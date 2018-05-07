Dividend Income - April 2018

If you feel your portfolio is hurting these days, it's probably because you looked during the peak markets in January. If you bought during that time, you may feel your portfolio is hurting, but remember that it's a long journey. I have found that it's normal for a recent purchase to fluctuate up and down for 6 months to a year initially. The down periods can be used to add more, if desired. Some learnings only come with experience, and how fast you learn them will help you become a better investor faster. Read up on 5 learnings I shared over the past 9 years.

Here is a good quote to keep in mind when the markets give you the blues:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.



- Benjamin Graham

Stock Trades

I made 5 trades in April and invested 50K in total. You can read the details on my selection process earlier this week.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Visa (NYSE:V)

Texas Instrument (NYSE:TXN)

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)

My minimum number of stocks per sector is now on target. Unless I find a better alternative to an existing holding, that's pretty much my portfolio. I do have a couple of stocks on my mind to add which do not pay any dividends: Berkshire Hathaway (BRX.A, BRX.B) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). These 2 holdings would be purchased in my non-registered account. My RRSP is full along with my TFSA, which will have me add money to my non-registered account after topping up my wife's TFSA.

Sectors Target # of Stocks # of Stocks in Portfolio Basic Materials 0 0 Communication Services 2 2 Consumer Cyclical 0 0 Consumer Defensive 5 5 Energy 1 2 Financial Services 4 6 Healthcare 4 4 Industrials 3 3 Real Estate 1 1 Technology 3 3 Utilities 2 2 Total 25 28

Sector Diversification - April 2018

My sector diversification is a snapshot on a specific day. On any day it fluctuates considering any market movement will adjust the ratios. I don't sweat it. When I have money to contribute, the sector that is behind is the one I research first.

Dividend Income

My April 2018 dividend income is $1,630.32. Compared with April 2017, my April income is up $500. There was a time when I was interested in having a balanced monthly income, but that has changed. The ups and downs between the months isn't an issue, as I intend to have cash on hand for 1 year ahead anyway.

I am on target to make $18,500 for the year, and that's already a 17% increase over the previous year's growth. If I assume a 10% dividend growth next year based on my holdings, I should expect to break the $20K dividend income next year.

Disclosure: Please note that I may have a position in one or many of the holdings listed. For a complete list of my holdings, please see my Dividend Portfolio.

Disclaimer: Please note that this blog post represents my opinion and not an advice/recommendation. I am not a financial adviser, I am not qualified to give financial advice. Before you buy any stocks/funds consult with a qualified financial planner. Make your investment decisions at your own risk - see my full disclaimer for more details.