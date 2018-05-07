Looking For Dividends + Good Capital Appreciation? This Logistics Stock Is Your Answer

The favorable macroeconomic environment, the management's high level of confidence, and the excellent dividend payouts imply that the stock could be an excellent pick for value investors.

The company has demonstrated growth in the revenues of all its segments in 2017 and has also witnessed margin expansion at the EBIT level.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is one of the largest global mailing and logistics companies providing a wide array of services such as post, freight forwarding, contract warehousing, and so on.

Deutsche Post AG ADR (OTCPK:DPSGY) has a strong management which has been able to capitalize on the growth in the global e-commerce industry and the German economy. The company witnessed top-line growth as well as margin expansion and was able to generate a good amount of free cash. It was also able to maintain an excellent dividend payout, thus fulfilling all the relevant criteria required to be an excellent value stock for investors. The stock price has also shown a reasonable amount of appreciation over the past couple of years.

We are bullish on DPSGY as we believe that the management’s strategy to grow all its segments and to invest in sustainability presents a good upside for equity investors having an investment horizon of 1-3 years.

Company Overview



DPSGY is a leading German player in the mail and logistics services space. The company provides a wide variety of services such as international express shipping, air and ocean freight forwarding, contract warehousing, Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), and so on. The company was founded in 1995 and has its headquarters in Bonn, Germany.

Q4 2017 Was Good As A Result Of The Growth In E-Commerce And The Strong German Macro



Before we dive into the quarterly results of DPSGY, it is important to understand the different business segments. The company carries out its business through five different segments which can be summarized as follows:

1. PeP – Domestic and International Mailing

2. Express – Courier and express delivery for businesses

3. Global Forwarding Freight – Delivery of goods

4. Supply Chain – Warehousing and other services related to goods

5. Corporate Centre and Others – Non-operating activities of the company

As we can see above, the first four segments are the main contributors to the company's revenue. DPSGY operates the Express, Global Forwarding Freight and Supply Chain segments under the DHL brand and these account for about 70% of the total revenues. The balance 30% revenues come from the PeP segment.

The company delivered a solid result for Q4 2017 and showed revenue growth across each and every segment, particularly e-commerce. There was some excellent growth seen in the Parcel Germany sub-unit under the PeP business, both in terms of value and volume, going in line with the macroeconomic growth in Germany. The Express segment’s revenues also went up, largely due to the growth in the Time Definite International sub-unit. The company’s EBIT also grew well but a higher impact of taxes resulted in a lower Net Income. The Q4 results for 2017 can be summarized as under:

Source: Deutsche Post AG ADR 2017 Q4 Results - Earnings Call Slides





Projected Income Statement & Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 65370 63284 68881 73152 78638 84851 % Growth - -3.2% 8.8% 6.2% 7.5% 7.9% EBITDA 3570 5002 5479 5925 6370 7043 % of Revenues 5.5% 7.9% 8.0% 8.1% 8.1% 8.3% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 1619 3653 4031 4374 4705 5263 % of Revenues 2.5% 5.8% 5.9% 6.0% 6.0% 6.2% Net Income (Adj) 1700 2913 3092 3359 3611 4036 % of Revenues 2.6% 4.6% 4.5% 4.6% 4.6% 4.8%

Source: Historical Data from DPSGY; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 1700 2913 3092 3359 3611 4036 + Depreciation & Amortization 1468 1486 1644 1756 1876 2005 +/- Change in Working Capital 870 -83 -138 -146 -236 -255 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others -268 -1721 -964 -33 106 165 Cash Flow from Operations 3769 2595 3634 4936 5357 5951 Net Capex -2129 -2184 -1994 -2487 -2752 -3055 Net Financial Investments 447 306 -499 245 312 336 Cash Flow after Investments -1682 -1879 -2493 -2242 -2440 -2719 Free Cash Flow 2087 716 1141 2694 2917 3232

Source: Historical Data from DPSGY; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Dividend and Earnings Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Per Share ($) 2.6 2.6 3.3 3.9 4.2 4.6 Dividend Yield 9.6% 8.0% 7.0% 7.1% 7.3% 7.2% Dividend Growth - -0.3% 27.7% 16.1% 7.5% 11.8% Dividend Payout 66.9% 38.9% 46.8% 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% Earnings Per Share ($) 3.9 6.7 7.1 7.7 8.3 9.3 EPS Growth - 71.4% 6.1% 8.7% 7.5% 11.8%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

The management of DPSGY has had a three-way focus – growth, margin expansion, and generation of free cash. Given the growth in the global e-commerce industry coupled with the strong German macroeconomic trends, it is reasonable to assume that the company will achieve our revenue growth estimates. Also, the management is extremely focused on margin expansion. The only factor that worked against them in 2017 was the taxation. They have also been managing the working capital extremely well and its impact on operating cash flows has been minimal. It is likely that this trend will continue and that the management will continue the high level of capex each year. This capex would be for the purpose of digitization, software automation of back-office processes, innovative initiatives like the electric van business known as StreetScooter and other relevant acquisitions. The management has been active on the M&A front not just in terms of carrying out strategic acquisitions but also disposing non-relevant business units. This is evident from the UK Mail acquisition in 2016 and the Williams Lea Tag disposal in 2017. Given the excellent conversion of EBITDA to operating cash flows, it is almost certain that DPSGY’s operating cash flows will be more than sufficient to finance this capex and the management will continue to generate a good amount of free cash.



In terms of the dividend policy, the management has declared that they will maintain a dividend payout ratio between 40-60% for the coming years. If we assume an average payout of 50%, it would imply a yield of more than 7% which is exceptionally good for equity investors.

Valuation: The Upside Is Excellent Even If The Multiples Don’t Budge

Projected Price and Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 27.3 32.5 47.6 54.2 57.2 64.1 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 434.3 EV/ Sales 0.6 0.8 0.8 1.0 1.0 1.0 EV/ EBITDA 8.7 8.9 10.1 12.0 11.8 11.8 EV/ EBIT 14.8 12.6 14.2 16.3 16.0 15.8 Price/Earnings 21.4 15.8 20.6 20.5 20.1 20.0

Source: Historical Data from DPSGY/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

In order to carry out the valuation of DPSGY’s stock, we have used our revenue and profitability assumptions above and applied our projected valuation multiples based on our analysis of the industry peer group. We have projected the EV/Sales to stabilize around 1.0 and the EBITDA and EBIT multiples to witness a slight contraction which is a conservative approach. However, despite our conservatism, our projected price of DPSGY for 2018 is $54.2. We expect this price to go as high as $64.1 over three years maintaining a stable price to earnings of around 20.

Risks

The valuation of DPSGY in this article is specific to the date of the analysis i.e. 5th May 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of DPSGY are dependent on a number of factors – the continuing growth of global e-commerce, the growth in the German parcel business, continued margin expansion by the management, generation of free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances e.g. change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding DPSGY and the mailing and logistics sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and they did not comment on the achievability or the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

DPSGY has demonstrated excellent growth across all its business segments and the management is also expanding on the company’s margins. There have also been initiatives from their end for improving the quality of business such as the StreetScooter initiative to use electric vans and go emission-free by 2025. Currently, the ADR trades around $43 and we expect it to go as high as $54.2 by the end of 2018 which is a 26% appreciation over the current stock price. The management has assured the shareholders that they will maintain a dividend payout of between 40-60% which pushes the dividend yield to around 7%. All these factors make DPSGY an excellent value pick for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.