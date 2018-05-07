Strong Revenue Growth Is Powering Super Micro Ahead

There is something of a cloud hanging over the stock, as an independent audit committee is going over past figures, which is difficult to handicap.

There has been some margin pressure due to memory pricing, audit cost and investment in a new facility, but it looks like we have seen the worst of that.

The company is enjoying its sixth quarter of 20%+ revenue growth. However, the shares are still fairly modestly priced.

We noticed last July that optimism had returned to Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), but that was premature, as the stock has trended downwards amid considerable volatility:

Yet, business-wise, there are reasons for optimism:

SMCI Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The graph comes with the proviso that it misses four quarters (we just had preliminary figures for Q3 2018), as the company is in the process of an independent audit for its 2017 10-K.

It produced some provisionary figures, and the market reacted favorably to these.

Q2 Figures

Here are the Q2 (preliminary) results (from the company's earnings PR):

Net sales in a range of $840-850 million, compared to its previous guidance range of $725-780 million.

GAAP gross margin in the range of 13.2-13.4%.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 13.2-13.4%.

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.05-0.09.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.49-0.53.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings were:

Stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million.

Audit Committee investigation expense of $10.8 million.

An estimated $11.8 million increase in tax expense related to the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Here are their main sectors and their growth rates in Q2 (y/y)

Storage is 22% of revenue and grew 22% y/y.

Internet data center cloud makes for 11% of revenue and grew over 10% y/y.

Within that, accelerated computing grew a whopping 134% y/y.

IoT and embedded computing is 9% of revenue and grew 23% y/y.

Channel constitutes some 42% of revenue, and no growth rate was provided.

We give you these as there are no filings, and hence no up to date YCharts.

Q3 Figures

Management argues that the growth is very broad based and set to continue. Indeed, the share price jump on Friday (May 4) was the result of preliminary results:

Super Micro Computer announces upside preliminary guidance for Q3 with revenue from $785M to $795M (consensus: $671.70M; was: $700M to $780M).



EPS expected from $0.48 to $0.52 (consensus: $0.28) and gross margin from 13.3% to 13.5%.



Total cash and equivalents were $136M at the end of the period and bank debt was $186.3M.



Q4 guidance has revenue from $800M to $860M.



(Source: Seeking Alpha)

That's an enormous beat, both in revenue and especially in earnings. Basically, what is happening is that the company is firing on all cylinders. From the Q3CC:

On a year-over-year base, we grew in almost all market verticals, including growth of 102% in accelerated AI machine learning. 244% in enterprise, 58% in Internet, data center and cloud, 9% in IoT and embedded, 14% in channel and 15% in storage.

And this is a traditionally soft quarter that suffered from some component shortages, without which the results would even have been stronger.

The company has now raked in six consecutive quarters with 20%+ revenue growth. In Q3, revenues grew by an impressive 26%. In EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, Africa), revenues were up by 63%(!) this quarter.

What seems to work especially well for the company is hyper-growth in higher-ASP products (from the Q3CC):

The SuperBlade was up 470% compared to last year. Other higher ASP products including rack solutions, which was up more than 300%... In summary, Supermicro is continuing to execute on its Supermicro's Supermicro 3.0 strategy and drive a market share gain in total solution and direct end-user engagement with large enterprise and data center customers.

Super Micro's system architectures are meeting booming demand from corporate and cloud data centers, and management is touting the company's solutions advantages (from the Q3CC):

The system architectures can achieve up to 60% hardware acquisition cost savings. By the using of system (inaudible) cables, power supply, networking, processor modules, storage modules and cooling fans. Furthermore, resource saving systems are capable of achieving 1.5 PUE in data center to save millions of dollars in energy costs, while significantly reduce waste. More resource saving advantage can be realized in the scaled data center environment, leveraging Supermicro rack scale design, or RSD, to manage racks of disaggregate server, throughout composable storage and networking with industry standards Redfish workflow API.

Management argues that the revenue growth in corporate (244%) and cloud data centers (58%) is mainly due to the energy efficiency of its energy frugality, but also resource savings. In the previous quarter CC, management had argued:

11 years ago we introduced the concept of green computing with power optimize and energy efficient systems. This quarter we were pleased to take a green computing to the next level with industry first resource savings architecture that expanded green computing beyond just power savings for our overall conservation of various inter resource. The resource saving architecture contributes to a greener data center and deliver property savings in operating cost and up to 40% savings in hardware system application cost.

They describe numerous innovations which they've been working on (or are still working on), but it's hard to assess these without objective comparison from competing solutions.

What we can say is given the rapid revenue growth (especially in some categories), the company must be doing something right. The progress is only hampered by two issues:

Still no 2017 10-K

High memory prices

Missing 10-K

Not only is the company very late with filing its 2017 10-K (it should have been filed at the end of August last year), we had also the sudden departure in January of the company's chief financial officer, Howard Hideshima, the Senior VP of International Sales Wally Liaw and Senior VP of Worldwide Sales Phidias Chou (who also resigned from the board).

They explained the issue with the release of Super Micro's Q1 2018 (preliminary) earnings:

In connection with the in-process audit of the Company’s financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review. The transaction in question was originally recorded as revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. However, prior to review by the Company’s independent auditors and prior to the Company’s public announcement of its results for the quarter, the recognition of revenue was reversed and the revenue was subsequently recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2017. When the audit committee was made aware of this transaction, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors initiated an independent investigation to determine whether there were any similar transactions and if so, whether such transactions were properly accounted for. Due to the volume of data to be reviewed to complete the investigation, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K on a timely basis.

So the company made a mistake (filing revenue in the wrong quarter), and now there is an audit going on to see whether there are more mistakes like this. It doesn't sound terribly alarming, but the sudden exodus of executives makes this potentially more serious.

However, there are some factors that might provide some reassurance:

The company arranged a credit facility with a syndicate of banks which are under NDA, and they were provided quite a bit more info and went ahead anyway (and were impressed with how the company manages its cash flow, according to management).

The audit commission has done testing (it's still doing that), and so far nothing irregular has come up.

Management thinks the process is nearing completion.

This is what management had to say (from the Q3CC):

To date, the company's cash flows have not been impacted by the findings of the investigation or the additional testing. Additional time is required to analyze any impact of the results of the investigation and additional testing on the company's historical financial statements as well as to complete additional reviews before the company will be able to finalize its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

Margins

This isn't a particularly high-margin business, of course, but it's still very relevant to see the trends:

SMCI Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

First, note again that there are 4 quarters missing from these graphs - we suppose this has to do with the lack of filings. But GAAP gross margin came in at 13-13.2% and the non-GAAP version (minus $0.4 million stock-based compensation and $2.6 million accelerated building depreciation expense) came in at 13.3-13.5%, so in the same ballpark.

Gross margin continues at the low end of the last five years, mainly due to high memory (DRAM and flash) prices - that's no secret. But with regard to these, it sees DRAM prices stabilizing and SSDs (flash-based drives) actually declining a bit, so there is a ray of sunshine arriving here.

When asked, management confirmed this on the Q3CC ("positive but modestly" was the expression used referring to any gross margin expansion). In the same vein, management argued that there would be some mild leverage in OpEx.

Cash and Balance Sheet

Q1 2018: As on September 30, 2017, total cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments was $148 million and bank debt was $180 million.

Q2 2018: As on December 31, 2017, total cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments was $135.0 million and bank debt was $177.6 million.

Q3 2018: As on March 31, 2018, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was $136.0 million and bank debt was $186.3 million.

There isn't really all that much happening here, which is a little disappointing because revenue growth is so strong. We would have liked to see some free cash flow.

The audit commission itself is eating up considerable funds:

Q1 - $4 million

Q2 - 10.8 million

Q3 - 9.5 million

And Super Micro did invest in additional space to increase capacity (it can now handle $4-5 billion in revenues, capacity-wise). So in theory, there is room for considerable improvement if the company keeps growing (which seems pretty likely at this point), memory prices stabilize and the audit and CapEx cost wither.

Management is also taking measures to improve the cash conversion cycle (collection, timing of payments, inventories, etc.), but it's actually lengthening a bit because of the success of the total solution with enterprise.

Valuation

For reference, the company's non-GAAP EPS is as follows:

Q4 2017 - $0.39

Q1 2018 - $0.26-0.30

Q2 2018 - $0.49-0.53

Q3 2018 - $0.48-0.52

Analyst expect EPS of $1.65 this year rising to $2.25 in fiscal 2019 (which starts in July 2018). The company sells at just 0.36x sales.

SMCI data by YCharts

The low multiple is understandable given that this is a low-margin business, but given the growth, we think it's possible for shares to trade on a higher multiple once investors know the figures are sound. The company has traded at higher multiples in the past.

Conclusion

The company is firing out of all (or at least most) cylinders business-wise, producing solid growth - with even explosive growth in some verticals (like enterprise) - and management expects this to continue.

Despite this, margins have been under pressure because of high memory prices, but even that looks to wane at least a bit. What's disappointing, though, is that the company isn't producing more cash.

And then there is the small matter of the missing filing, and hence the degree of uncertainty which surrounds the last several quarterly figures. It's difficult to handicap that.

It looks like a mistake was made filing revenue in the wrong quarter. But Super Micro has to spend north of $25 million to see whether there have been more of these mistakes, and the company has been at it for quite some time.

It's hard to handicap the missing filing, but if you think there isn't a fundamental problem here, then there is a solid case for buying the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.