Tanger: Don't Lose Your Head

After the close on May 1, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) announced its results. Despite beating expectations on both FFO and revenue, the market reacted negatively to a small downward revision in full year guidance. On one of my recent articles a panicked reader posted the following comment:

I believe SKT cut their dividend after the close today and the equity is down hard in the after-hours.

There was no dividend cut, but clearly there was a lot of panic, enough so that it was hard for people to figure out what was real or not. Even today, while far more measured, Julian Lin published an article expressing significant concerns. While I am not happy that management reduced 2018 FFO guidance by 3 cents a share, I don’t think I see any reason to panic.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

I think a measured look at how SKT is doing, searching for both good news and bad news, is a more constructive approach than focusing on a small downward adjustment to the FFO guidance for the year. So first, let's look through the earnings presentation.

This first slide shows what I think to be the biggest reason for concern. I never like it when income declines, and SKT's same-center NOI did decline by 1.5% in the first quarter. I think it’s a positive that NOI grew slower last year during Q1 than it did for the whole year, so I expect NOI for the whole year to be better than the showing it made in Q1. One might be concerned that rent increases were less this year than last, but I think that misses an important point. The numbers presented are TTM, which means that for Q1 last year, 3 of the 4 quarters were from 2016, where on a whole year basis rents increased 21.9%, while for Q1 2018, they include three quarters of 2017 in which rent only increased 12.1%. So looking only at the rent increases in Q1, 2018 had a bigger increase in rent. The difference between the Q1 2018 TTM figure of 13.5% and the 2017 figure of 12.1% is that Q1 of 2017 is replaced by Q1 of 2018.

The reason for the market's most recent negative reaction was the Tanger management’s downward revision in FFO guidance for 2018. Not only did the market ignore much good news, like the beat on Q1 FFO and the increase in sales per square foot, it focused on relatively minor bad news. Sure the full year FFO was decreased, but it was only 3 cents or worst case 1.25% decrease. And with dividends being $1.40 a share, that leaves $1 of excess FFO. As the CFO pointed out in the conference call, the change in guidance was mostly driven by the early closing of a tenant Nine West’s 99 stores. The downward revision reflects the loss of 7 months for rents from these stores, the loss from the 6 Toys R Us locations and very bad weather in the first quarter. Management is taking a conservative approach to guidance and adjusting things like the number of store closures based on what they see happening during Q1 rather than holding to prior assumptions. I think this is a good thing. And while it’s not great that FFO guidance was lowered, aligning expectations as conditions change is the only way to ensure that issues are handled properly. At this point I don’t see a 3 cent reduction in FFO guidance as endangering the dividend or company operations, so I think the market concerns are overblown.

Some, Julian Lin among them, have expressed concern about the discounts in rent that Tanger is giving some tenants who have less than a year remaining on their current lease. The concern is that this rent break is both inflating occupancy and significantly decreasing rent. The impact these rent concessions are having can be seen in the latest 8-K.

Figure 1 Source: Most recent 8K

So in the most recent trailing 12 months, there have been 51 such short-term leases. These leases have lowered the average initial rent by about $2.50 a square foot (or about a 10% reduction in rate). But this has also resulted in some $5.8 million in additional rent payments. Based on the likelihood that most of these spaces would have been empty instead and the statement by the CFO in the conference call that around a third of these leases get renewed at market rates, I conclude that this is a good tool to keep space and centers occupied and that long term they actually improve the ability to get better rents from tenants. Empty spaces don’t draw customers, and may even reduce traffic. So making short-term concessions to keep stores occupied and traffic up makes sense when a space doesn’t have another tenant ready to take it over. Selectively giving tenants a break on the rent and time to turn a weaker store around makes sense to me.

The 8-K also provides some interesting data that addresses my concern about same-store NOI shrinking.

Figure 2 Source: Most recent 8k

Notice that both net income and NOI for the whole portfolio increased in Q1 from last year. The foot note at the bottom of the slide shows why same center NOI decreased this quarter from last year. $4.2 million was excluded from the 2018 results because of the new Fort Worth center and the expansion at the Lancaster center, while only $2.8 million was excluded from the 2017 results based on the Westbrook center being sold. While I still don’t like that same-store NOI decreased, it looks to me like this is more of a timing issue than a structural one that will continue.

The slide above shows that SKT has a lot of room on its line of credit. Since it isn’t starting any new projects in 2018, SKT has some $366 million that it can access quickly if any problems arise. I don’t think they will need to use this, but better to have the room and not need it than to need quick cash and have no easy way to get it.

The slide above shows that SKT doesn’t have any debt due till 2021. That again gives it a lot of flexibility. They have plenty of time to refinance so there should be no pressure on the dividend in the near term from having to refinance debt.

This slide shows that much of the outstanding debt is fixed rate. With interest rates increasing, this helps insulate SKT from additional costs. And not having to refinance anything for almost 3 years further insulates SKT from any negative impacts from rising rates. Also with some $109 million in FFO remaining after paying last year’s dividends, I see further protection of the dividend. The less than 2% decrease in FFO guidance is easily absorbed by the excess FFO, leaving room for a bigger dividend to be easily paid. And it leaves plenty of cash to pay down debt or pay for any unexpected tenant closures.

As a dividend growth investor I like it when a company presents information on its dividend growth over the years. A slide like the one above tells me that management understands that the dividend and its growth are important to me and thus is important to me. While I would certainly like a bigger increase than just 3 cents a share a quarter, I also want the company to continue to grow and to be able to support that dividend. The data presented so far shows me a prudent management that is working to ensure future growth and the safety of the dividend.

One area of concern for me has been the sales per square foot. In order for SKT to pay me and the other shareholders an increasing dividend, it must collect more in rent. One way to collect more rent is for existing tenants to pay more rent. In order for existing tenants to pay more rent, they need to sell more goods. The slide above shows the average sales per square foot in Tanger’s centers. That number has been in a downtrend since it hit a peak in 2015. There have been a number of reasons for this, not all of them tied to tenants' actual sales, but I am quite happy with the modest increase for Q1. The two March figures are TTM (trailing 12 months) figures, so the difference of $4 a square foot between 2017 and the March 2018 figure is the first quarters of 2017 and 2018. While this is a modest increase, I will be quite happy with it if it continues for the rest of the year.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I recently got a new laptop which came with Excel® 2016, so the DDM calculator has gotten a bit of a face lift (the new color scheme being the biggest change so far). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that SKT has increased the dividend each year for 25 years. Given the FFO revision and likely slow growth over the next 5 years, I will use 2% as the DGR for the next 5 years. Given that the yield is now over 6%, I will use 0% as the terminal dividend growth rate. With a dividend increase fairly recently I will use that to determine the dividend for the next 12 months to be $1.40

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $23.89. Because of the recent downward revision in FFO guidance, I want an additional 5% discount to that value. That makes my buy price anything under $23. Even with Friday’s 52 cent run up in price, SKT is trading below $21, so it is a good opportunity at this time.

What to watch for going forward?

Sales per square foot have still not fully recovered, even if the trend is starting to look good. Even though I think short term leasing on favorable terms is a good tool to keep space filled, I think it can be over-used as well.

Going forward I want to see that the conversion ratio back to full market rates stays no lower than 30%, and ideally I’d like to see a higher rate of conversions. I also want to see that the rent concessions don’t reduce average rent too much as well. What I don’t want to see is an increase in the proportion of these short term discounted rate leases to full market rate regular term leases, and I don’t want to see the relative amount of rent concessions increase.

Conclusion

I get that investors are skittish on REITs due to interest rate concerns and due to the slower growth that happened last year. But Tanger beat expectations on FFO growth for this quarter and shows no signs of being in trouble despite the big decline in share price. I see no reason for long-term dividend-growth-oriented investors to fear a dividend cut. In fact, I think the lower price represents a possible opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.