California Resources: It Is Raining Cash Flow

The preferred stock Ares obtained from the joint venture effectively increases production costs. In fact that stock may cancel or even outweigh any production cost savings.

The long awaited cash flow flood has begun. There has long been a story-line that California Resources (CRC) is a leveraged play on higher oil and gas prices. Therefore the company should benefit from higher pricing. Will that story and the corresponding assumptions hold up to scrutiny?

The stock has responded according to plan. Shareholders who bought near the bottom are looking at an approximately 500% gain. Christmas clearly came early for those investors who timed the bottom.

The longer term picture is a little more sanguine. Therefore the real question is whether the current momentum will hold long term. The stock is still trading at less than 50% of the original spin-off value. Such stocks often show large percentage moves from a relatively low bottom.

A decent review of operations is clearly needed to determine if this is a momentum stock or a value you stock. Some stocks are never cheap by many managers. But disciplined traders, speculators, and investors manage to make money. The key is to show profits on the trades. Holding until the top or refusing to invest until the bottom only leads to frustration and losses. Many of the great investors never claim to either find the bottom or the top. Instead they make profits "in the middle" and exit an investment position when they feel that the investment is no longer a comfortable investment.

As shown above, the company reported cash flow for the first quarter that nearly equaled the cash flow for all of fiscal year 2017 (at $248 million). That cash flow improvement was clearly driven by higher commodity prices. Production actually fell a little during the last fiscal year.

Assuming oil prices continue to rise and some benefits from the recently announced Elk Hills transaction, cash flow from operations could top $1 billion this fiscal year. Total debt and mezzanine equity would be $5,615 million. The long term debt to cash flow ratio would be 5.6:1. That is still unacceptable to many lenders by most standards. But it also represents a huge improvement over the previously calculated ratio at the end of 2017 on far less annual cash flow.

The lenders are beginning to reflect the risk associated with lower debt ratios. Interest expense for fiscal year 2017 was $343 million. The guidance shown above for 2018 is considerably higher. The latest deal will raise costs more as shown below.

Management created a joint venture with Ares. As a result of that joint venture Ares holds $750 million of 13.5% preferred stock. The preferred stock in the Ares joint venture has a 4% interest amount that can be paid in kind. That would result in about 12.6% more preferred stock outstanding (4% compounded quarterly) if management carries out the 36 month deferral option. As a result, the preferred stock in the joint venture held by Ares would grow to potentially $845 million.

The preferred stock payments begin at about $18 million a quarter. But those payments rise to about $28.5 million after the 36 months of deferral option expires. That means some of the savings shown above, roughly $18 million, only lasts about 3 years. Management had better put the first three years of cash flow to good use.

If the production is assumed to be 135 KBOED, then there would be about 12.15 million BOE produced in a quarter. This transaction begins by costing $1.48 BOE and ends up costing $2.30 per BOE (using current production as a guide) after 3 years if the deferral option is exercised. Since these costs are distributions paid on preferred stock, the costs shown above would be after tax costs. Not only are the preferred dividends not included in production costs, but the preferred dividends are expensive financing because they are paid with after tax dollars. The nature of the joint venture and the preferred stock would cause many analysts to at least consider calling that preferred stock debt.

The $423 interest million shown above would cost about cost $8.70 BOE. Management paid some low cost debt to save about $10 million of interest. But that still leaves a staggering payment for interest and preferred stock of more than $10 BOE. The preferred stock payments are best treated by investors as necessary production expenses.

Management did follow this transaction with the Elk Hills transaction. Now it will be up to management to make that Elk Hills transaction pay off handsomely. This company needs to eliminate more debt. Since there is no substantial amount of debt due for awhile, management has time to figure this conundrum out.

Despite the higher oil and gas prices, management is not forecasting enough EBITDAX in the future to enable sufficient cash flow for future refinances. In effect management is stating that the company cannot grow its way out of the situation. Therefore mergers and more stock sales are probably in the future of the company. In fact, shareholders should definitely expect more sales of common stock in the future because shareholder dilution is a near certainty in this situation.

Earlier impairment charges taken in 2014 and 2015 decreased depreciation enough for California Resources to post an adjusted profit in the current quarter. Without those impairment charges, depreciation would still average about $20 BOE. Therefore the company profit breakeven would be approximately another $10 BOE higher than is currently reported. Those impairments also help explain the relatively low cash flow when the company is so close to breakeven.

Summary

California Resources clearly benefits from higher oil and gas prices. The problem remains the high production costs shown above on a BOE basis. The company breakeven appears to be climbing instead of declining.

The production and other costs are creeping higher over time. Now financing costs are also beginning to increase. The preferred stock issued in the joint venture with Ares has yet to show any benefits to shareholders. The savings shown above really do not justify that large issuance of high cost preferred stock. Many would consider that preferred stock as debt. The claims of the preferred stock are superior to the claims of the common shareholder.

Even though there is no debt due currently. Clearly the lenders are raising the risk of lending money to this company. Lending terms will probably continue to deteriorate in the future unless management finds a way to "right the ship". Currently high oil pricing and corresponding stock price rally have given management a rare gift. Now management needs to repair the balance sheet before the lending costs cascade higher.

Increasing production appears to be imminent. The Elk Hills Transaction added production and management can now drill more wells due to the increased cash flow from higher commodity pricing. However the company needs dramatic improvement in production if the cash flow is to meet basic lending guidelines of long term debt no higher than 3 times cash flow. Cash flow must meet guidelines in all parts of the oil price cycle. Right now cash flow is not really sufficient while oil prices are high.

The enterprise value of the company appears to be in the $7 billion area. That is a tremendous price for a company with about $1 billion in cash flow and a lot of debt. Oil prices are now judged by the market to be far away from the cyclical lows experienced two years ago.

Therefore cash flow multiples used to value the stock of a cyclical company will decrease as the price of oil trends higher. It would not be unusual to see enterprise values in the oil industry at 3 times cash flow from operations near market tops. That is especially true for a highly leveraged company that includes the joint venture preferred stock in the current case. The inevitable down-cycle will be priced into the stock. Many times the market tends to look at average company earnings over a 5 year period. This company's public earnings history is dismal.

Right now, the stock appears to be a market darling. That relationship could continue indefinitely. However, disciplined traders will usually use stop loss orders or maybe puts to limit downside risks and preserve profits. This stock is far higher than its previous low pricing of the last two years. Therefore care and caution are called for at the present time.

The stock could make a long run higher as oil prices continue to climb. Or at some point the stock could end up in the market doghouse. Right now, the cash flow does not really support the current pricing. But the market does not seem to care about cash flow either. Nor does the current price appear to factor in the risk of financial leverage and high production costs. Some stocks always trade that way. Many more though do not.

This is definitely not a buy and hold stock. The stock is far too expensive for that and production costs are too high. Disciplined traders though could continue to make a lot of money both as the stock climbs and then when it retreats.

Management may be able to use the current price to decrease leverage. If that effort succeeds, then the company could be permanently revalued by the market. Right now, though this stock probably does not have long term future appreciation potential. If anything investors should wait for the oil market to begin to weaken and then short the stock on the way down.

Additional disclosure: I own CRC puts for August.