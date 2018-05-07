Buy Accenture

Although Accenture is not cheap, it has put itself in a position for structural growth, and it pays a meaningful, growing dividend.

The way people shop and do business is being transformed by advances in digital interaction and artificial intelligence. The 'digitalization' of industry and business can be difficult to conceptualize, but its effect on businesses across industries is inarguable: Consumers these days, particularly those of the younger generations, demand more personal solutions and connected products, often times more in the form of services than anything else. This has pressured the 'one size fits all' manufacturing model, among other things, and it is forcing all kinds of businesses to adapt if they wish to remain relevant among Millennials and 'Generation Z.'

One company leading the way in this is Accenture plc (ACN). This Ireland-based, worldwide consulting firm, otherwise known as Andersen Consulting years ago, has transformed its own business model to helping businesses make the 'digital transition.' Accenture is also a good choice for dividend investors, as it both pays a meaningful dividend and is poised to keep growing that dividend for quite some time ahead. This article takes a look at Accenture, its fundamentals, and what income investors can expect.

Digital transformation

In fiscal 2018, management expects 60% of company revenue will come from the "new" business of digital-related services, cloud-related services, and security-related services. All of these areas are growing by double-digits.

Courtesy of Accenture Investor Relations

The digital transformation is big business, and it is also ongoing with no end point. Consider why: Brand experience is no longer just about advertisement saturation and the product itself. That experience now includes webpages, apps and interaction, as well as advertisements. In other words, there are many more points of experience. The life cycle of a typical product is also, in general, compressing. This means that innovation will be an ongoing thing. Generally speaking, there will be no 'endpoint' when it comes to digital platforms and ecosystems for consumers.

In addition to the takeover of connected products and personalized solutions, automated intelligence and 'deep learning' are making the production environment much more flexible and adaptive. To give one real-world example, recently Accenture worked as a partner with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) in seat cabin installation. Accenture created a digitally enabled, smart glass solution for workers to use as contextual-marking, to help them place on the cabin floor where to drill holes so the seats could be installed correctly. That brought the error rate down to zero and allowed workers to install the seats very quickly compared to the old process. In this capacity, Accenture becomes a valuable partner for big companies, and leverages its already-trusted brand name by which to do so.

Revenue from the 'interactive' division has grown 35% compounded over the last three years, thanks to solutions like the one mentioned above. Accenture works with three-fourths of all Fortune 100 companies, and there is a lot of work to do. Investors can expect low double-digit growth from the company in fiscal 2018, and probably something similar for the next couple years. If the last few years are any guide, EPS should grow by low double-digits in such an environment.

Valuation and dividend

Unsurprisingly, Accenture is not cheap at all. Shares currently trade at 23.5 times trailing earnings. According to data from F.A.S.T. Graphs, Accenture has averaged 17.6 times trailing earnings over the last ten years. That's a premium of 33.5%. It's easy to call Accenture overvalued. In this case, Accenture carries a high valuation because it has structurally situated itself in the center of the digital transformation; a very good place to be. Accenture is up where it is for a reason.

Chart courtesy of MarketWatch.

On the other hand, Accenture has pulled back. Shares are down 6.7% from their mid-March highs, and now could be a good time to get in while shares take a breather.

Regarding dividends, management expects to grow its dividend in line with 'income.' That's its way of saying that investors can expect dividends to grow by low double-digits. While it is difficult to predict things far into the future, particularly when it comes to technology, I am quite confident that Accenture will continue to grow its dividends at about this rate, so long as the company can stay ahead of the curve. I believe that it will.

There is plenty of room for dividend growth, as well as cash flow in excess of dividends. For example, over the previous twelve months, Accenture generated $5.07 billion in free cash flow and paid $1.6 billion in dividends. In other words, dividends were only 31.5% of free cash flow. Investors should expect dividends to stay at roughly that ratio.

Conclusion

With Accenture, you'll get a company that is in the center of a generational transformation of how people do business. I tend to believe that, in the end, outweighs the stocks' current high valuation. Accenture is a dividend payer that is going to be more relevant in 5 to 10 years as a company, not less relevant.

For income investors, it is a challenge to have exposure to structural growth stocks, because often times the dividend-payers tend to be more mature companies. In paying a dividend here, despite all the growth and opportunities to reinvest in its very interesting and fast-moving business, Accenture is signaling a commitment to capital discipline. The growing dividend is also a signal that management understands and values income investors. These are important signs, and I strongly believe that income investors will be very happy owning this company for the long term. Shares yield only 1.8% right now; I see many years of strong dividend growth, backed by a generational trend. For this reason, I believe Accenture is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.