Vectren's (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

David Parker - Director of Investor Relations

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Susan Hardwick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ronald Christian - Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer

Analysts

Ryan Levine - Citigroup

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the Vectren Corporation first quarter 2018 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dave Parker, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Parker

Thanks, Gary. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on today's call.

Yesterday afternoon, we released our 2018 first quarter results; and this morning, we filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. You can access these two items as well as today's earnings call slide presentation through our Investor Relations homepage, investors.vectren.com.

This call is being webcast. And shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations homepage.

As described on slides three through five, many of the statements we'll be making on this call are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren's Chairman, President and CEO, will provide today's opening comments on 2018 consolidated results, our affirmed EPS guidance and an overview of the merger announcement last week.

Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, will then provide an update of Utility regulatory activity, Nonutility first quarter results and outlook, followed by a few closing remarks.

Also joining us on today's call is Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer.

Following our prepared remarks, we will be glad to answer questions you may have.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave, and thanks for joining us on our call today.

Turning to slide six and seven, our consolidated first quarter results improved to $0.70 per share excluding the benefit from 179D tax deductions related to 2017, or $0.76 per share including the 179D benefit recorded in the quarter.

Utility results of $0.89 per share were up $0.09 compared to 2017, reflecting continued growth provided by our infrastructure programs as well as favorable weather, increased customer margins from industrial usage and increased small customer count, partially offset by the timing of power plant maintenance expenses.

In our Nonutility Group, first quarter results were seasonal loss of $0.19 per share excluding the benefit from 179D tax deductions related to 2017 booked in the first quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $0.13 per share in 2017.

The lower results primarily reflect colder weather conditions in the first quarter of 2018 when compared to 2017, which saw very favorable construction weather conditions.

Moving on to slide eight, where we are affirming our consolidated 2018 guidance in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share with Utility guidance still in the range of $2.20 to $2.25 per share and Nonutility guidance in the range of $0.60 to $0.65 per share.

We should continue to note that our 2018 guidance excludes the benefit from 179D and any costs that will result from the merger we announced last week.

As we laid out in February, the waterfall chart at the bottom of this slide highlights 2018 drivers of the expected EPS improvement from 2017.

In 2018 and the foreseeable future, our gas and electric utility infrastructure investment programs are expected to be Vectren's key EPS growth driver.

For the Nonutility Group, our operations are well positioned to achieve strong results in 2018 at both VISCO and VESCO as they continue to see great opportunities in their respective markets.

As a reminder, recall that we tempered VISCO's 2018 EPS growth expectations by $0.05 due to extremes in both cold and wet weather conditions experienced at the beginning of the year in most of the markets served by our construction operations.

Related to VESCO, I would like to again share that, as a part of the two-year federal budget signed in February, Congress extended 179D deductions for one year retroactive to 2017.

As a result, we recorded a $0.06 per share benefit in the first quarter related to 179D tax deductions for 2017, which we believe represents most of the benefit we'll realize in 2018 earnings.

While we will continue to pursue a long-term extension of 179D, we have excluded these earnings in our 2018 guidance and long-term growth targets.

Before I turn the call over to Susan, let me make a few comments on the merger announcement made last week and highlighted on slide nine.

The Board of Directors of CenterPoint Energy and Vectren each unanimously approved the transaction whereby CenterPoint will acquire the outstanding shares of Vectren for $72 per share in cash.

Combined, we will become a $27 billion enterprise value company. We are targeting closing the transaction by the first quarter of 2019 subject to approval from Vectren shareholders', approvals by several federal agencies and after certain regulatory filings are completed in Indiana and Ohio.

We believe that merging with CenterPoint was the right decision for our customers, our employees and our shareholders because CenterPoint shares our vision. This shared vision includes executing and enhancing our smart energy future plan along with innovations CenterPoint has employed and will continue to develop across its system.

CenterPoint shares our vision to grow VISCO and VESCO into premier infrastructure and energy services companies. They also share our vision to develop talented employees.

Finally, CenterPoint shares our vision of commitment to the customers and communities we serve. We are eager to focus on the successful integration of these two companies and are excited about the combined future.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks, Carl. On slide number ten, we have provided a Utility regulatory update. At the end of March, we filed our first Ohio rate case in more than a decade, which coincides with the end of the five-year extension of the distribution replacement rider.

The case includes base rate increases associated with investments under House Bill 95 along with base rate recovery of continuing and expiring riders that have been implemented in the last decade.

Further, we're requesting a 10.75% return on equity and the revenue increase request contemplates the impact of tax reform. The filing also includes a request to extend the distribution replacement rider.

We expect an order in early 2019 and we expect minimal impact to net income as a result of this case as much of the increase is driven by roll-in of investments already in riders or deferred.

As you recall, in February, we filed a request with the Indiana Commission to self-build, own and operate an 800 to 900-megawatt combined cycle natural gas plant. Hearings will begin October 9 with a final order expected in the first half of 2019. Other parties to the generation filing are required to file their testimony by August 10.

Also this week, we expect to file a separate case requesting to add an additional 50 megawatts of universal solar generation to be constructed by First Solar and owned by Vectren.

The projected cost is approximately $75 million and will be located in Spencer County in our service territory just east of Evansville. We expect to receive an order in the first half of 2019 with construction to begin shortly after with an expected in-service date in 2020.

This project will add to the 4 megawatts of universal solar slated to go into service in late 2018 and 8 megawatts of existing renewables via wind purchase power contracts.

Moving on to our Nonutility results on slide number 11 and a bit more color on our 2018 first quarter results. As expected, VISCO EPS declined by $0.08 per share compared to 2017 as wet and cold weather delayed the start of the construction season, lowering margins in the quarter. As you may recall, weather in the first quarter of 2017 was very mild, allowing VISCO crews to get an earlier start on the construction backlog.

In addition, the lower corporate tax rate provided a lesser benefit to the first quarter seasonal laws and lowered VISCO EPS contribution by $0.03 compared to 2017.

Although VISCO has not added a large pipeline project to its backlog yet this year, the backlog remains at near-record levels, reflecting continued demand from gas utilities for distribution pipework, keeping VISCO on track to meet our 2018 guidance.

At VESCO, 2018 EPS excluding the benefit from 179D deductions was up about $0.02 per share compared to 2017, driven by strong revenues. All contract signings that had been delayed at VESCO at the end of 2017 have now been signed. And April's activity has pushed the year-to-date total for new contracts to over $100 million, keeping VESCO also on track with our 2018 guidance expectations.

Turning to slide 12 and the continued focus on executing our plan. 2018 expected results will deliver another year of consistent earnings growth. Vectren's primary growth driver continues to be investment in our core utility operations where our ten-year rate base CAGR of approximately 6% is expected to drive consolidated earnings and dividend growth of 6% to 8%.

We continue to execute on our regulatory plan in both Indiana and Ohio, and we continue to focus – continue our focus on providing safe and reliable energy services at reasonable prices.

On slide 13, we have a recap of our long-term growth targets. As the waterfall chart at the bottom of this slide highlights, we are well-positioned following first quarter financial results to achieve our 2018 EPS guidance.

And with that, operator, I will ask for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ryan Levine with Citi.

Ryan Levine

Good afternoon.

Carl Chapman

Hi, Ryan.

Ryan Levine

Hi. Can you provide a little more color on the regulatory filing requirements in Ohio and Indiana regarding the transaction? Is there any key milestones we should look for or anything that could potentially delay the timeline?

Carl Chapman

Yeah. I don't know that there are key milestones. As we've said before, there is no approval of the actual transactions required in either Indiana or Ohio. So, what we'll be doing is making informational filings. Obviously, we'll work with the commission on what they will be looking for in that regard, but I don't think we have anything to share today on timing. We've said that we think the process should move very quickly since there is no formal approval, but we will have those informational filings and we'll work with them to make it.

Ryan Levine

Is the process in Ohio expected to be very similar to the last gas utility transaction in terms of their regulatory process to approve that transaction or is there any notable differences that we should be aware of?

Ronald Christian

Yeah, this is Ron Christian. And I don't know which – are you talking about the Vectren gas transaction in...

Ryan Levine

The [indiscernible].

Ronald Christian

Oh, okay. Our expectation in Ohio – and we intend to meet with them within the next week or so – would be that we will make a filing that is done out of deference to the commission. That our expectation is, it is unlikely we will have a hearing, but we will obviously be forthcoming with both the commission staff and the Office of Consumer Counselor, and that ought to be resolved fairly quickly.

So, again, both Ohio and Indiana technically lack subject matter jurisdiction to approve a holding company transaction in a context like the one we are in. And so, just in the – CenterPoint shares our vision with respect to transparency with regulators. And so, in furtherance of that, we are moving ahead with these filings, as Carl described.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then, regarding the 179D, is there any progress around getting an extension there or do you see any improved outlook for getting additional earnings from that policy?

Carl Chapman

Yeah, I don't think there's any change from where we've been recently. Obviously, we've just had the tax code change and then these extenders after that. So, we just continue to work on the process, but I don't think there's any real change for us to talk about. As we've described, we've not included that in the guidance for 2018 or long term. And until we have greater clarity on that, we will continue to look at it that way.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And last question for me. I think Susan highlighted the Ohio rate case. In terms of – and, I guess, the last rate case was a black box settlement. Is the expectation that this one will move in a similar direction or is there any structural change to the approach that you are taking with this proceeding?

Susan Hardwick

Ryan, I'll start and, certainly, Ron or Carl could add to it. We would not expect any different approach to this case as we have in the past. And recall this case is timed such that it's come to the end of our DRR, our distribution replacement rider. So, we need to do this case in order to seek extension of that. But I would not envision anything unique or unusual about the outcome of this case or how we proceed with it.

Ryan Levine

Okay, thank you.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc.

Paul Ridzon

On your last call, you kind of indicated that cold and wet weather was a nickel headwind. Was there any worsening or bettering of that during the quarter?

Carl Chapman

I think it's still a pretty reasonable estimate. And that's why we're still showing it the way we did on the reconciliation of the two years. It's, I think, a good estimate of where we are for the year. Again, some up, some downs through the quarter, but it's a reasonable estimate.

Paul Ridzon

And as far as bidding behavior, just anybody is trying to price in lower taxes yet?

Carl Chapman

No. We have not seen that at this point. so, we still feel very good about our estimate on the pickup for 2018 and we'll just continue to monitor that.

Paul Ridzon

Great, great. Thank you very much.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Parker for any closing remarks.

David Parker

Thank you, Gary. And I would like to thank everyone for joining us on our call today. On behalf of the entire Vectren team, we appreciate your continued interest in the company. We also look forward to seeing most of you – those of you that are attending AGA Conference in a couple of weeks. With that, we'll conclude our call.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.