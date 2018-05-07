Pioneer Natural Resources, The 'Frac Factory' Delivers Alpha

We think this company has room for its share price to continue to appreciate, subject to oil price staying in the current range, or moving higher.

It's leveraged to oil, but has contracted space in KMI's Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline, assuring it of an export market for its gas.

It controls the factors of production, acreage, frac spreads, water, sand and is on track to become the low cost producer in the Permian.

Introduction

If you had the foresight to invest in Pioneer Natural Resources, (PXD) a couple of years ago, say in Feb of 2016, you probably now spend many happy hours looking at a bar chart of your portfolio, and planning ocean cruises. The Daily Drilling Report salutes you, and asks that perhaps you will send us post cards from whatever exotic island destinations your newfound PXD wealth takes you to. We, of course will still be laboring here, looking for fresh investment opportunities, for your consideration upon your return. Ocean cruises are expensive, and you may be ready to make some money when you've unpacked your bags!

Source

PXD is what some industry people call a 'frac factory', calling up a 'Henry Ford'-like model of mechanical efficiency turning out wells like Henry did with model T's. What this means in the real world is that through ruthless standardization they have controlled the variables that can impact the cost of wells delivery. Efficiency in oil well drilling is oft strived for, but seldom achieved. When it happens though, the profits that roll in can be impressive.

We will review the continued investment thesis for this company at present prices. Over the last nine months the stock has ramped higher, along with oil to near it's 2014 highs. Heady territory indeed as oil is nowhere near its 2014 high.

SOURCE

The question then becomes, is it time to cut and run? Is it time to take your profits and go on that cruise? Or, do we think it has further room to run? Meaning we're going to stick around and ride this juggernaut to new heights. We'll try and assess what direction might be best to go in the balance of this report. The answer, as commonly occurs, may depend. Depend, that is, on what you perceive is happening with the macro events that impact our investments. That is just the natural perversity of the universe, and no fault of the Fluidsdoc.

Technical Analysis

As a novice technical analyst, it looks like that PXD made a Double Bottom on April 10th, and began ascending from there. This has potentially bullish implications for the stock as the usual next leg of the pattern is up. You can see that in the rally that happened on Friday, May 3rd, PXD did just that.

Source-Fidelity

The Plan

What we find is a company that has a plan to crush the competition and deliver increasing profits going forward. Forget that expensive Deepwater stuff, forget the HPHT exploratory stuff, PXD has focused its attention on a legacy resource base in the Permian that promises to fulfill the promises of the plan.

The Fluidsdoc likes planning! Let's unpack the plan and see what we think of it piece-by-piece.

Resource concentration

The first aspect of the plan is to become a pure-play Permian producer. It has shed, or is in the process of shedding non-Permian assets. This will have the effect of concentrating it's capital efficiency. Fewer offices, less travel, quicker response times, and of course...really, really understanding your resource base.

Source

Wells 3.0- maximizing contact with the reservoir

The high concept here is, if a little bit is good, 'mo' is better. PXD has figured out that while they are in the reservoir, they might as well drill another couple of thousand feet. With better understanding of their three main reservoir horizons comes the ability to fine wells placement to minimize harmonics with adjacent wells, fine tune frac stages, and sand volumes and wells placement.

Source

PXD is also spending a fair chunk of coin on 3D seismic surveys. I am an ardent admirer of 3D seismic. It essentially gives you a look under the ground. "What is the benefit of this," you may ask?

Source

Good question! The slide above gives you some ideas as to the level of technology PXD deploys developing its prospects. I could write a couple of paragraphs on each bullet, and how it fits into the overall picture and sometime, I may. Stay tuned, but we were talking about 3D seismic.

Among other things, it gives you the ability to determine how to optimally position the wells in the reservoir. As an example, in a horizontal you want the 'heel' of the well to land in the sweet spot (or area of maximum natural permeability) of the reservoir. They know this stuff and it's amazing! When I think of the way the industry was when I started out nearly forty years ago, I am just blown away with the technology that has evolved to improve well performance. There are other reasons as well, but this is a financial article and I need to move on.

Lifting Costs Comparisons

Henry would admire this commitment to manufacturing efficiency. Investors should as well. PXD is primed to become the low cost producer in its cohort for the Permian. It trails only FANG in this category currently. That means more money going to the bottom line. The graph below compares lifting cost forecasts per BOE for several large independent Permian centered producers, to include: Concho Resources, (CXO), Diamondback Energy, (FANG), and EOG Resources, (EOG).

Source, Company 1-Q's-Seeking Alpha, Chart by Author

Factors of production

In Econ 101 we learned about the 'factors of production, classically; Land, Labor, and Capital. In the case of the well fracking, these are primarily pressure, sand, and water. PXD has taken steps to ensure that it controls these to the maximum extent possible.

Pressure . PXD operates internally 75% of the frac spreads it deploys. This fixes costs, and gives it control over scheduling and timing to a large extent.

. PXD operates internally 75% of the frac spreads it deploys. This fixes costs, and gives it control over scheduling and timing to a large extent. Sand. PXD owns its own sand company- Pioneer Sand (Formerly Premier Silica), and produces sand for the Permian out of its Brady, Texas facility. While not directly in the Permian, this is pretty decent stuff, as compared with Texas Brown. And, it's a heck of a lot closer than Wisconsin! It assays out at 99.49% Si02. Fewer trace materials means more sphericity, higher crush resistance, and less damaging components to gum up the frac.

"Gum up the frac," you say? One of these times we're going to have a talk about formation damage...and, yes, formation damage is an issue in a frac. If you don't see it in the next couple of months, remind me please. Source

Water. Long haul trucking of water is hugely inefficient. A tanker truck can typically haul about 6,800 gallons of water. In a 10 mm gallon frac that equates to almost 1,500 loads. Distance matters! To address some of its water requirements, PXD has contracted with the large Permian municipalities to take treated waste water for fracking. It is building a pipeline to carry this water to its ops center. It is also researching using brackish (salty) water from its wells to mix with fresh (FW) to cut down on total FW consumption. Source

What will drive the share price higher?

The answer here is two things. Maybe three things, I think that as they grow PXD will become a takeout target. I've discussed this in a previous article that focused on Exxon Mobil's, (XOM) need to grow reserves, and possibly by drilling on Wall Street. XOM is not alone in this category. Historically, when companies execute this well, the Majors take notice and acquire them.

Two key factors that will drive PXD stock higher.

Continued stability in the current oil price range for WTI of $60-70.00/bbl

Growth in PXD's production forecast. They intend to grow daily production from the current +/- 250K BOEPD to >1 mm BOEPD by 2026. A quintupling essentially in eight years. Source

Your takeaway

Pioneer is delivering Alpha to its shareholders. Most E&P companies are now. But, PXD is special as the rise in it's share price over the last couple of years would indicate. What makes it special is it acts like an oil major, while avoiding the high cost structure that often holds down profits with the big guys.

So you are probably ready now for me to tell you that PXD is a SWAN-Sleep Well At Night, stock, and you can go plan that Caribbean cruise your wife and family have been bugging you about. Go ahead. Do it. You've earned it, and heck, you have the money.

But, like I said above the answer about staying, or taking profits is not cut and dried. As Tonto once might have said to the Lone Ranger, "There are rumblings in the hills, Kemosabe."

Rumblings in the Hills

A cloud has formed on the horizon for oil prices. The USD has been strengthening against the Euro over the last few weeks. This has been driven largely by the Fed's propensity to tighten economic conditions, and the improving economic data-jobs coming out of the U.S. You will remember that one of the cornerstones of our thesis for oil is a weakening dollar. Oil is priced in dollars. We will have to watch this fairly closely.

Source

Another cloud on the horizon for oil. Crude stocks have been building in recent weeks, after declining for most of the year. Some of this is due to the nearly 11 mm BOEPD being produced here, and some is due to the increase in imports over the same time period. Regardless of the cause, this is anti-bullish for oil (some might say-bearish), and we should take notice of this factor and track it closely going forward.

Source

Source

Most of the prognosticators are still predicting that as Spring turns into Summer, that net draws will continue. But, this bears watching as well.

Bottom-line. There may come a time soon to trim our oil positions to minimize the impact on our portfolios in the event of a retracement, and have some dry powder to take advantage of lower prices. My strategy, if I decide to trim will be to take about a third off the table. I want to stay in the game, but if I get a bloody nose, I want to be sure I can patch it up.

My long term thesis for oil remains intact, and I believe if there is a retracement, it will only be temporary and be followed by another leg higher for oil.

I will have a longer article soon about the direction I see oil taking. Be sure to look for it, although I should mention my subscribers will have it first.

