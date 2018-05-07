Under Armour: Shift Into The Class C Shares

The Class C shares under the UA ticker offer an even greater discount due to lack of voting power that is virtually worthless anyway.

The stock trades at a discount to Nike when investors focus on the right valuation multiple.

Under Armour is in the midst of a turnaround to their roots of premium athletic apparel.

Now that the market is starting to positively view the Under Armour (UA, UAA) turnaround story, the opportunity exists to own the C shares. The spread between the UAA (Class A shares) and UA (Class C shares) recently reached the highest level since late 2016. The discount on the C shares provides a great opportunity to own a top athletic apparel brand on the cheap.

Turnaround Story

The Q1 results reinforced the investment thesis that Under Armour has stopped the bleeding. The numbers weren't fantastic by any measure, but the athletic apparel retailer put to rest any fears of the business spiraling down further.

Under Armour grew sales by 6% during the quarter. Clearly nothing too impressive, but sales dipped last Q3 leaving the market to question the future in this company sending the stock to insane low levels.

The quarter stemmed the bleeding in the wholesale customers and North American sales. Under Armour definitely wants to return these areas to growth, but if not the opportunities in direct-to-consumer sales and international expansion made the investment thesis here rather easy when UAA dipped below $14 and UA below $12.

Most investors got stuck on the valuation in the stock based on a P/E multiple not understanding that Under Armour was not situated for profit maximization. Not exactly a great situation, but the company still has incredible opportunity in international and footwear expansion to solely focus on maximizing profits.

Considering these opportunities, the better way the stock has and will remain valued is based on the P/S ratio in comparison to Nike (NKE). Even after this stock rally with UAA over $17, the stock trades at nearly half the P/S multiple of the sector leader.

UA PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Under Armour will need to show how growth leads to higher leverage going forward. The company can't continue playing the growth story anymore in order to push the stock above $20.

For Q1, gross margins were still an issue as inventory levels remain elevated. The more controlled SG&A expenses were down to 43.4% of revenues for a 130 basis point improvement. Under Armour was able to grow sales at roughly double the 3% YoY increase in SG&A expenses, but the forecast is for some of the marketing expenses to rebound this quarter.

Inventories, though, were nearly flat with the December levels and up $250 million from last March. A big step forward in profits won't occur until Under Armour can shift their athletic apparel back towards the premium end of the store and away from the bargain bin due to excessive inventory levels.

The probability of further upside is lifted by a huge magnitude if some new product development in footwear pays off. The company only produced Q1 footwear revenues of $272 million for meager 1% growth when Nike does billions in footwear sales each quarter.

On the conference call with analysts, CEO Kevin Plank was clear that the HOVR platform and Project Rock were showing the initial positive signs of the focus on performance and the new initiatives of promoting the new product better. In both cases, the product is nearly sold out. This Project Rock shoe only has one size with availability on the UA website.

Some comments on my previous article pointed out disappointments with a lack of inventory and suggested that Under Armour had limited product to much. Either could be the case, but the company smashing Q1 revenue estimates by $70 million is more supportive of demand surpassing reasonable supply. A preferable problem over having too much unsold inventory forced in the discount stores.

C Shares Discount

Under Armour famously created the C shares and distributed to shareholders back in 2016 for CEO Kevin Plank to unload shares without losing control of the company. The shares don't have voting power, explaining the discount to the A shares under the UAA ticker, but the discount has become extreme of late and entirely unwarranted.

As of last Wednesday, the C shares trades at over a $2 discount to the A shares. Looking at the ratio of the shares shows UA trading at 0.9x the level of UAA. The stock was recently trading at the lowest ratio since the collapse in late 2016.

UA data by YCharts

Investors may clamor for the need for voting power, but Kevin Plank has majority control of the company making the A share votes worthless. Not to mention, the reason to hold Under Armour is for Kevin Plank to direct the company in the right direction making any vote counterproductive.

The C shares have always traded at a large discount so one shouldn't expect the elimination of the spread. The key is to use the wide spread now as an opportunity to buy the discounted shares of a depressed stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour remains a depressed brand on the verge of a turnaround. The Class C shares provide an opportunity to own an ever further discounted stock when the spread reaches beyond $1.50 with the Class A shares.

