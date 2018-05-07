Sarepta Won't Let One Stumble Bring It Down

Recently, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced an update from its first quarter earnings report. It noted that the CHMP is likely to give a negative vote for its duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug Eteplirsen. I think this would have been positive for the stock, but I don't believe it will greatly affect the company in the long-term because of this news. The earnings were a little shaky as well, but net product revenues for eteplirsen were up by a wide margin for the quarter. For that reason, I still believe that Sarepta is a good buy.

Negative Opinion

It was revealed that the CHMP was likely to issue a negative opinion on eteplirsen to treat patients with DMD. So with respect to this event, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that the CHMP determined that the reason for the negative vote was not because eteplirsen was deemed to not be effective. It's just that it didn't meet the proper threshold with its data for conditional approval. The biggest issue was that regulators were concerned about the comparator controls that were used in the studies presented. Sarepta will attempt to file for re-examination. It will also set up a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) whose sole responsibility will be to determine the importance of the external controls used. It appears that even though Sarepta had a difficult time proving itself to the CHMP, PTC Therapeutics on the other hand received approval in the European Union for its DMD drug Translarna. The irony here is that PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was never able to get FDA approval for its DMD drug though. That is in large part due to the reason that its drug failed multiple studies in patients with DMD. It seems that approval for this indication is somewhat mixed in how regulators view a drug that could provide improvement for these patients. While the vote from the CHMP is a negative event, I don't believe it will have a major impact on Sarepta's bottom line. This point was proven with respect to how sales of eteplirsen reacted year over year. For Q1 2018, sales of eteplirsen reached $64.6 million. In the same period the prior year, eteplirsen sales came in at $16.3 million. That's a year over year increase of 296% for sales of eteplirsen. In my eyes that's not bad at all.

Partnership Expansion

Sarepta may have hit a stumble block for its conditional approval for eteplirsen in the European Union, but it remains on track with newer programs. These new programs are being implemented to expand upon the pipeline, and create shareholder value. Sarepta also announced that it had entered into a partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics. Sarepta paid it an upfront payment of $60 million, and a potential for an additional $45 million upon reaching certain milestones. The reason for Sarepta wanting to partner with this company is to branch out to another muscle disease known as Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD). In essence it is a group of diseases that cause the muscle weakness and waste in the arms and legs. However, Myonexus is targeting this disease with its gene therapy treatment delivered by rh.74 AAV. The AAV means that the gene therapy is delivered by an adeno-associated virus, which is found in humans but harmless as it doesn't cause disease. This tech delivers the correct gene as a one time therapy in hopes of fixing the underlying cause of the disease. In my opinion, this is a good thing because it won't force Sarepta to just rely on its phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) RNA therapy to treat diseases. How is this important? That's because if the early stages of testing prove to be successful, Sarepta gains the option to buyout Myonexus. In other words, Sarepta would gain a new technological platform with with the ability to target other rare diseases.

Conclusion

The negative opinion from the CHMP appeared to have no effect on the stock, because it traded higher by 15% the day after this news was announced. As I alluded to above, the most important aspect from the reported earnings was the wide margin increase in year over year sales for eteplirsen in the United States. In addition, Sarepta is looking to analyze its external controls for its study and go from there. I believe it will eventually attempt to refile for the European Union. A big risk is that despite going through hoops to please the CHMP with new data, there is no guarantee that etelpirsen will eventually be approved in that region. Still, the growth for eteplirsen is highly bullish and that's why I still believe that Sarepta Therapeutics is a good buy.

