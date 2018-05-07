Here's Why You'll Want To Own Silver/SLV Going Forward

Have you looked at the gold to silver ratio lately? Yes, it's at 80, the same level that proceeded the past few monster rallies in silver.

So, why am I telling you all this? Because I believe we are very close to the point where silver breaks out and begins to outperform gold significantly going forward.

We can look at many different time frames that show silver's lag, but just for reference gold has outperformed silver by about 7% over the past year alone.

Source: Investopedia.com

Here’s Why You’ll Want To Own Silver Going Forward

What’s going on with silver/iShares Silver Trust (SLV)? Despite entering a new bull market in early 2016 silver has quietly lagged gold in a big way. Whereas gold has gained about 26% since the rally started silver is up by about 20%. Moreover, gold has gained more than 10% since the start of 2017, and silver is essentially flat in that time frame. So, why the relative underperformance? Will this mundane price action continue to plague silver? Is the breakout even approaching, or will silver breakdown instead?

SLV data by YCharts

Background Information About SLV

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or physical silver. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $5.2 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts, and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset. It is also very liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly traded stock or ETF. Since SLV mimics silver’s price very closely I will use SLV and silver interchangeably throughout this article.

When Gold Leads Silver Follows

Gold is the undisputed leader in the precious metals/PM markets and where gold goes silver usually follows. But as I mentioned earlier silver has significantly underperformed gold since the beginning of the commodities bull market in early 2016.

As it turns out, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, a similar trend lead up to the silver surge of 2009-2011 when the silver metal quintupled, skyrocketing by 400% in just 2.5 years. Gold surged by about 150% respectively in the same time frame. Moreover, similar trends can be observed in previous gold and silver bull markets as well.

Gold often takes the lead, and outperforms silver in the opening stages of a PM bull run. However, as the cycle progresses silver usually takes the baton from gold in the mid and late stages of the bull phase, as it proceeds to outperforms gold significantly in the later stages. So, why am I telling you all this? Because I believe we’re approaching the stage of the commodities’ bull cycle where silver will begin to significantly outperform gold very soon.

Gold to Silver Ratio

The gold to silver ratio essentially represents how many ounces of silver can be purchased with a single ounce of gold. This ratio is important because it has often served as a dependable indicator of where gold and silver prices are headed. Historically, a low gold to silver ratio often registers around the top of a bull cycle, and a high gold to silver ratio frequently occurs before a major advance in gold and silver takes place.

So, where is the gold to silver ratio now? We can see in the gold to silver ratio chart that we recently hit the extremely high level of 80. When was this level hit prior to this and what happened after? Well, the chart speaks volumes because it clearly shows that during the last 20 years every time the ratio hit 80 it coincided with a major bottom in the price of silver. First there is the early 2000’s rally, then the rally that began in late 2008, then the spike in late 2016, and now.

Source: MacroTrends.com

We can also look at this as waves. Wave one took the price from about $4 to $20 from 2003 to 2008, the next wave took the price from about $10 in 2009 to roughly $50 in 2011, and this third wave. Where will the third wave take silver from $13.50 in 2016? My take is that it will go a lot higher than $50 this time, and the bull run could last a lot longer than prior expansions due to the increased pressure the dollar will likely face in the future.

The inflation picture is heating up quite a bit in the U.S. The most recent CPI figure came in at 2.36%, significantly higher than the Fed’s “2% target rate”. Moreover, PPI data is trending around 3%, suggesting inflation is alive and well in the U.S., and is likely to increase going forward. Inflation is the number one catalyst when it comes to the prices of gold and silver, as investors actively hedge inflation by purchasing gold and silver to protect their assets. Also, commodities go up due to rising prices in an inflationary environment compounding the effect. Once inflation becomes “hot”, and I am confident that it will soon, investors are likely to begin to accumulate silver at an accelerating pace.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

So, why is the Fed seemingly behind the curve on inflation? The Fed’s fund rate is still extraordinarily low (Just 1.5-1.75%). With this much inflation in the air, you would think the Fed would be rising rates more rapidly. Well, for one, the Fed can’t raise rates too fast because it would likely cause a significant stock market selloff. And two, the Fed “measures” inflation using the PCE, which is conveniently much lower than the CPI, PPI, wage growth, and other inflationary indicators. Currently the CPE is at 1.9%, still below the Fed’s target rate but it had quite the jump from last month’s 1.6% reading.

Once more market participants catch on to the fact that the Fed is noticeably behind the curve on inflation you can expect to see a significantly weaker dollar coupled with much higher gold and silver prices.

Dollar Dynamic

Despite, the dollar’s 4-5% countertrend rally in recent weeks the overall trend is still lower for the buck. Moreover, the greenback faces several significant challenges going forward. Burgeoning twin deficits of government spending and balance of trade coupled with continuously rising and accelerating inflation are likely to weigh heavily on the dollar going forward. I expect the downward trend to resume shortly following the conclusion of the bear market counter trend rally in the buck.

A weak dollar is extremely bullish for gold and silver prices as the commodities become cheaper in relation to the buck and are much more likely to be accumulated by foreign and U.S. investors alike to hedge against a falling dollar and inflation.

USD Technical Image

USD 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

We can see that the dollar is now massively overbought, is trading around significant resistance, and appears to be in the midst of forming a top here. I expect the dollar to resume its slide shortly, in which case silver should receive a powerful tailwind effect from the falling greenback.

Silver/SLV, Gold Technical Image

Silver 1-Year Chart

We can see that silver has been in a relatively tight trading range over the past year. Moreover, the range has tightened since 2018 began. Silver recently bounced off a crucial support level at $16-16.20. Now momentum appears to be shifting to a much more positive tone. The RSI, CCI, and full stochastics are all pointing to an improvement in short-term momentum.

SLV 1-Year Chart

The SLV chart shows essentially a mirror image of the silver chart as far as the overall trend is concerned. The reason the charts differ slightly and there are significantly more gaps in the SLV chart is because silver spot and silver’s continuous contract trade 24 hours a day while SLV only trades when U.S. equity markets are open.

Gold 1-Year Chart

We can see a notable difference in gold’s price action vs silver/SLV. Gold’s chart shows a clear upward trajectory, while silver is sideways and range bound. Also, gold is up by about 5% over the last year, while silver is essentially flat. This shows the clear underperformance on silver’s part, but as I said earlier this trend will likely reverse very soon. It's also important to point out that the gold chart looks very bullish and the yellow metal's $1,300 support level held very nicely in recent trading sessions.

I expect both gold and silver to move up going forward but with silver starting to outperform as we enter the early mid stage of the commodities bull cycle.

Bottom Line

Silver has essentially been dead money since the start of 2017. In fact, the silver price is currently about flat with where the price was back then. Gold on the other hand has gained more than 10% since 2017 began. We can clearly see the lag in silver prices over the past few years. However, rising inflation, a weak dollar, a sky-high gold to silver ratio, and other bullish elements are likely to light a fire beneath silver going forward, and as this inflationary inferno begins to burn bright silver prices are likely to rocket a lot higher.

Think back to 2008-2009 when silver was in a similar position it is now. As inflation began to tick up following the financial crisis silver prices took off, surging by 400% in about 2.5 years. With the recent price action, it’s hard to believe that silver was once at $50 an ounce. Well, it was, and I believe it’s going back to those levels, and then higher after that.

Also, what will happen when the Fed realizes it can only raise rates so much? What if the Fed actually has to reverse policy and implement further QE when the next crisis comes? By the way, as I vividly discussed “here” the next crisis will very likely include a collapsing dollar. But to answer the previous questions, silver is going to go up, it is going to go much higher, probably eclipsing former highs and permanently establishing a far higher trading level.

So, short term the prospects for silver look good, but long term the prospects look a lot better, great even, and this is exactly why you’ll want to own silver/SLV going forward.

Hi, if you enjoyed reading my article hit the “like” button, and if you’d like insight into my future ideas press the “follow” link. Thanks for reading and enjoy the ride!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

To receive real time updates, and get more information about this idea as well as other crucial topics please visit Albright Investment Group's Marketplace service. Try a free trial and receive access to exclusive content, trade triggers, strategies, price action alerts, and price targets. Theses value adding features are available only to members of our trading community, and are not typically discussed in public articles.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SILVER FUTURES, SLV CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.