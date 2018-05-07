Cooper-Standard: A Cautious Overperformer?

At the current price point there's a margin of safety, but this is a stock better suited to those with a long-term investment horizon.

The balance sheet is healthy; perhaps, too healthy because it precludes aggressive inorganic growth through acquisitions.

Cooper-Standard is a slow grower and has guided accordingly, but Q1-18 growth has shown significant momentum and is well above auto sales growth figures.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) has been a slow grower over the past few years, but its cautious approach to growth is likely the result of the painful Chapter 11 experience the company had to go through during the Great Recession. Despite a strong 7% growth rate in Q1-18, the company hasn’t revised its FY18 guidance upwards from the current $3.55 to $3.60 billion range, which could be because of the soft start to auto sales in 2018, especially in the light vehicles segment. The balance sheet is strong, and even the debt level shows how carefully the company is treading, fiscally speaking.

A quick valuation analysis shows that the market doesn’t expect great things from CPS, which makes it an ideal long-term holding at the current price. Other factors also bear out such an investment case, such as the strong relationships that the company has with top OEMs in the U.S. and overseas, as well as impressive performance on the margins front.

Let’s take a closer look at some of these factors that make Cooper-Standard a good investment for a long-term investment horizon.

Market Conditions

The company makes most of its money by supplying parts to large auto companies. While that’s good because these relationships can translate into sustained sales, it is also bad in that its net sales will always be tied to the health of the global automotive industry.

Global light vehicle production has been ticking up at low single-digits for the last several years, a trend that should continue over the next five years as global economies keep inching up.

Fortunately, expanding its product lines and introducing new programs is one way to keep growing sales, and that’s something that CPS is doing well. New program launches played a critical role in sales expansion. The company said that net new business awards totaled $140 million during the quarter from launching nearly 50 new programs during the period.

Sales and Margins

Net sales inched higher in the last five years, increasing from $3.09 billion in 2013 to $3.618 billion by 2017, and the slow growth rate shows an aversion to the aggressive acquisition moves adopted by other auto parts companies.

Our newly launched business and continuing demand for SUV and light truck gave us solid volume and mix improvement on the top line, even though the total global light vehicle production was down.” said Jeff Edwards Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, during first-quarter earnings call.

Source: Q1-18 Investor Presentation





Source: Q1-18 Investor Presentation

Cooper-Standard seems to want to grow organically, adding to the top line through new programs and to the bottom line through greater operational efficiency. The best part is that its efforts seem to be bearing fruit at the top as well as the bottom.

That brings us to operating margins, which have expanded significantly during the period between 2013 and 2017.

Source: Q4 17 Presentation

As much as I hate the company’s slow sales cadence, credit must be given to the management for looking inside and improving operational efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA margin has been steadily increasing over the last four years; and, as a direct result, net income has grown at a much faster rate when compared to net sales, growing more than three-fold during the period.

Source: 2017 Annual Report



Balance Sheet

Source: Q1-18 Presentation

Cooper has been extremely careful with its debt load and looks extremely averse to piling up debt. Long-term debt has been stable around the $700 million level for the last five years. At the end of first quarter of 2018, Cooper had $723 million in long-term debt against a cash holding of $420 million. The company paid $9.8 million as interest expense during the period.

With operating profit for the quarter at $79.9 million, the interest expense and debt position are well under control. In fact, the company has missed out a lot of opportunities to capitalize on the current low-interest environment and use the capital for acquisitions that could help the company expand its product lines. But it looks like Cooper prefers to go as slow and steady as possible instead of being aggressive.

That said, the momentum is certainly there to show strong growth in the next quarter as well, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company update its 2018 forecasts by the end of second quarter of 2018 if that happens.

The biggest short-term worry is second-quarter auto sales; forecasts don’t look too optimistic and YTD performance has been lackluster. It’s probably why Cooper is playing safe with regard to sales forecasts for the year.

According to an IHS Market report, 2018 auto sales are expected to grow 1.5%:

After the strong performance of 2017, 2018 is forecast to see a slowdown in global light vehicle sales growth, yet IHS Markit forecasts a positive year to come, with global light vehicle sales estimated to reach 95.9 million units. “While this forecast reflects a slight moderation, it is concerning to us,” said Henner Lehne, executive director, global vehicle forecasting for IHS Markit. “We expect 2018 will be yet another record-setting year for the global auto industry, up 1.5 percent from 2017.””

However, since Cooper makes more than half its net sales ($499 million of $967 million for Q1-18) from North America, the U.S. auto sales forecast is more relevant, and IHS Markit pegs that at a decline of 1.7% over 2017 for a total of 16.9 million units.

Investment Case

The relatively small size of the company (less than $4 billion in annual revenue), the clean balance sheet with the low debt load, expanding margins and the pace of new program rollouts are all factors that favor growth even in a tight market. The company’s own expectations are conservative, to say the least, but they’re already seeing results beyond their guidance. While it doesn’t necessarily mean disproportionate growth for 2018, there’s a definite possibility that the company will beat its own estimates if guidance is not revised in the next two quarters.

At 15 times TTM earnings, the market is not expecting Cooper-Standard to grow at a fast rate, but if you want to add some stability to your portfolio, then it's a decent buy at this price point. In fact, Cooper is as boring as it gets in the auto parts industry; but sometimes, boring is good.

Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculator shows that the market is expecting Cooper-Standard to grow in low single-digits over the long term, which is certainly an achievable target for the company considering the factors I’ve outlined above. At the level of around $120, there’s still some margin of safety for long-term investors who want a piece of the auto parts industry.

