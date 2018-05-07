WWE: Mixed Quarter Sets Up Possible Camel Clutch To Q2 Expectations With International Monetization Tailwinds

Quarterly Recap

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) delivered a mixed print that missed consensus revenue estimates by $6.6 million but beat on the bottom line due to lower OpEx. The reported revenue in the quarter was impacted by the company adopting a new accounting standard (ASC topic 606). On a comparable basis, revenue was $198 million, up 5% y/y, driven by increases in core content rights fees in addition to higher sales and advertising sponsorships. This also helped drive Adjusted OIBDA of $35.2 million. Comparable revenue came in lighter than my estimate of $214.2 million. As the company experienced stronger than anticipated performance in Q1 (announced the day after WrestleMania), I was estimating greater tailwinds to the top line than occurred (~$16 million higher than comparable revenue).

The WWE Network averaged 1.56 average million paid subs, growth of 4.7% y/y, in line with expectations, with the company guiding to 1.77 million paid subs for Q2 for growth of 8.3% y/y. The company had 2.1 million subs the day after WrestleMania. Management guided to a Q2 Adjusted OIBDA of $32-34 million, likely buoyed by the Saudia Arabia “Greatest Royal Rumble” Network special, and raised full year 2018 Adjusted OIBDA of at least $150 million, which would be a company record. I maintain my HOLD rating on WWE as the stock trades at 20.5x my 2018E Adjusted OIBDA. I remain positive long term on the company looking at WWE Network stability and operating leverage, in addition to tailwinds from increasing TV rights fees, domestically and internationally. However, most of the near-term upside has been captured at this point, and I’m comfortable on the sidelines rather than buying at this level.

As I’ve mentioned in several of my last earnings notes, a significant portion of the run-up in WWE’s stock has been speculation by some investors that they could get up to the $400 million range for their next domestic TV rights deal. With an announcement set to be made between now and September, I’m more confident WWE can see an increase in the $250-$280 million range upon likely re-signing with NBC Universal. I continue to be optimistic on Ronda Rousey’s value to WWE, and as I’ve said in my last note, her immediate value may be seen in helping WWE get to what I believe will be a $250-$280 million rights fee range, as she is a huge mainstream celebrity. Even if WWE’s flagship RAW rating is only up low single digits y/y, having Ronda Rousey under contract more than likely paints a rosy picture of value to advertisers, who possibly may not watch WWE as intricately as a lot of their fan base, but are aware of the mainstream recognition she brings. Longer term, she could generate millions for WWE across business lines if she isn’t creatively hampered.

For Q1, total Media segment revenues were $133.4 million, higher than my estimate of $129 million, with the beat likely deriving from the re-segmented Advertising and sponsorship, & Other categories. Network revenue of $46.8 million was in line with my expectations, with core content right fees of $65 million lower than my estimate of $72.3 million. Live Events revenue was $30.8 million, higher than my estimate of $42.3 million. Comparable Consumer Products revenue (excluding ASC topic 606) of $33.2 million, was lower than my estimate of $40.7 million.

The "NetWWErk" Being a Solid Tag Partner to TV Rights

By now, the subscriber trend for the WWE Network is seemingly clear. There’s a big ramp up in the WrestleMania quarter, followed by sequential subscriber churn in the back half of the year before building up to WrestleMania again the next year, rinse and repeat. On the earnings call, when asked about subscriber churn, management’s answer was essentially, “We don’t think about subscribers quarter to quarter, the Network’s a large business and it throws off a lot of cash.” And the Network should help WWE increase its free cash flow profile in the long run, as I estimate the Network to help generate 2018E Media segment Adjusted OIBDA of $180.5 million. The most valuable piece of WWE in my opinion are the core content rights fees, as I project WWE will generate revenue of $274.7 million in 2018 for the category, compared to the Network’s 2018E revenue of $194.9 million. It’s a solid 1-2 punch, and long term, the Network will likely continue to grow at mid-single digits plus or minus y/y. Network revenue should benefit in Q2 from incremental WrestleMania subscribers sticking around to check out programming.

Trapped in a Corner Taking Punches for a Payoff

WWE has entered a 10-year partnership with the Saudi Arabian government to perform live events in the country, as Saudi Arabia looks to modernize its country. WWE has taken some heat from some of its fans for the move, which caused the company to address concerns. The heat from fans is likely brought on by the fact that WWE has been branding themselves publicly as being at the forefront of women’s participation and portrayal in sports, yet none of WWE’s female wrestlers, nor staff were allowed to participate in the “Greatest Royal Rumble” event in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s rules. The company’s stated they can’t arbitrarily change a country’s rules, and that they’ve had discussions about their women wrestlers being able to perform in the country down the line.

Separately from the company, PWInsider reported that they’ve independently confirmed WWE is paying their women wrestlers as if they had worked the Saudi show. I don’t suspect WWE will generate too much mainstream negative publicity for what some would consider antithetical to their branding message on valuing women in sports, because it is wrestling, and they can likely fly under the radar to a degree in comparison to other sports. But if negative publicity should gain traction in the future, as this is a 10-year deal, if they did in fact pay their female talent for the show, putting that fact out to the press could negate some of the backlash. Optics aside, financially, this could result in a major windfall for the company. While declining to directly give Q2 top line impact for the show, their 30-40% estimated Q2 Adjusted OIBDA increase takes into account the financial contribution from the show. I haven’t seen any reliable wrestling journalists put out a revenue estimate for the Saudi show, but there could be upside to my total Q2 revenue number and consensus as well. I understand WWE’s thinking on the Saudi deal, the economics are likely very attractive or they wouldn’t have taken it knowing ahead of time it would generate negative publicity, and if this partnership goes well for WWE, it could open the doors for more sovereign partnerships in the Middle East.

The UFC Going for a Financial Knockout: WWE Implications

Forbes is citing a report that estimates ESPN and NBC will pay the UFC $320 million annually in total for their next TV rights deal ($160 million each). UFC currently gets $100 million a year from FOX per their last deal. UFC was rumored to want $450 million for their upcoming TV rights contract, and assuming the $160 million figure for each broadcast partner is accurate, it would be a 60% increase per network. Using that as a ballpark estimate, applying a 60% increase to WWE’s current $180 million a year deal with NBC Universal, would put their next domestic TV rights deal at $288 million a year, slightly above the high end of my expectations. If UFC can’t crack the $400 million range for TV rights fees with a single TV network, WWE doing so is doubtful in my opinion. There’s always a chance two networks could team up for WWE TV rights domestically, but given how long RAW has aired on USA over the span of nearly three decades, and WWE’s relationship with NBCUniversal, I see them re-signing with NBC. Raw constantly outperforms other USA Network shows in primetime, as they did again this quarter, and I don’t believe NBC would want to lose WWE’s ratings contributions from RAW and SmackDown. FOX is the dark horse that may really want WWE on their network, and I suspect this could see NBC pay on the higher end of my target range for WWE’s TV rights.

Digital Not Ready for the Main Event Just Yet

WWE also saw digital video views increase 56% y/y to 6.7 billion in Q1. Fans also watched more than 240 million hours of content, up 69% y/y, helped by the Mixed Match Challenge. WWE likes to give their social media numbers every quarter and while impressive, it doesn’t make a material difference in revenue. As they noted on the call, 80% of their digital video views are outside the U.S., and with some of the countries they’re bullish on, like India, the sell-through rates are much lower on average than the U.S. With India being a developing country, their fans may watch a lot of free content, but it isn’t translating into direct revenue for the time being with increased Network subscriptions. The social media numbers for the time being are a good external gauge to see how interested fans around the world may be in the product, but failure to convert the vast majority of digital video viewing into revenue makes them largely irrelevant for now. At some point in the future, if developing countries grow their GDP enough to where fans have the ability and desire to increase their spend on the WWE brand, then those digital video views may become more meaningful down the line.

Q2 Expectations

For the Media segment, I expect Network revenue of $53 million, growth of 1.8%, driven by subscriber retention from WrestleMania. I also forecast 1.77 million average paid subs, in line with the company’s estimate. Core content right fees I expect will be $67.9 million, growth of 13% y/y on continued television rights fee growth internationally. Advertising and sponsorship revenue could be $11.7 million, a y/y decline of 10%. Other revenue I estimate will be $13.7 million, y/y growth of 14.5%, for total Media segment revenue of $146.4 million, growth of 6.7%. Media Adjusted OIBDA could be $26.3 million, growth of 48% y/y, on higher revenue and operating leverage from the Network. For Live Events, I forecast total Live Events revenue of $54.3 million, up 2.8% y/y, off the strength of WrestleMania, with Adjusted OIBDA of $18.5 million, up 3.7% y/y. For consumer products, Licensing revenue could be $10 million, growth of 6%. Venue merchandise could be flat at $6.8 million, with eCommerce revenue up 5% y/y to $8.8 million for total Consumer Products revenue of $25.6 million, up 4.1% y/y. I estimate Consumer Products Adjusted OIBDA to be $6.4 million, up 1.6% y/y. Total revenue for Q2 could be $226.3 million, y/y growth of 5.4% with Adjusted OIBDA of $32.3 million, growth of 32.9%, driven by the Saudi Arabia Network special.

Investment Risks

Being an entertainment-based company, WWE is tied to the health of consumer spending. If the economy faces a downtrend, this may materially impact the company's business. WWE is heavily reliant upon television contract fees for the majority of its revenue. If ratings continue to decline consistently, this could jeopardize WWE's relationship with NBCUniversal and put a substantial revenue stream at risk. If upcoming domestic TV rights negotiations fail to generate significant fee increases in the range of $400 million, as some have speculated, the stock may temporarily sell off due to investor expectations.

WWE has diversified from linear television to incorporate an OTT model via the WWE Network. Should subscriber growth decline, or should investors begin to expect consistent double-digit growth, this could place adverse pressure on the stock. WWE is a business driven by the popularity of its stars. Failure to maintain popular stars such as Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and failure to create new ones may cause viewer interest to decline, and negatively impact WWE's business. Perception of Vince McMahon's focus moving too far away from the core business of professional wrestling for professional football and other ventures could cause fears among WWE investors, pressuring the stock.

Valuation

I estimate WWE will generate $838.9 million in revenue for 2018, up 4.7% y/y, driven by increasing television distribution agreements and continued Network subscriber revenue. Adjusted OIBDA could be $152.8 million, up 12.2% y/y, primarily due to reductions in Network programming spend, driving margin growth. Shares trade at 51.8x 2018E EPS, 39x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 20.5x 2018E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 48x 2018E EPS, 35x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 20x 2018E Adjusted OIBDA results in a blended 12 month price target of $38, implying 7.4% downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.