Take Charge! W.P. Carey's 6.3% Dividend Yield Stands Strong

As Josh Peters, author of The Ultimate Dividend Playbook, explains, “durability implies that the firm can take a financial punch in one year and come back swinging the next”. Durability also suggests that “an earnings stream that, if not quite predictable in any one year, can be relied upon over a series of years, during which short-term fluctuations average out”.

When I select REITs for my Durable Income Portfolio, it’s important to select the most reliable performers. When I see a company with highly predictable earnings and dividend growth, it signals that the overall durability score is high and that there is enhanced opportunity for out-performance.

Recognizing that the vast majority of REITs have sold off year-to-date, I find myself working feverishly to focus on the most durable names. As a means to track all of the REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab, I am in the process of updating all of the Rhino REIT scores, a process that allows subscribers to distinguish the most durable REITs, taking into account a number of qualitative and quantitative analytics.

In a few weeks I plan to launch my all-new Rhino REIT Advisory platform in which I will provide updated durability scores on all of the REITs in the research lab. The reason that I use the rhino as the brand ambassador can be best explained in this article, The Rhino Principle, written by fellow Forbes writer, Paul Johnson,

“Now, the rhino is not a particularly subtle or clever animal. It's the last of the antediluvian quadrupeds to carry a great weight of body armor. And by all the rules of progressive design and the process of natural selection the rhino ought to have been eliminated. But it hasn't been. Why not? Because the rhino is single-minded. When it perceives an object, it makes a decision-to charge. And it puts everything it's got into that charge. When the charge is over, the object is either flattened or has gone a long way into cover, whereupon the rhino instantly resumes browsing.”

Today I am writing on one of my highest conviction picks that scores well, based on our durability scoring system, and is also attractively priced.

45 Years and Counting

Investing for the Long Run™ became the investment slogan for W.P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) founder, Wm "Bill" Polk Carey. In 1973, Bill Carey started W.P. Carey & Co. with a focus on putting shareholders first and by delivering sound risk management practices, Carey believed that "over the long run" investors would enjoy stable, risk-adjusted returns.

As a pioneer in sale/leaseback financing, Carey was one of the first companies to build a Net Lease vehicle to assist global companies to monetize free-standing real estate. Over the years, Carey has evolved into one of the largest Net Lease landlords in the world with a successful track record of investing through multiple economic cycles (since 2013).

In 2012, Carey converted from an MLP (W.P. Carey & Co. LLC) to a REIT (W.P. Carey, Inc.) to boost scale and to simplify tax reporting for shareholders (no longer used K1s). By merging W.P. Carey & Co. and Corporate Property Associates 15, Inc. (a non-traded REIT), the combined company (structured as a REIT) produced enhanced dividend payments and better flexibility to access capital.

Bill Carey passed away in 2012 and over his lifetime (and beyond), the real estate legend provided investors with very stable returns that led to philanthropic activities aimed to improve access to high-quality education.

By focusing on his "long run" investing mantra, Carey made sure that his vision, drive and passion would become lasting contributions - Carey made significant contributions to the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ($50 million), The Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University ($50 million) and the University of Maryland's Francis King Carey School of Law (named for Carey's grandfather and graduate of the school).

Beyond Bill Carey's philanthropic activities, it's clear that his vision and approach to "intelligent investing" have continued to thrive and to provide lasting results, specifically through the power of compounding. Carey recognized decades ago that owning high-quality real estate would not produce outsized returns over short cycles; but instead, the best way to create wealth is to own shares that would generate durable dividends by always "investing for the long run."

A Uniquely-Positioned Net Lease REIT

Within our universe of REIT research, we maintain coverage on over 100 real estate companies. Within this group of stocks, we find many to be soundly valued, some even expensive. When we filter out these higher-quality names (investment grade rated with a long track record of dividend growth), we see even fewer opportunities.

W.P. Carey (WPC) is one such REIT that we consider to be attractive. Based upon our thorough fundamental research, we believe the company is a particularly compelling opportunity based on a number of reasons, all addressed in this article (below). First, let's begin with the history and composition of the portfolio.

WPC is a leading global net lease REIT that provides long term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. As of Q1-18, the company had an enterprise value of approximately $10.9 billion. As illustrated below, the company generates around 80% of AFFO from its owned real estate operations and 20% of AFFO from its investment management business.

As referenced above, prior to converting to a REIT in 2012, Carey was structured as an MLP and since that time, the company has evolved into a diversified enterprise focused on six key priorities: (1) Organic growth - through acquisitions for our Owned Real Estate portfolio, and new and existing Investment Management products, (2) Diversification - of income, capital sources and within our real estate portfolios, (3) Operational efficiency and excellence, (4) Balance sheet strength and flexibility, (5) Proactive asset management, (6) Transparency - through disclosure and investor outreach.

Since 2012 (REIT Conversion):

At the end of Q1-18, WPC's owned real estate portfolio consisted primarily of 886 properties (85 million square feet) across 19 countries. The portfolio primarily consists of industrial, office, retail and warehouse facilities with 208 tenants; top 10 tenants represent 32.3% of ABR.

As you can see below, the company is diversified with a majority of industrial (29%), office (25%), warehouse (15%), retail (17%) and self-storage (5%).

As you can see below, Carey invests in a variety of real estate categories:

It’s important to note that WPC does not have substantial retail exposure (compared to Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O), and retail exposure has never been a core strategy for WPC. With 886 properties in the portfolio, WPC has a diversified model in which no one tenant accounts for more than 5% in revenue:

WPC’s properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Europe. The company has subscribed to the view that US retail real estate is overbuilt; it has had little such exposure for years. Instead, another primary differentiator with Carey is its international exposure - the company has been investing internationally for 19 years, primarily in western and northern Europe.

As you can see below, around 35% of its revenue is generated outside of the US and the focus internationally has been in Germany (8.8%), France (2.2%), United Kingdom (5.2%), Spain (4.7%), and Poland (2.8%).

Carey has a long history of investing in Europe (since 1998), and the platform (built over the last two decades) requires expertise and experience that generates a flow of attractive deals. In Europe, the economic recovery currently underway is expected to continue. Rising inflation is boosting investor appetite for net lease assets with inflation-linked rent escalators. As CEO, Jason Fox, points out on the recent earnings call,

“Similar to the U.S., logistics continues to be among the most sought-after asset classes and yields have compressed rapidly, although in the long term we expect it to be most resilient. While retail has been impacted by e-commerce, there is substantial activity across Europe, particularly for convenience retail and big box stores in good urban locations. Although we didn’t complete any transactions in Europe during the first quarter, we have significant near-term pipeline in the region and feel good about the progress we are making on a number of potential transactions.”

Fox adds, “market volume, especially for sale leasebacks, remained healthy, despite continued pressure on cap rates. And we are yet to see any direct evidence of cap rates reacting to the backup in 10-years treasury yields. However, if interest rates remain at current levels or move higher, we would expect to see cap rates increase later this year.”

Carey completed two acquisitions during Q1-18: (1) a $79 million sale leaseback with a large regional furniture retailer in the Midwest for a portfolio of three properties, including a warehouse facility; and two standalone retail stores, (2) a warehouse facility in Indiana, within the Louisville MSA, guaranteed by the parent company, LKQ Corporation, which is the largest provider of recycled auto parts in the U.S.

As you can see (above), WPC has three build-to-suit deals underway with Nord Angila (education facilities) totaling approximately 220,000 square feet. According to Nord Angila’s website, the company has 46 international schools, boarding schools, and private schools located in 17 countries around the world.

Other Key Differentiators

One key differentiator for Carey - as I noted above - is the company's exposure internationally, and another unique quality is its growth drivers. Approximately, 95% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses.

By crafting leases directly with its tenants, WPC is able to negotiate leases directly, and this is a competitive advantage that allows the company to generate predictable rent growth.

Because Carey is writing the lease, the company is able to tailor it to those specific circumstances, and as a result, the company is able to to achieve stronger institutional quality leases with longer lease terms, better rent escalations, improved financial covenants when warranted and greater downside protections.

The Balance Sheet

Carey continues to execute on its balance sheet strategy, replacing existing mortgage debt with long-term unsecured debt, growing its unencumbered asset pool and extending the debt maturity profile.

Carey continues to make progress on disposition, by selling five properties during Q1-18 for $35 million. Also, in April, the company sold one of its two remaining hotel assets for $39 million, in line with strategy to focus on the core net lease portfolio. Carey expects total dispositions of between $300 million and $500 million for the full year.

In March Carey accessed the euro debt market issuing 500 million euro-denominated unsecured bonds. Net proceeds from the offering were used to repay floating rate debt, comprised primarily of mortgage debt comprised primarily of mortgage debt and the outstanding balance on the euro-denominated term loans.

This latest euro bond offering also continued to advance Carey’s unsecured debt strategy, taking secured debt to growth assets down to 11% at the end of Q1-18 (compared to 19% at the end of Q4-16).

Carey also extended its weighted average debt maturity to 6 years at the end of Q1-18 compared to 4.7 years at Q4-17. A combination of limited near-term debt maturities and very moderate use of floating rate debt, continues to limit exposure to interest rate volatility.

Carey has ample liquidity totaling $1.4 billion at Q1-18 through cash and the available capacity on the revolver, 93% of total debt outstanding with fixed rate, primarily in the form of unsecured bonds with well-laddered series of maturities between 2023 and 2027.

WPC is rated BBB (O is BBB+ and NNN is BBB+), and I believe it’s likely that the company could get a credit upgrade (to BBB+) in the next 12-20 months. Furthermore, WPC’s balance sheet improvements also position the company for a potential rollup with CPA:17 in 2017 or 2018.

Roll Up Getting Closer…

Last year Carey decided to wind down its Investment Management (non-traded REIT) business and concluded that shareholders would be better served by focusing on its core Net Lease business. As you can see, WPC-managed programs consist of CPA:17, CPA:18, CWI REITs, and CESH 1. Carey has generated asset management fees, structuring fees and general partnership interests of $120-180 million in recent years. Accordingly, the company has been able to spread costs over a larger asset base.

Two of Carey's entities, CPA 17 and CPA 18, own net lease buildings, and it is likely that CPA 17 will liquidate in the near term. The $5 billion portfolio (CPA:17) was established in 2007 and it is nearing its life-cycle as a non-traded REIT. CPA 18 is smaller ($2.3 billion AUM), and the property portfolio commenced raising equity just three years ago (in 2013). As I referenced in the past, I believe it's highly likely that CPA 17 will eventually merge with Carey's public REIT.

One analyst asked Carey about CPA:17 on the latest earnings call, and president (John Park) said,

“…what I’ll say is that we continue to believe that we are the most natural and debt buyer for CPA:17, and we have number of advantages over the buyers.”

Keep in mind that Carey previously merged with CPA 16 in a deal valued at around $4 billion upon closing; the combined company had an equity market capitalization of about $6.5 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $10.1 billion. At the time of the merger, Carey's FFO jumped from $2.78 in 2013 to $4.56 in 2014, and the dividend grew from $2.44 per share to $3.39 per share - over 38%.

CPA 17 will look to monetize the portfolio, and there will likely be other bidders; however, it is doubtful that a third party will have the inside knowledge of the portfolio and infrastructure to invest internationally that Carey has. Most importantly, I view this unique platform as an asset and catalyst going forward.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q1-18 Carey announced AFFO per diluted share of $1.28, representing a 2.4% increase over the year-ago quarter. AFFO from the real estate portfolio was $1.06 per diluted share, representing 83% of total AFFO.

These results reflect same-store rent growth, lower interest expense and stronger euro relative to the U.S. dollar. In aggregate, those factors more than offset low restructuring revenues from the investment management business, resulting from the fully invested status of the managed funds and strategic decision to cease raising new funds.

Carey affirmed its 2018 guidance and continues to expect to generate AFFO per diluted share of between $5.30 and $5.50 for the full year, with about 80% of that coming from the core real estate portfolio. Carey continues to grow the quarterly dividend, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio of 79%.

Let’s take a closer look at Carey’s AFFO/share forecast, compared with the Net Lease REIT peers:

As you can see the AFFO/share growth is modest, let’s take a closer look:

As the chart illustrates, Carey is forecasted (analyst estimates) to grow AFFO/share modestly in 2018, by around 1.5%. However, I decided to forecast the benefit, assuming Carey were to merge the CPA:17 portfolio:

W.P. Carey ‘s 6.3% Dividend Yield Stands Strong

As you can see below, Carey’s dividend yield is 6.3%:

Remember that Carey has increased its dividend for over 21 years in a row, and ranks as one of just eleven REITs that increased the dividend during the last recession. Now compare Carey’s P/FFO multiple:

When comparing the “cheaper” Net Lease REIT peers it’s important to recognize that Carey NEVER cut the dividend, like EPR, SRC, LXP, ad VER. In my opinion, Carey should trade at a premium (like O and NNN) but the market does not recognize the strong sources of Carey’s income (including European exposure). Here ‘s is how Carey has performed year-to-date:

Take Charge! W.P. Carey stands out as one of the best REITs in my portfolio, yet Mr. Market does not recognize the REIT for its predictable performance. I am somewhat surprised that the market is not giving Carey credit for unwinding the non-traded REIT business…

It's obvious to me, Carey is getting closer to acquiring CPA:17 and that should provide shareholders (in WPC) with an immediate jolt. Carey has been preparing by strengthening its balance sheet and disposing of non-strategic assets.

In summary: I am maintaining a BUY on Carey shares, and I expect the company will continue to deliver predictable growth and income. The company is well-positioned for the rising rate environment and many of Carey’s customers (and potential customers) should see benefits related to Tax Reform. If you haven’t picked up shares in the rhino REIT, perhaps it’s time to “take charge”!

