Preferred Arbitrage: 2 Scenarios In Invesco's Products

Brief coverage of the products and the scenarios.A summary of how the trade has developed for us so far.

Instead of trying to determine the right direction, we found a way to participate utilizing arbitrage.

Introduction

The REIT sector is still suffering at its lows and any prediction of its recovery will be a difficult task. Betting on some directional change is not our purpose and we are not trying to play this tricky game. In the face of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) preferred stocks we noticed a mispricing, thus an opening to employ our conservative approach using the company's financial instruments.

I will split the idea into two scenarios, based on the possible outcomes from company's perspective.

The Company

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., incorporated on June 5, 2008, is a holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and the Operating Partnership's subsidiaries. The Company is primarily focused on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (NASDAQ:RMBS) that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency (non-Agency RMBS); Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises (GSE CRT); commercial mortgage-backed securities (NYSEARCA:CMBS); residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. It is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Manager), which is a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (Invesco).

Source: Reuters.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Source: Tradingview.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

After the sharp drop at the end of January, the turbulence of the common stock has been overcome. Over the past two months, the price has started a new upward trend and currently it is trading at $16.19 per common share.

The Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Family

The group is composed of three preferred stocks. Two of them are fixed to floating by their type and the last one is fixed.

Source: Author's database

The two preferred stocks that are interesting to us are IVR-C and IVR-B. The following two scenarios are based on the possible outcome of the calling rights of the company. Let us get more familiar with the technical side of the preferreds:

Invesco Mortgage Capital, 7.50% Fixed/Float Series C Cumul Red (IVR-C):

Source: Tradingview.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital, 7.50% Fixed/Float Series C Cumul Redeemable

Invesco Mortgage Capital, 7.75% Fixed/Float Series B Cumul Red (IVR-B):

Source: Tradingview.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital, 7.75% Fixed/Float Series B Cumul Redeemable

Scenario 1: An Arbitrage in the Yields

I can name the first scenario "a common one" because it is the most frequent arbitrage which we manage to find. As the preferred stocks trade below par, or pretty close to it, our presumption is we do not have any call risk and what we care about is the Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

IVR-C is the cheaper one from the company's perspective, but it offers higher Current Yield to the investors. Based on that fact we assume it should be a desirable choice for the audience.

Here you can see how they diverge from one another (using 100 share size in each of them). A strong 200-day correlation is observed between the prices of the two assets. Two standard deviations in this pair translate into a potential of more than $1 in profit:

Source: Author's database

Scenario 2: An Eventual Call of IVR-B

Our first guess was related to the perpetual life of the preferred stocks. Of course, the company may decide to call its instruments and we have to be prepared for that outcome. In our case, IVR-B is trading slightly above its par value and it is the more probable redemption from this pair.

The second scenario is more long-term oriented based on the call dates of the instruments. The call date of IVR-B is December 27, 2024. This redemption probability involves the floating part of the securities into our story.

Source: Author's database

The idea is simple. After 2023 IVR-B will be with the lower Nominal Yield and an eventual call of that preferred will change the status of IVR-C to a probable redemption. At this time, if IVR-C is still trading below par, this shift is going to push up its price above $25. For us, the result will be pure capital appreciation.

The Pair Trade

After briefing you on the essentials, here's how we trade this arbitrage:

We started establishing a long position in IVR-C with an average price around $23.82.

To complete the pair, we take some IVR-B short at $25.13.

Conclusion

The arbitrages give us an opportunity to participate in sectors which are currently distressed. In other words, to involve us in pair trading with an absence of a directional risk. Taking a position on each side is used as hedging reaction. The IVR-B and IVR-C is an example of a nice arbitrage we have to capitalize on.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 5/1/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVR-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short IVR-B