CRY (=Currencies, Rates, Yields) For ME (Markets-Emerging), Argentina

Emerging markets are cracking. Argentina is the clearest evidence for that.

The US Dollar is rising over the past six weeks. We expect this to continue into 2018.

The yield curve is flattening but it's not inverting yet. We don't expect it to invert in 2018.

Short-Term rates are soaring. Long-Term yields are rising too but not as much.

Rising Rates

Since the US elections, rates and yields keep rising. Not only that the rise is consistent but it has accelerated this year.

Here are the changes in US Treasury (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) Yields YTD (from December 31st 2017 --> April 30th 2018):

3-Month: 1.39% --> 1.87%

6-Month: 1.53% --> 2.04%

1-Year: 1.76% --> 2.24%

2-Year: 1.89% --> 2.49%

5-Year: 2.20% --> 2.79%

10-Year: 2.40% --> 2.95%

30-Year: 2.74% --> 3.11%

Short-term Libor rates are at almost 10-year highs

Here are the levels pf the the 1-Month US Treasury Yield at the end of pf years 2009-2017 as well as at the end of April 2018:

2009: 0.14%

2010: 0.16%

2011: 0.04%

2012: 0.10%

2013: 0.05%

2014: 0.03%

2015: 0.01%

2016: 0.22%

2017: 0.80%

2018: 1.87%

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Yield Curve

Nonetheless, despite of the rising yields - the yield curve is flattening.

Why?, because while short-term (Libor) rates rise, the long-term (Treasury) yields are rising much less. True, long-term yields have risen much since the US elections but if you look at the 30-year treasury yield - it's now at the same levels it was about three years ago.

30 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

However, it's important to note that although the yield curve is flattening - it hasn't inverted (yet). An inverted yield curve is what usually happens close to and/or during the first stage of a recession. We're not there yet!

Growth

Is the US current growth still sufficient to justify equity valuations?

A growth of 2.3% (for Q1/2018) is slower than the 2.9% pace in the fourth quarter of 2017 but it's still better than the 2% important-psychological mark. Furthermore, as the chart above suggests this was the second highest growth rate of any first quarter during the past five years.

The Fed is expecting growth rate of 2.7% in 2018 and 2.4% in 2019. Both years are expected to post better growth rates than the long-term average rate of 1.8%.

We said in 2017 - and we keep saying in 2018 - that as long as growth remains above 2% - equities (DIA, QQQ SPY) are likely to continue be buoyed. If and when growth falls below that level - we would be (more) worried.

Yields are rising and at some point may start hurting equities. Some recent studies suggest that the break-even level for the UST10Y is 3.5%. While we have no idea where the magic point is - this does sound reasonable.

Having said that, the question is: Will we get there!? Furthermore, if we get there, how will the economy looks like? I mean, it's one think to reach 3.5% when growth rate is 2.5% and it's a completely different thing to get there when the growth rate is 1.5%.

Bonds Spreads

While yields keep moving up, bonds spreads aren't widening by that much and even if spreads did widen to a certain extent recently (after all, we were in record-low territory earlier this year) - it's far from signaling a problem (yet).

Take a look at where HY spreads where over two years ago, when the market lost (in January-February 2016) twice as much as it did in January-February 2018. Spreads were much wider back then.

The spread between the 30-year to the 10-year Treasury yields ended April at only 16bps (or 0.16%); that's the narrowest we've seen since August 2007!

Not so encouraging.

In addition, the US 10-year yield is threatening to break through a long-term (declining) pattern. Are we on the verge of a new long-lasting era of higher yields?

We think not.

Currencies

It's no wonder that the USD is getting stronger. Not only that it offers higher rates (in absolute terms) but the realization that the two other major economies - EU and Japan - don't offer better economic grounds is making the US the better choice; if not on absolute terms certainly on relative terms.

This is exactly the flip side of the bullish side of the coin. Higher rates/yields may lead to a stronger USD and a stronger USD may lead to weaker earnings and, therefore, weaker stocks.

It ain’t a pretty picture for emerging market currencies recently:

Here is the same picture from a longer and more global perspective:

EURUSD: A Six-Week Old Call

Here's what we suggested to The Wheel of FORTUNE subscribers on 3/21/2018:

We think that there are much better odds for the greenback to regain strength against the single European currency (FXE).

Not only that from a technical perspective, it seems like the EUR has peaked (see above graph) but we also think that there are likely to be few major forces possibly working in favor of the USD (or against the EUR) from now on:

Fed balance sheet keeps shrinking.

US rates/yields keep rising.

ECB backing off its QE is already baked in current prices.

ECB coming up with something new is not something investors take into consideration currently.

The OIS (Overnight Index Swap), the difference between inter-banks rates to Fed rate, is hinting at an upcoming crisis

On the other side of the EUR-USD balance there's the US debt that is likely to keep growing. However, it's unlikely that we see another $1.2T growth over the next six months as we've just witnessed recently.

In a funny way, if debt grow by, say, $1T over the next 6 months you may see headlines shouting that "The US debt is growing at a slower pace than in 2017..."; funny, but true/possible...

Last month it was reported that Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund run by its outspoken founder Ray Dalio, has a $22B bet against the European largest companies. If you read the news and scratched your head - now you know what is behind this short position and why it makes perfect sense to us too.

To make a long story short, we are bullish on the USD vs. the EUR for the rest of 2018.

The EURUSD was trading at 1.24-1.25 back then.

Here's how the USD performed against DXY, a basket of the US trade partners' currencies (against the USD), since 3/21/2018:

^DXY data by YCharts

USD-SPY Relationship

Take a look at the stocks (SPY) versus the Dollar (UUP) YTD:

It's easy to see that when the USD got weaker - stocks moved higher and vice versa.

Another important element we should pay attention to is the yield curve. In a healthy economy - the yield curve is steep (you get higher rates/yields for longer-term/maturities).

Emerging Markets

The leading Emerging Markets debt ETF (EMLC) has lost 6% over the past month

As if this isn’t enough, take a look at Argentina's (ARGT) 100 year USD-denominated bond that was issued last June and (back then) was 3.5x oversubscribed...

Long duration debt is one problem when rates and yields are rising.

The combination of emerging markets (VWO, IEMG, EEM, SCHE) during a monetary tightening period and long duration is multiplying that problem by a significant factor.

Argentina has become so worried about the collapse of its currency that it has taken severe steps by raising rates three times in order to support the Peso.

Last Friday, the bank hiked its benchmark rate to 40% from 33.25%. That came only a day after the rate was raised from 30.25% and a week after it was raised from 27.25%. Panic mode?

All is left to say is" (Don't) CRY (=Currencies, Rates, Yields) for me (or EM = Emerging Markets), Argentina.

Conclusion

There are certainly reasons to be cautious - and we are.

There are certainly reasons to be defensive - and we are.

There are certainly reasons to be hedged - and we are.

There are very few reasons to turn (net) bearish - so we aren't.

At least not yet…

