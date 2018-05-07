The Good And Bad In Chesapeake's Latest Update

Embattled upstream firm Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) reported its first quarterly report for 2018, with the market having a mixed reaction to the event. While Chesapeake Energy Corporation continues to perform well in some areas, its oil hedging program has mitigated a lot of the upside from $70 WTI. Let's dig in.

Profitable, yes, but hedging problems ahead

Chesapeake Energy posted $268 million in net income on a GAAP basis during the first quarter of this year, which, when adjusted for certain items, rises to $361 million. Most importantly, Chesapeake generated $552 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes, which rises to $656 million after working capital effects. That implies annual operating cash flow generation of $2.2 billion on an organic go forward basis, which will be influenced by future divestment activity, changes in energy prices, and rising liquids volumes from its continuing operations.

The single biggest mistake Chesapeake made over the past 12 months was locking in oil prices in the low $50s through an ill-timed hedging program. During Q1 2018, Chesapeake’s average crude sales price was $64.61 per barrel, but after including realized hedging losses, that figure falls down to $56.89/barrel. True, its natural gas hedges worked in its favor and will continue to do so for the remainder of the year as things stand today, but those gains are counterbalanced by lackluster crude realizations.

Chesapeake hedged 78% of its remaining expected oil volumes and 63% of its remaining expected natural gas volumes for this year at an average price of just under $54 and $3/Mcf, respectively. At this point, the firm is giving up a lot of the upside that almost $70 WTI prices have to offer. Yes, Chesapeake is primarily a gas producer (crude represented just 16% of its Q1 output). However, oil sales still generated 40% of its Q1 2018 revenue and that figure is set to rise over the coming quarters. Chesapeake’s ability to fetch Louisiana Light Sweet prices for its Eagle Ford oil production, which trades at a rough $3 premium to WTI, offsets some of the downside from its hedging position.

One area where Chesapeake can clearly take advantage of the rally in liquids prices is its natural gas liquids output. The vast majority of its 2018E propane, butane, and natural gasoline production isn’t hedged for this year, and those realizations are positively correlated with the WTI benchmark. NGLs represents only 10% of Chesapeake’s production base and 9% of its revenue as things stand today; however, development activity in the wet gas window of the Utica play, the Powder River Basin, and the Eagle Ford play combined with better realizations for that production will change this picture over the coming quarters. Not by an enormous amount, but there is upside to be had.

Looking ahead, the net effect of its hedging program and changes in strip prices on a quarter-over-quarter basis may (or may not) marginally work in Chesapeake’s favor. Its average oil and natural gas liquid realizations are posted to increase while its natural gas realizations are set to decrease. Really, it comes down to whether or not Chesapeake can outperform the midpoint of its 2018E liquids production guidance as incremental oil volumes over that figure will fetch very high realizations.

Production trajectory

Management commented:

“Our guidance implies a modest total adjusted production growth for the year, driven by our investment in our oil properties. In previous discussions, we highlighted for investors that our low point for production for the year would be during Q2 following the stabilization of flush production from our significant Q4 2017 turn-in-line program in the Eagle Ford and the reduction in volumes from the Mid-Continent asset sales. From this point forward, we forecast a modest decline in gas volumes, replaced in the total with oil volume growth, accelerating as we approach the end of the year.”

Chesapeake produced 92,000 barrels of oil per day during the first quarter, which fell down to 87,000 bpd at the end of the period due to the divestment of some of its Mid-Continent position. By the end of April, that had climbed back up to 90,000 bpd.

It is key to note here Chesapeake plans to turn 100 gross wells online this quarter, up from 57 in Q1, with half of those completions occurring in the Eagle Ford. The lost volumes should more or less be replaced by the end of Q2, but it is important to note Chesapeake’s plan to grow its liquids sales has been stymied by its need for cash proceeds from divestments. While its Q1 2018 production base grew to 554,000 BOE/d from 526,000 BOE/d in Q1 2017, all of that growth came from rising dry gas volumes.

Debt falls

For the first time in a while, Chesapeake was able to actually cut its gross debt load. Management allocated the proceeds from recent Mid-Continent divestments and the sale of some of its equity position in FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to reduce Chesapeake Energy’s debt burden from $9,921 million to $9,325 million on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company pocketed another $60 million in proceeds in April, which will go towards paying down the balance on its revolving credit line.

At this point, this statement is basically an obligatory boiler point disclosure to keep the light at the end of the tunnel going, but management noted:

“Our efforts on A&D continue, and we remain in active discussions on multiple large and small transactions. The proceeds from asset sales when realized will be directed toward debt reduction as previously noted.”

This is made possible by Chesapeake getting closer to cash flow neutrality. Management recently increased Chesapeake’s 2018E adjusted EBITDA by $50 million, most likely to take into account higher energy price benchmarks (on a net basis), pushing that midpoint up to $2,350 million. However, in light of the resilience in oil prices, using the high point of Chesapeake’s guidance ($2,450 million) may be more reasonable. Keep in mind this forecast increase incurred even as Chesapeake divested some of its production base, which is a big positive.

Taking into account its latest debt reduction maneuvers, Chesapeake should be spending roughly $450 million per year on interest expenses (doesn’t include capitalized interest). $2,000 million in cash flow (adjusted EBITDA minus interest expenses) gets close to the ~$2,200 million it plans to spend on capital expenditures this year, which includes $175 million in capitalized interest, but still falls a tad short.

In my view, the single biggest way Chesapeake can reward shareholders is by achieving a true form of free cash flow generation. One that doesn’t conflate divestment proceeds with operating cash flow. While that $200 million gap, or whatever it ends up being, is much smaller than it has been in the past and Chesapeake expects to grow its adjusted production base by low single-digits this year, the market is still very skeptical.

The other option is to take advantage of $70 WTI by aggressively marketing parts of its Mid-Continent position, which appears to be happening. Management made sure to allocate part of its earnings presentation to the Oswego, which is an oil-rich play in the Mid-Con. Chesapeake increased its gross acreage position in the play by 2,900 acres (75% working interest) last quarter, which added 25 well locations to its “core” inventory. Most likely, this purchase was done to grow Chesapeake’s contiguous Oswego position to make it more marketable.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see this asset get sold off, especially as Chesapeake has the production data from 76 wells to help win over a buyer. True, Chesapeake does give up part of its production base when it sells off parts of its Mid-Con position, which is why it is key for management to raise a nice chunk of proceeds from undeveloped leasehold positions.

Final thoughts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is coming close to proving the market wrong, but not close enough to have that reflected in its stock price due to the numerous risks involved with owning the name. As oil prices are now at levels not seen in three years, management would be wise to lock in additional divestments as those proceeds can finally be put towards debt reduction (instead of being forced to use those proceeds to reduce its midstream obligations or pay legal settlements). Ideally, Chesapeake Energy Corporation will be able to sell off undeveloped assets so it sacrifices minimal cash flow generation while being able to reduce its onerous interest expenses. The Mid-Continent and Powder River Basin are two good places to start. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.