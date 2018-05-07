“Price is what you pay, value is what you get”

I am maintaining a BUY on Ladder and I am inclined to increase my exposure after the Q1-18 results.

Price and value are not always one and the same, and it’s clear that the price of Ladder shares is widely disconnected.

The reduced overhang and increased liquidity has given Ladder substantially more shelf space and investor appeal.

My first article on Ladder Capital (LADR) was almost three years ago (May 22, 2015) in which I initiated a BUY at $17.88 per share. Over the years, I have written 18 articles on LADR and one stands out. On February 25, 2016 I wrote:

“LADR is truly a dirt-cheap REIT. While shares have been impacted by the two primary forces referenced in this article - risk retention and spread widening - the business model is sound. The balance sheet is in great shape, and the experienced management team appears to be managing risk (a higher-ROI business requires expertise).”

Recognizing that LADR was oversold, I stepped on the gas pedal, and even titled my article, “There’s Cheap And There’s Truly Dirt-Cheap.” That was over two years ago, and you can imagine, a lot has happened, notably, shares have grown by over 33%.

The most noteworthy news with Ladder has been the company’s increased investor base and enhanced trading volume:

Much of Ladder’s overhang “then” was the fact that Ladder’s top 4 pre-IPO holders held around 51% of the shares, and “now” that has been reduced to around 10%. As you can see below, the reduced overhand and increased liquidity has given Ladder substantially more shelf space and investor appeal.

One shareholder, Related Companies, was hoping it could gain more shelf space by purchasing all of Ladder’s shares. In January 2018, I explained that Ladder had “received an unsolicited non-binding proposal letter from Related Fund Management, LLC, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ladder for $15 per share through a two-step tender offer and merger process, subject to certain conditions.”

Related had previously paid $14.00 per share (around $80 million) and at the time of that announcement, Justin Metz, Managing Principal of Related Fund Management, said: “Ladder’s strong and seasoned management team operates a disciplined and differentiated mortgage-focused lending platform and we believe the Company is undervalued by the public marketplace. The ability to acquire a significant stake, as well as join the Board, makes this investment an ideal fit for Related Fund Management and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Ladder.”

News of the Related offer caused Ladder shares to spike (to over $15.00), until a 13-D filing surfaced, in which Related withdrew its offer and Ladder refused to provide more information to boost the bid. You may recall that I provided my own NAV for Ladder back in February in which I explained, “the true value of LADR, based on my analysis, is $19.91 per share.”

To the best of my knowledge, Related is still a shareholder in Ladder, and one of the board seats is occupied by a Related employee. Thus, while the $15.00 Related offer may not have been in the cards, there’s always another day. This reminds me of Warren Buffett’s famous words:

“Price is what you pay, value is what you get”

That implies that price and value are not always one and the same, and it’s clear that the price of Ladder shares is widely disconnected, at least based on my NAV analysis and the latest earnings results…

Inside Ladder

Ladder Capital is a diversified commercial real estate company that was formed in 2008 and went public in 2014 (as a C-Corp). The company's primary business strategy is to originate and securitize first mortgage loans on stabilized, income-producing, commercial real estate properties. LADR is one of the largest non-bank contributors of loans to CMBS securitizations in the U.S.

However, LADR has a unique model in which the company does not rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources of revenue, including earning a significant portion of its revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals as well as expanding its market share in the commercial mortgage loan origination market.

In 2014, LADR commenced the necessary steps to convert from a C-Corp into a REIT structure, and during the first quarter of 2015, the company received shareholder approval to convert to a REIT (On March 2, 2015, LADR said that shareholders had approved the plan to restructure as a REIT).

LADR has maintained a disciplined credit culture throughout the organization with zero credit losses since inception. The company operates as an internally-managed REIT (the other peers referenced are externally managed) that originated first mortgages secured by commercial real estate and invests in commercial properties and highly-rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities).

LADR has stable and diverse income streams from Commercial Real Estate. The company's tactical approach to the mREIT sector is rooted in the flexible manner in which it can interact in periods of change.

The company has three main business lines - lending, investment‐grade rated securities, and real estate equity (mostly net lease) - adding up to over $6 billion of assets. This multi‐cylinder approach is inherently safer than a mono‐line approach and better able to produce profits through cycles and a wide range of market conditions.

As you can see, the "blue" shaded slices represent the lending segment, the "green" shaded slices represent owned real estate, and the "orange" shaded slices represent CRE securities.

The Lending Portfolio (80% Capital Allocation)

LADR's Senior Secured Balance Sheet business represents a majority of revenue and this business is similar to Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD). Generally, LADR's loans are for 2 to 5-year terms.

During Q1-18, Ladder’s portfolio balance sheet loans increased to over $3.53 billion, up from $3.28 billion at the beginning of the year. This growing portfolio has three major components.

The largest component is the $2.72 billion of floating rate loans, which had an average mortgage loan interest rate of LIBOR plus 5.57%. In addition, the balance sheet loan portfolio includes $646 million of fixed rate loans with a weighted-average loan interest rate of 5.24% and a weighted-average remaining term to maturity of two years.

The final major component of the balance sheet loan portfolio is $158 million of mezzanine loans that had a weighted average mortgage loan interest rate of 10.85% at quarter-end.

Altogether, this portfolio had a weighted average mortgage loan interest rate of 7.1% at Q1-18. The interest rates on the $2.72 billion of floating rate loans were adjusted upward by a 0.25 a point in early April, which will increase the annual interest income earning rate on those loans by approximately $6.6 million.

Securities Segment

The CMBS business is the "bread and butter" for LADR and represents around 18% of revenue and almost all of LADR's CMBS product is investment grade (focused on senior secured).

At Q1-18, Ladder’s conduit loan balance stood at $273.6, the company originated $532.9 million of new conduit loans while contributing $436.5 million, principal balance of loans, to two securitization transactions.

As a result of the steady and methodical reallocation of capital into balance sheet loans and real estate investments and away from investments in CMBS during recent quarters, approximately 73.4% of net revenues over the past four quarters have been derived from recurring sources of earnings.

Ladders’ conduit securitization business provides for a profitable capital recycling vehicle that enhances returns above solid baseline ROE of 9%-10%.

Real Estate Segment

The final leg to the stool is Ladder's equity platform - representing around 12% of capital. As I explained in a recent article, this part of Ladder’s business is most misunderstood, “LADR has over $378 million of equity invested in this segment, and the company continues to believe this is an underappreciated component of holdings with embedded value in excess of book.”

During Q1-18, Ladder completed the sale of two properties, an office building and a manufacturing housing community from the portfolio of real estate equity investments generating $17.2 million of core gains.

Also, Ladder acquired one property, an industrial building for $24.5 million during the first quarter. A closer look at these three transactions validates my argument that Ladder’s real estate ownership platform is underappreciated…

In the case of the office building sale, Ladder acquired that building as part of a JV investment in a portfolio of office buildings in 2013. At the time, this particular building was occupied by a bank under the terms of a below market lease. Ladder’s underwriting analysis at acquisition and purchase price reflected a view that this 135,000 square foot space would be vacated in June 2016 when the lease expired.

The tenant did vacate the building and six months later, a AA-rated tenant commenced its occupancy of the building under an 11-year lease priced at a higher per square foot rental rate.

As a result of the successful releasing at an appreciably higher rent than was being paid by the prior tenant. The JV (in which Ladder had a 77.5% controlling interest) was well positioned to sell the property and Ladder’s share resulting in a $6.2 million gain.

In March 2017, Ladder acquired a 70% interest in a manufacturing home community. In underwriting this investment, Ladder envisioned a much shorter investment period being required before gains could be realized.

The market value of the property increased upon the reconstitution of the full fee simple interest in the property effectively leading the JV with a substantial unrealized gain and Ladder's share of the proceeds resulted in a total core gain of $11 million (reflecting a 74% annualized ROE). You may recall that I mentioned this deal in my NAV analysis.

In addition to these opportunistic JVs, Ladder owns 50% of the equity investments in Net Lease properties representing around 3.6 million square feet. LADR owns 22 free-standing Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and 7 Hy-Vee grocery stores.

LADR likes the net lease and other real estate equity portfolio for the long and predictable cash flow it's been producing as a key part of the company's core loans & leases portfolio.

However, it’s important to note that Ladder’s Q1-18 results were highlighted by the two transactions (noted above) that produced core gains of $17.2 million during the quarter. With the addition of $17.2 million in gains from the sale of real estate and the lending business, Ladder's annualized after-tax ROE was 16.3% in the quarter.

Ladder Is A Cash Cow

As referenced above, LADR converted to a REIT and the structural benefits allow the company more efficiency of capital flow. Accordingly, the REIT structure appears to fit more squarely (no pun intended as it relates to the triangle) into LADR's business model, given the compelling profits and enhanced potential for growth (in normalized book value).

What makes LADR uniquely positioned (in my opinion) is the fact that the company is able to consistently generate industry-leading ROE that is the result of a solid base of REIT earnings. Here's a snapshot of LADR's balance sheet that includes assets predominantly held for investment:

What makes LADR unique is the solid baseline REIT ROE plus potential TRS upside. In Q1-18, Ladder generated core earnings of $63.8 million, and core EPS of $0.55 per share, resulting in an after-tax return on average equity of 16.3%.

Each of these performance measures exceeds Q1-17 results when Ladder earned core earnings of $31.6 million and core EPS of $0.31 per share, while generating a 9% return on average equity during the period when Ladder did not participate in any securitization transactions or sell any non-condominium real estate assets.

Overall in terms of net revenues, net interest income and net rental income totaling $52.8 million was supplemented by $29.1 million of gains from loans, securitization, and non-condo real estate sales during the quarter.

Ladder paid a $0.315 per share cash dividend in the quarter and core EPS was $0.55 per share. Needless to say, Ladder has a very healthy payout ratio and on the latest earnings call, the CEO, Brian Harris, explained:

“…obviously we are finding places to allocate capital pretty comfortably well in excess of our dividend. However, I am of the opinion that we are sort of lumped in the REIT space with REITs that are maybe one new phenomenon in this turnaround, the cycle is the EPS. So I think that if REITs don't do well I think we occasionally struggle also, but that doesn't mean we can’t find other ways to reward our shareholders… we would prefer to revisit our dividend policy, on a fairly regular basis. That's rather predictable… I think we’ve one of the highest coverage ratios in the peer set, so I think that is a question about when not if, and while I wouldn't normally want to recommend raising the dividend in a mid-year cycle, certainly consecutive quarters… I think if the set continues on the path that they’re on, and they continue raising short-term interest rates there is going to be a very reasonable argument for moving a little bit sooner.”

Bingo! Although there’s no guarantee, it seems rather likely that Ladder’s dividend could get Fatter!

The Balance Sheet

As of Q-18, 96.8% of Ladder’s debt investment assets were senior secured, including first mortgage loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by first mortgage loans, which is consistent with the senior secured focus. Senior secured assets plus cash comprised 77.9% of Ladder’s total asset base.

Ladder’s total assets stood at $6.23 billion, 3.4% higher than at the end of 2017. Quarter-end total equity was $1.5 billion resulting in an adjusted debt to equity ratio of 2.62 to 1.

Total unencumbered investments including cash were $1.7 billion at quarter-end and unsecured debt outstanding stood at $1.2 billion, reflecting unencumbered asset to unsecured debt ratio of 1.43x.

In terms of originations, Ladder produced a total of $967.5 million of loans in the first quarter. The average mortgage loan interest rate on balance sheet loans, originated during the first quarter was LIBOR plus 5.83%. The average interest rate on conduit loans originated during the quarter was 5.01%, and the weighted-average loan to value ratio of the commercial real estate loans on our balance sheet at March 31, 2018 was 66.2%.

The reduction of the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% resulted in a $1.7 million increase in after-tax core earnings or about $0.015 per share impact on EPS. Shareholders also benefited from a 20% reduction applied to the REIT dividend. As illustrated below, Ladder has superior access to capital with substantial liquidity and $2.3 billion of undrawn, committed financing capacity.

Ladder’s Dividend Could Get Fatter

As noted, Ladder’s dividend could get fatter, and it is already super-sized:

Also, as illustrated below, Ladder’s P/EPS is trading below the peer group:

Take a look at the forecasted P/EPS (as per FAST Graphs):

Ladder has strong alignment of interest with shareholders, the company is the ONLY internally-managed commercial mortgage REITs and management and directors own over $185 million of stock (over 12% of total equity market cap). Also, 45% of employees have been with Ladder over 5 years, and over 25% of employees have been with Ladder over 7 years.

Since Q1-15, Ladder has increased the dividend by 85% (compounded annual growth rate).

… and management has telegraphed us that more dividend bumps are on the way!

In conclusion: I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on Ladder and I am inclined to increase my exposure after Q1-18 results. The company is hitting on all-cylinders and the business model is producing exceptional shareholder returns. Related obviously knows Ladder is a diamond in the rough and the management team (at Ladder) is the true differentiator: The premium is not so much in the properties, but the people running them, and as I said at the outset, “Price is what you pay, value is what you get.”

