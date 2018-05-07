Strength For Commodities And The Dollar Are Warnings For Stocks

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSE:GSG)
The Commodities ETF ($17.62 on May 4) is up 8.2% year to date and well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $16.76 and $15.74, respectively. This ETF set a fresh 2018 high of $17.65 on May 4.
The weekly chart for the commodity ETF is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.02 and approaching its 200-week simple moving average or the “reversion to the mean” of $17.68 last tested during the week of July 11, 2014 when the average was $33.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow Stochastic reading rose to 81.05 moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level of $16.20 and reduce holdings on strength my monthly risky level of $18.20. My quarterly pivot is $17.17.
Investors interested in buying the dollar versus a basket of currencies trade the PowerShares Bullish Dollar Index ETF.
PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSE:UUP)
The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.
The Dollar ETF ($24.33 on May 4) is up just 1.2% year to date but is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $23.66 and $23.97, respectively.
The weekly chart for the bullish dollar ETF is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $23.82 and is below its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ of $24.67. The 12x3x3 weekly slow Stochastic reading rose to 75.74 last week up from 67.40 on April 27.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level of $23.92 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $24.82 and $27.37, respectively. My annual pivot is $24.18.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.