficult skill to master. Let's discuss.

For example, look at the weekly chart above and focus on where the slow stochastics are situated at present. They are at their lows (21.41) and in prime position for a swing trade to the upside. Now remember, the April lows were tested this week and held. However, we didn't rally enough to print a weekly swing (see below), so the up-move is no way near being solidified yet. But let's say, for the purposes of this article, that we do get our month to 2-month up-move and the stochastics return to overbought conditions once more.

This could easily mean a $20 move in the IBB ETF, which would be a 20% return in a couple of months, let's say for argument's sake. When you annualize this return, you are getting into some big numbers. However, we all know that holding this potential IBB position right through that 6-week period can be very difficult. Why? Well, apart from not wanting to have those paper profits vanish from beneath you (this sector can get very volatile), there are other ways in which one could potentially end up taking profits far too early. Here are mistakes I've made and how I try to learn from them on a daily or weekly basis when researching other potential swing trades.

Buying long call options which do not have enough time . This strategy can quickly turn sour if the price doesn't move in your favor quickly. Why? Because the option loses time value or theta, which is the enemy of the call buyer every day. Obviously, the shorter frame options (let's say 3 months to expiration) offer far more leverage than a LEAP option, which is an option that usually doesn't expire for years. However, if the trader doesn't time the long entry well, this strategy almost always ends up being a clear loser, as the time element of the trade brings far too much emotion into the game.

This strategy can quickly turn sour if the price doesn't move in your favor quickly. Why? Because the option loses time value or theta, which is the enemy of the call buyer every day. Obviously, the shorter frame options (let's say 3 months to expiration) offer far more leverage than a LEAP option, which is an option that usually doesn't expire for years. However, if the trader doesn't time the long entry well, this strategy almost always ends up being a clear loser, as the time element of the trade brings far too much emotion into the game. Taking profits far too early when using call options . Secondly, even if one does pick an excellent entry, the "time" element of call options almost always ensures that the trader will take profits on the position far too early. Again, these mistakes can be done away with by being less greedy and just going long the ETF, which may offer far less leverage but there is no real theta decay to speak of. Therefore, one can hold this trade for months on end until the stop loss is hit or until profits are taken.

Secondly, even if one does pick an excellent entry, the "time" element of call options almost always ensures that the trader will take profits on the position far too early. Again, these mistakes can be done away with by being less greedy and just going long the ETF, which may offer far less leverage but there is no real theta decay to speak of. Therefore, one can hold this trade for months on end until the stop loss is hit or until profits are taken. Not using a trailing stop. As the first chart illustrates above, the weekly stochastics have been oversold now since the beginning of April. You can bet that many swing traders went long their positions in biotech at that juncture, which is now more than a month ago. The IBB ETF rallied around 7% during the initial part of April but then came right back down to test those lows. Furthermore that 7% move, as we can see from the chart, did not move the stochastics one bit. A 7% move in 2 weeks or so is a substantial move in a non-leveraged ETF. I now am far more clued into using trailing stops to protect any paper profits in my swing trades. Yes, we must give our positions plenty of room to move, but never at the expense of foregoing a profit. Never ever let a winning trade turn into a losing one, irrespective of how much upside you may feel a trade or investment may have at any time.

As a swing trader, I always aim to adhere to the following philosophy. Our aim is to put ourselves into positions where we have limited downside but substantial upside. Like risking one to make five. It's all about putting ourselves into scenarios like this over and over again. Biotech continues to look like an attractive swing play right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.