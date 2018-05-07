Here Are 52 Top NASDAQ Stocks By Yield, Upside And Gains For May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield NASDAQ dividend stocks showed 27.89% LESS net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. High price big stocks took charge of the May NASDAQ 52.

"The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization." 52 pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): NASDAQ Brokers Predict 13% To 45% Net Gains From May's Top Ten

Five of ten top yield NASDAQ dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, our yield-based forecast for NASDAQ 52 divi-dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 4, 2019 were:

Comcast (CMCSA) was projected to net $449.96 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) was projected to net $368.17, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $319.21, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $279.17 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) was expected to net $271.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% over the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $257.12, based on a median target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% below the market as a whole.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) was projected to net $2431.83 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was expected to net $240.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) netted $191.86 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was projected to net $130.74, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.52% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One NASDAQ Stock To Lose 3.8% By May, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2019 was:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) lost $38.07 net per the median target estimate from twenty-five analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

52 NASDAQ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top NASDAQ Dividend Stock Ranks By Yield

Top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks selected 5/4/18 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, the lone communication services representative, was Vodafone Group (VOD) [1].

Second place Qualcomm (QCOM) [2] was the first of five technology firms in the top ten. The other four technology representatives placed third, and eighth through tenth. They were, Seagate Technology (STX)[3], Broadcom (AVGO) [8]; Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) [9], and CA (CA) [10].

A single Consumer defensive representative showed in fourth place, Kraft Heinz (KHC) [4]. One industrial representative placed fifth, Paychex (PAYX) [5].

Two Healthcare firms placed sixth, and seventh by yield, Gilead Sciences (GILD) [6], and Amgen (AMGN) [7], to complete the NASDAQ 100 top ten pack by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten NASDAQ 100 Dogs Showed 17.15% To 44.6% Upsides To May, 2019, With (32) One Negative Gainer At The Bottom

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 27.89% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced NASDAQ Top 10 Dividend Stocks To May, 2019

Ten top NASDAQ 100 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten NASDAQ dividend stocks represented five of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield NASDAQ 100 Stocks (33) To Fetch 12.29% Vs. (34) 17.05% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten NASDAQ dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 27.89% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced NASDAQ top yield stock, Broadcom (AVGO), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.82%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield NASDAQ dividend stocks for May 4 were: Vodafone Group (VOD); CA, Inc. (CA);Qualcomm (QCOM); Seagate Technology (STX); Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), with prices ranging from $28.85 to $56.00.

Five higher-priced NASDAQ dividend stocks for May 4 were: Kraft Heinz (KHC); Paychex (PAYX);Gilead Sciences (GILD); Amgen (AMGN); Broadcom (AVGO), whose prices ranged from $58.01.46 to $189.75.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

