Teva: The Numbers Don't Tell The Whole Story

Recently, Teva (TEVA) reported its 1st quarter earnings. It's earnings had beat analysts expectations, but still declined year over year. Teva is still facing generic competition, and its debt is still too much to handle. At this point in time, it is still best to avoid Teva. Until it can get a handle on its debt, investors will not be happy. This was observed where even after the earnings was released, the stock still closed lower by 4.4% to 17.78 per share for the day. For all these reasons, I still believe it is best to avoid Teva for the time being.

First Quarter Report

Teva released numbers that beat analysts' expectation. It reported that it had earned $0.94 per share, where as analysts were expecting $0.66 per share. Revenue came in at $5.1 billion, while expectations by analysts were calling for $4.81 billion. Both of these numbers were a beat, however, there is still a problem with respect to these numbers. First, taking a look at the earnings per share number of $0.94 per share, that might look good on the outset but it was a decline of 11.3% from the same period last year. Even the revenue of $5.1 billion was lower by 10% compared to the same period last year. The beat occurred as a result of analysts lowering expectations greatly in my opinion, but it can't be argued that both earnings and revenue were lower from the same time period a year ago. I feel that the expectation for pharmaceutical companies is for earnings and revenue to climb, not go down as in this case.

Generic Competition

Copaxone is another example of how much generic competition is continuing to weigh heavily on Teva. Teva reported that Copaxone sales came in at $476 million in the U.S. for the first quarter. This once again beat analysts' expectations coming in over $50 million of their estimates. However, yet again this number is troubling. While it is good that it came in over analysts' expectations, sales of Copaxone still declined 40% year over year in the U.S. due to increased generic competition. This is a major issue, and I don't see this trend reversing at all. Generic competition for Copaxone is mounting, especially from Mylan NV (MYL) which has a generic version of Copaxone approved for both the 20 mg and 40 mg version.

Debt Is Still Major Issue

A big problem is that Teva still has a lot of debt on its books. Its debt stands at $30.8 billion at the end of the quarter. In my opinion, there has not been significant progress on reducing its debt. The debt at the end of 2017, was $32.5 billion. That means in the first quarter Teva's gross debt dropped by $1.7 billion. While it is good to see that its debt has come down a bit, that still doesn't change the fact that debt remains over $30 billion. Think of it this way, at the end of 2016 Teva's debt stood at $36.8 billion. That means it took approximately a year and half to drop its debt from $36.8 billion to where it is now at $30.8 billion. That means it could be a long time before Teva is able to completely get rid of its debt. That would only happen if sales of its products remain on track, and if it is able to fend off generic competitors. The problem is that the generic market still has so much uncertainty and variables involved. That means it's still too hard to determine if Teva will be able to eventually pay off all of its debt.

Conclusion

Teva may have beat analysts' expectations for earnings, but that doesn't change the fact that it has declined in earning from the year prior. One of the biggest issues is that generic competition is head on its heels, as sales of Copaxone have declined by 40% year over year. The fact that Copaxone sales declined by 40% year over year should not be seen as being bullish at all. The debt remains a major issue, and it will still be many years before Teva can get a handle on it. The risk is that Teva may eventually be able to find itself out of the hole that it is in. That will only happen if it can find a way to get new drugs approved to replace the ones that are losing sales to generic competitors. If Teva can find a way to fix this issue, then it may ultimately be a good buy. For now, I'm still not convinced that it has a handle on all of its issues. That's why I believe it should be avoided for now.

