Novartis Pushes To Advance Kymriah, Will A Second Indication Be Enough?

Recently, Novartis (NVS) announced that it had obtained FDA approval for a second indication of Kymriah. This is good news for the company so that it can hopefully increase the revenue it generates for its CAR-T program. That's because the sales for Kymriah for Q1 2018 were very disappointing. I believe that as more indications are eventually approved for it, then the amount of sales should start to ramp up. For that reason I believe that it is good to be bullish on Novartis after this announcement.

FDA Approval

The new FDA approval indication for Kymriah is in patients with relapsed/refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma. The catch is that these patients can only be given this treatment if they have already gone through and failed two other prior lines of therapy. This is a good approval because it is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). That means it is going after a bigger market, and this could mean an increase in sales for Kymriah. This was also a huge win for patients who need new forms of treatment. As noted before, these are patients who have already exhausted two other treatments unsuccessfully.

First Approval

The FDA approval for the second indication should build upon Novartis' first approval for Kymriah. Kymriah was first approved by the FDA for treating patients under the age of 25 with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that are refractory or in relapse. This first indication has been disappointing to say the least. The issue is that analysts were expecting Kymriah sales to reach $159 million for 2018. However, for the first quarter of 2018, Novartis reported sales of only $12 million. The key is that sales for this indication may or may not ramp up. The good news is that the new indication offers the potential to increase sales. It remains to be seen by how much, but the approval for the second indication for Large B-Cell lymphoma is bullish.

Competition

While the second indication is seen as being bullish, there is one major risk. That risk being that Yescarta from Gilead Sciences (GILD) has also already received approval for its treatment of adults with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have failed to respond to prior therapies. That means that both Kymriah and Yescarta will be in direct competition with each other on this indication. Kymriah for its first indication in B-cell ALL is priced at $475,000 per treatment. Yescarta is priced at $373,000 per treatment. However, Novartis has made it clear that it intends to price Kymriah for its second indication in Large B-Cell lymphoma similar to that of Yescarta at $373,000. The reason for doing so is that it will make it easier for Novartis to compete against Gilead in this newly approved indication. It makes plenty of sense, otherwise Yescarta could gain more market share on price alone.

Conclusion

Approval for the new indication, which Novartis just received, should help boost sales of Kymriah. The risk is that it will have to compete on its new indication against Yescarta from Gilead Sciences. It remains to be seen how much market share each pharmaceutical company captures in the Large B-Cell lymphoma market, but it will be a huge battle at first. The good news is that Novartis is a big pharmaceutical company and it knows how to compete well. That's why it is already gearing to lower the price of Kymriah for this indication. Plus the fact that Novartis is a big pharma company, so it will probably have a bigger sales force in place to push more sales. For these reasons, I believe that Novartis is a good buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.