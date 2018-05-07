BlackBerry: Is The Roller Coaster Ride Over?

The problem is the market is not sure there is any 'there' there.

BlackBerry (BB) has been in transition from a hardware company to a software company ever since John Chen took over as CEO in 2013. Step by step, piece by piece the hugely successful BlackBerry handset has gone the way of the dodo bird. Perhaps one handset should be stuffed and put in a museum next to the extinct giant sloth another monster creature that failed to adapt to its environment.

You can see the roller coaster in the stock chart.

Looking at BB's 5-year chart it certainly looks like an endless roller coaster bouncing between about 6 and 14. But the point is 5 years ago its future was uncertain and now we know what BB is going to be when it grows up: A software and services company with perhaps more than a few dollars coming from IP (Intellectual Property). And the price now at about $10.84 is right where it was 5 years ago. But is BB a better value now at $10.84 than it was 5 years ago? I would say definitely yes.

And I am not saying this is a rocket ship up. What I am saying is sometimes we forget what horrible shape BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was in when John Chen was appointed CEO in November of 2013. It was a rocket ship downward at the time losing sales by double digits every quarter. It looked a lot like a candidate for Chapter 11 or maybe Chapter 7.

Check this chart out to see want I mean.

Chen managed to hold the whole thing together thru the complete demise of the handset business.

Now that BB is effectively out of the handset business (last quarter sales shrunk to a minuscule $2 million) the coming quarters will better reflect BB’s conversion to a software and services business model.

A problem, however, is the virtual disappearance of SAF (System Access Fees) revenue which has shrunk to $19 million last quarter from $230 million in 2015. Managing the demise of this high-margin business over the last 3 years has been one of Chen’s most impressive managerial feats. I think it is correct to say that without SAF revenues over the last few years BB would not be here today.

I think 2019 will be the last year of SAF since revenues will probably be less than costs before year-end. It would make sense that BB tell customers SAF is going to end on such and such a date.

One other issue which may be either a blessing or a curse is licensing/IP revenue which went up by $69 million in FY 2018 (from $127 to $196m). That’s pretty close to the non-GAAP profit of $77 million meaning if IP revenue slacks off and SAF disappears where will the profit come from? And IP revenue is lumpy and very difficult to model.

What should BB do?

I think they should use some of their big $1 billion cash hoard to buy a bigger, better-known software company ideally one that could be the umbrella for the other rather disparate entities under the current BB umbrella. Maybe get an even bigger, better-known one by using a combination of cash and stock. Not sure who that would be but John Chen has many contacts in the software world and probably has his eye on someone. In the past he has been satisfied with smaller fill in acquisitions. But a big acquisition would probably drive the price up immediately.

Anyone who could sell Sybase to SAP like John Chen did could sell BB too. But my guess is most potential acquirers are scratching their heads like I am trying to determine exactly what BB has that deserves a premium price.

Conclusion.

John Chen has done a masterful job over the last 4 years keeping BB alive when by most accounts it was about to crash and burn. But even though there is no chance they will go under now, he doesn’t have anything really solid to go forward with. That’s where another big acquisition comes in.

That and the very solid balance sheet gives Chen a long runway to make the whole thing work.

BB under $10 is interesting, under $9 I will buy it.

