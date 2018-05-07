Strength For Commodities And The Dollar Are Warnings For Stocks

Strength in commodities and the dollar are warnings that the upside for stocks is limited.

The dollar bottomed as the Dow 30 and S&P 500 set new all-time intraday highs on Jan. 26.

While stocks have faded from January and March highs, commodities and crude oil set new 2018 highs on May 4.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSE:GSG)

The Commodities ETF ($17.62 on May 4) is up 8.2% year to date and well above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $16.76 and $15.74, respectively. This ETF set a fresh 2018 high of $17.65 on May 4.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the commodity ETF is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.02 and approaching its 200-week simple moving average or the “reversion to the mean” of $17.68 last tested during the week of July 11, 2014 when the average was $33.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow Stochastic reading rose to 81.05 moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level of $16.20 and reduce holdings on strength my monthly risky level of $18.20. My quarterly pivot is $17.17.

Investors interested in buying the dollar versus a basket of currencies trade the PowerShares Bullish Dollar Index ETF.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSE:UUP)

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

The Dollar ETF ($24.33 on May 4) is up just 1.2% year to date but is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $23.66 and $23.97, respectively.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the bullish dollar ETF is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $23.82 and is below its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ of $24.67. The 12x3x3 weekly slow Stochastic reading rose to 75.74 last week up from 67.40 on April 27.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level of $23.92 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $24.82 and $27.37, respectively. My annual pivot is $24.18.

