Autohome: A Good Option To Get Exposure To The Chinese Internet Industry

Underlying Trends

The car industry is surely very different from the apparel or shoes industry. Buying cars is still something that people like to do offline, and will probably continue to do the same for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, there is still a huge online opportunity in this industry, something that Autohome (ATHM) and competitors such as Bitauto (BITA) are trying to do.

It’s a bit difficult to say which one is the current leader in the market and/or which one will be the leader in the future. Both companies claim to be the industry leader in China, and third-party sources offer contradictory information. If we look at sales, Bitauto has surpassed Autohome in 2017, but remains largely unprofitable while Autohome has been reporting excellent margins and free-cash-flow for years. In any case, there is still an untapped growth opportunity for both companies, considering a series of favorable underlying factors:

Macroeconomic conditions. I don’t think I need to spend too many words on this. China is the fastest-growing economy among large countries and has an enormous growth potential. It has a fast-growing middle class and a good cost-advantage in the industrial space. As Chinese people become richer, the country becomes more attractive for foreign investments, which fuels further growth in an apparently perfect virtuous cycle. China is still well below the developed economies in terms of GDP per capita (just $8,830 in 2017), and while it’s not a certainty that this gap will ever close, there is surely room to grow faster than the western economies for many years, if not decades.

Low car sales per capita. China is still underpenetrated in terms of car sales. According to this source, there were less than 140 cars per 1,000 inhabitants and less than 170 four-wheel motor vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants at the end of 2016, which compares to a number of 400-900 four-wheels motor vehicles in the developed economies. Even if we didn’t expect the gap to close, the huge difference suggests an excellent growth opportunity driven by an increasing penetration of car sales among the population.

Low internet penetration. Growing car sales shouldn’t be considered the only source of potential growth for Autohome or Bitauto. An equally important growth driver is the increasing penetration of internet usage in China, where only 52% of the people are using the internet, which compares to 88.5% in the United States.

Besides the company-specific characteristics and the strategic approaches chosen by the management, these three factors/forces have created a very favorable environment that should support growth for many years.

Strategic Approach

I particularly welcome the recent decision to divest the direct-selling business to focus on higher-margin opportunities where Autohome has a competitive advantage. Selling cars is not a high-margin business and it’s not worth risking to damage the more profitable media service and lead generation businesses to expand in the less attractive car selling segment, which is also much more cyclical and needs high working capital.

Autohome’s business consists of three main businesses:

Media services

The division currently accounts for 49.7% of Autohome’s revenue and grew at a 28% CAGR in the past two years.

Autohome basically offers car brands and dealers a valuable platform for reaching many current and potential customers through their ads, which is obviously a business in secular growth for the reasons explained in the previous paragraph. In addition to the favorable macroeconomic conditions, the low penetration of the internet and the low ratio of vehicles per capita in China, we can expect the profitability of this division to improve as the company refines its algorithms to target users more effectively. Similarly to what’s happening with Baidu, Tencent or Alibaba, we can expect the AI-powered algorithm and their optimization over time to improve important metrics such as clicks-per-user and revenue-per-user.

One of the characteristics I find interesting is the way the content on Autohome’s platforms is generated. Besides the professional content written by Autohome’s staff or professional third-party contributors, users generate a whole amount of content such as reviews and forum posts that basically enriches the platform for free. One of the great competitive strengths of Autohome is the extremely valuable community and active forum, which is actually the biggest auto-related online community in China. As it usually happens with these kinds of platforms, the large scale tends to create a network effect that defends the service from the competition. In Autohome’s case, the active community will help maintain and consolidate the company’s scale advantage and network effect.

Leads Generation Service

This division accounts for 42.1% of revenue and grew at a 36% CAGR in the past two years.

Through this business, Autohome provides subscription services to dealers which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company’s platforms. These services are delivered on a fixed-fee basis, typically for a period of one year. Although I don’t necessarily expect online sales of cars to skyrocket, growth in the division is guaranteed by the secular growth of internet penetration and the increasing popularity of Autohome’s platforms. The service will be more and more valuable as more people will use it, giving Autohome more pricing power. Moreover, since the company offers advertising services and other value-added services for individual dealers to complement the leads generation services and target potential customers more effectively, the growing user base can improve Autohome’s pricing power and commissions in that area as well.

Driven by the favorable underlying trends mentioned before, and helped by the growing user base and the strong network effect, it’s reasonable to expect this division to continue to grow at high rates for many years.

Transaction Business

This division accounts for just 8.2% of revenue since the company decided to abandon the direct-selling business, which generated a one-time decline in revenue.

Autohome manages an e-commerce platform for new and used vehicles. On Autohome Mall, users can review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts and make final purchases. The che168.com website basically features content, listings and interactive functionality similar to the autohome.com.cn website, but focuses primarily on used automobiles.

This business, like the other divisions, will continue to show strong secular growth even if people don’t embrace online shopping of cars, as the value of having something listed on Autohome’s marketplaces still has an immense value, a value that will increase as more people will use the platforms.

Financial And Insurance Services

Last but not least, it’s worth spending a few words on the financial and insurance services business. This is a business the company has recently tried to push by providing an expanded variety of products covering loans, leasing and insurance services to users and automobile sellers, which better facilitated transactions on Autohome’s platforms. This is a perfect integration to Autohome’s services and has a large potential in the online space thanks to the immaterial nature of the service. It’s also a low-risk business, since the company has a partnership with Ping An and other providers of loans and insurance products, and doesn’t actually take any financial risk in providing these services.

Financial Trends, Valuation Multiples

The recent decision to abandon the direct-selling business helped the company improve its margins, as cost of sales fell to just 21.9% of revenue in 2017 from 40.1% in 2016:

Nonetheless, cost of goods sold without including the car selling business grew at a 37% CAGR in the past two years against a 31.8% increase in revenue for media services and leads generation services combined, which shows a moderately negative trend for gross margins in the underlying business.

On the other hand, operating expenses grew more or less in line with sales, reporting a 32.7% CAGR in the past two years. It’s natural to experience some volatility in margins for a growth business. It's difficult to say whether the 78% gross margin or the 36% EBIT margin reported in 2017 are sustainable in the long term, as there are both positive and negative forces that will likely affect profitability in the long term. On one side, the improving algorithms and the increasing popularity of the platforms will improve, respectively, the company's ability to target users and its pricing power. On the other side, the expansion of internet into lower-income areas may dilutive profitability, while competition may pressure prices as well.

Anyway, what we care about is the dollar increase in profits. With a 30% CAGR in operating income in the past two years, it seems to me that organic growth can easily sustain the current valuation. Actually, the stock is currently trading at 28x full-year expected EPS of $3.40, which translates into an attractive PEG ratio of 0.93 if we use the operating income CAGR as a growth rate. If we looked at the expected growth rate for EPS in 2018 or for the next three years (in both cases close to 20%), the stock would still be priced at a very reasonable PEG ratio of 1.5, more or less in line with other Chinese Internet stocks.

The positive forces that drive growth in the industry (discussed in the first paragraph), and the company’s competitive strengths should guarantee many years of growth. A 20% CAGR for EPS is definitely reasonable, if not conservative, especially when we consider the company-specific economics. The business has increased its ROE to above 31% in 2017. Thereofore, 31% is also the EPS growth rate we could reasonably expect from constant reinvestment in the business, other conditions being equal. This means that the 25%-30% range the management used to guide when discussing long-term growth prospects is definitely credible.

Alternative Datasets

Besides looking at financial data, which show clear strength and momentum for Autohome’s business, I use a series of alternative datasets to track the underlying dynamics in a business. In Autohome’s case, a very useful data set is website traffic, which I track using estimates from Alexa. In the chart below, we can see the 30-day moving average of the YoY variation in website traffic on autohome.com.

Source: Sentieo.com

The trend is quite clear. Activity on Autohome.com is growing faster than before, which indicates a likely acceleration for revenue coming this quarter.

Recent Market Conditions

In the past few months, the whole market has posted a correction due to concerns about rising interest rates and trade war talk between the United States and China. ATHM has been immune to this weakness, as the stock is still close to its all-time highs. On one hand, the effects that a trade war would have on trade would not affect Autohome’s business. On the other hand, the effects on the Chinese economy and the potential damage of rising interest rates shouldn’t be completely ignored. The first factor can determine a deceleration in advertising spending, which is the main source of revenue for Autohome. The second factor can have a negative effect on the present value of the company’s future cash flows, triggering a contraction in multiples. In Autohome’s case, it seems that the company’s momentum is strong enough to make these factors marginal and ignored by the market, which suggests the possibility to see further upside if concerns start to soften.

Takeaway

Autohome looks in excellent shape in all of its businesses, which reinforce each other and help consolidate the company’s moat. The favorable secular trends and the leading position shared with Bitauto will help sustain growth in the long term, and the current valuation still looks like an excellent level for a long-term position.

The factors we need to monitor are the developments on the margins side and the competitive pressures from Bitauto, a competitor with less attractive financials but a strong position in the industry, and which can count on some support from giants such as Tencent, JD and Baidu.

