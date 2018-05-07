SHU Portfolio: An Update On 22nd Century Group

Its quest for MRTP status is significantly enhanced by the FDA plans to mandate nicotine levels and will open up lots of commercial opportunities.

MRTP status is the obvious catalyst to come, with FDA regulation of nicotine levels further out.

It's an attractive risk/reward play but the underlying story warrants patience but we still think that will pay off.

The shares have fallen off lately, but this happens on a news-driven stock.

Mid-November last year we advised to buy shares in 22nd Century Group (XXII), after having taken a position for the SHU portfolio on October 18 (2000 shares at $2.68).

22nd Century Group is the company that has numerous patents on producing genetically modified tobacco, which enables it to vary the nicotine levels from very high to very low (and everything in-between).

After a substantial rise the shares haven't done so well recently so it's time for an update.

The shares are still below the levels at which the company did a large $50.7M placement at $2.625, which will see them through years of cash use and improves their negotiating position versus companies that might want to license their technology.

As you can see, the Q1 figures were well received, the shares are off their lows and up 9%.

Contract Manufacturing

The company is still expanding its contract manufacturing of other company's tobacco products and produced a record quarter in terms of sales ($6.1M). It even moved into a small gross profit ($71K, versus a loss of $274K in Q1 2017).

Management argued that they were approaching "efficient production capacity" but they didn't specify what that means exactly. We were hoping that the factory could provide the company with positive cash flow to finance the multiple R&D efforts and the MRTP application, but we're far off from that still.

Now, cigarette production is one of the most automated production processes out there, so the factory doesn't command a whole lot of overhead, but it's still using, rather than providing cash.

Things could change should the company receive the MRTP status as they could then start manufacturing their own cigarettes, which we assume would carry much higher margins and be profitable.

Here is what management argued on the capacity of the plant (Q1CC):

we right now we're running ultimately two shifts five days a week and then at sometimes were running one shift six days a week. If pushed into show we can certainly run three shifts seven days

So there is still scope to increase capacity of the plant but we have a feeling, given the lack of profits, that these third party contracts are too low but we don't know how competitive the market for contract manufacturing in tobacco really is, to be honest.

Cash levels

Basically all that matters is to see how fast they are going through their kitty from the large financing they did last year.

In the year ended December 31, 2017, $12,068,383 of cash was used in operating activities and the company ended the year with $3.66M in cash and cash equivalents and $58.97M in short-term securities, together these are $62.6M

This declined to $59.4M at the end of Q1, consistent with the roughly $12M a year in cash burn of 2017 so they could go on for quite some time.

The FDA Mandate

Here is a little timeline that comes in handy:

July 28, 2017 the FDA announces its intention to mandate lower nicotine levels in cigarettes.

March 16, 2018 the FDA issued an ANPRM (Advance Notice of Proposed Rule Making).

June 14, 2018 end of the public period of the ANPRM (Big Tobacco has demanded a 90-day extension).

With the close of the public period, the FDA will review the comments and publish a draft rule, which is open for submitting written comments.

After reviewing these comments, the FDA can either introduce a new round of comments or write a final rule.

Underlying this are various clinical studies using 22M of 22nd Century Group's low (non-addictive) level nicotine cigarettes showing (Q1CC):

a reduced to dependence and urge to smoke and increased quite attempts.

The FDA hasn't specified what low levels of nicotine means, but we assume these are non-addictive levels, which the company believes this constitutes at least a, 85% reduction (Q1CC):

I'll explain to you if you give someone a cigarette with 20% less nicotine they tend to smoke more. If you give someone a cigarette with 50% less nicotine they may smoke twice as much. So it's very, very important that for FDA purposes to make a minimally or non-indicative cigarette that the nicotine levels are at least 85% less than conventional plans and probably 95% less nicotine content than conventional plans.

The ANPRM was more specific (Q1CC):

The ANPRM references, previously completed research that found "An absolute limit of 0.4 milligrams to 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per cigarette should be adequate to prevent or limit the development of addiction in most young people."

Management of course argues that the company is uniquely positioned to benefit from such regulation as they claim to be the only company that can produce tobacco with such low nicotine content without affecting its taste and/or having to greatly increase costs.

The science

Here is the Q1 10-Q filing:

In tobacco, we have developed unique and proprietary Very Low Nicotine (“VLN”) tobacco that grows with 95% less nicotine than tobacco used in conventional cigarettes. Since 2011, we have provided more than 24 million research cigarettes containing our proprietary tobaccos for use in numerous independent clinical studies, with agencies of the United States federal government investing more than $100 million in such independent clinical studies. The results of these independent clinical studies have been published in peer-reviewed publications and demonstrate that our VLN tobacco has been associated with reductions in smoking, nicotine exposure, and nicotine dependence, with minimal evidence of nicotine withdrawal, compensatory smoking, or serious adverse events.

This is not the place to go through all these studies (like the big one completed by Dr. Hatsukami in March last year). It suffices to say that the FDA seems pretty convinced and for all practical purposes, that's what perhaps matters most.

Their chief scientist Dr. Swauger passed away unexpectedly, which is a loss no doubt but they have a team of inside and outside experts at their disposal.

Patents

Their patents which the company has licensed from NCSU, the North Carolina State University and come with certain (fairly moderate) cost. More worrying perhaps is this, from their 2017 year-end 10-K filing:

With the exception of the QTP patent family that will expire in 2018, the majority of our patent families related to nicotine biosynthesis will expire between 2021 and 2034, with certain extensions of terms in the U.S. applications resulting from patent term adjustments at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. (A “patent family” is a set of patents granted in various countries to protect a single invention.).

Even if they expire, other companies would still have to reproduce the actual creation of actual tobacco plants with non-addictive levels of nicotine (and other characteristics in terms of yield, taste, etc.). On the QTP patent family expiring this year, the report notes:

The expiration of the QPT patent family in 2018 will provide third-parties with the freedom to target the QPT gene in the tobacco plant, but the targeting of the QPT gene alone does not mean that a third-party will be successful in creating a tobacco plant with altered levels of nicotine. The freedom to target the QPT gene means that a third-party may conduct scientific experiments to try to discover how to alter or affect the QPT gene in ways that may or may not result in a change in nicotine levels in the tobacco plant. If a third-party is subsequently able to learn, over time, how to utilize the QPT gene to alter nicotine levels in the tobacco plant, then such third-party would still need to develop and create a unique tobacco plant with very low levels of nicotine (not just a “reduced nicotine” plant), which would involve, among many other things, multiple plantings over multiple generations of the plants to try to create stable and reliable Very Low Nicotine plants, with no assurance that any third-party could be successful in such efforts. However, if a third-party is able, over time, to develop a tobacco plant with very low levels of nicotine, then such third party would still need to develop a Very Low Nicotine plant with sufficiently high germination rates and sufficiently large plant yields at harvest for the plant to be sufficiently reliable to be planted in large quantities to support its use at commercial scale, which would again involve, among many other things, multiple plantings over multiple generations of the plants to determine the reliability and stability of the germination rates and plant yields at harvest of such plants.

So patent expiration isn't an immediate worry, but it's no surprise that these don't last forever so it still is something of a concern here.

MRTP application

In order to qualify for the coveted MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product) status, which would enable the company to market its Brand A cigarettes as low nicotine cigarettes the company is embarking on three new (limited) clinical trials simultaneously to make their application more robust.

These are not like Phase 3 clinical trials but "much smaller in scope and much less expensive and much faster." The time frame is months. Management expects to incur some $8M in expenses in the next 6-12 months in relation to their MRTP application.

Other tobacco companies also applied for MRTP status but for non-combustible ("vaping") varieties and the science behind it was not yet deemed sufficiently developed.

The FDA's plan to mandate a reduction of nicotine levels will have strengthened the company's MRTP status quest, although it's not a given. Once obtained, the company can produce and market its own cigarettes and licence its technology.

Licensing

While the company has its own plant and could extend its own production by engaging third party facilities (just as it is itself doing that at the moment for others), licensing of its technology seems the more obvious way to get a bigger footprint quickly.

Of course, third parties' interest in licensing is likely to increase if the company achieves MRTP status, let alone if the FDA introduces mandatory non-addictive nicotine levels on tobacco companies.

There are already ongoing discussions with tobacco, pharmaceutical companies (as well as hem/cannabis industries) for licensing.

British American Tobacco

Investors might recall that the company already had a license agreement with BAT for research purposes (for $7M), but that ended on September 25 last year without BAT renewing it, or changing it into a commercial license (as was their right). Management is emphasizing the positive (from the 10-K):

We believe that the ending of the BAT Research Agreement was beneficial for us because we regained sole control over all rights to our intellectual property and we are no longer subject to the low monetary payments that would have resulted under the BAT Research Agreement. We believe that we have greater opportunities to negotiate significantly more favorable transactions relating to our VLN tobacco technology and plants in today’s market, especially after the FDA announcement in July 2017 of its intent to mandate nicotine reductions in combustible cigarettes, as compared to 2013 when we entered into the BAT Research Agreement. We are also now in a much stronger financial position as compared to 2013, which we believe will enable us to negotiate licensing transactions from a position of strength as compared to our much weaker financial position in 2013.

While not denying these advantages, we find the lack of further BAT interest a little curious, if not to say somewhat disconcerting, especially since no renewal took place after the big FDA announcement.

In effect, BAT had a cheap ride, as is emphasized by the management comment above, as it believes it can get much better deals from now on. Why BAT declined to enjoy that ride remains a bit of a mystery to us and apart from pure speculation, we have no explanation for it, let alone a good one.

There is no doubt that the company can produce cigarettes with non-addictive levels of nicotine. There is little doubt that they can do so at mass scale and acceptable cost and without compromising the taste.

There is also little doubt that it's the FDA's intention to regulate nicotine in cigarettes and the enormous advantage that could give the company.

What we're less certain about is how difficult it is for competitors to replicate, re-engineer, reverse engineer or circumvent 22nd Century's technology at acceptable cost.

One comfort here is that to our knowledge, no company has yet succeeded in that, but with the looming FDA regulation of nicotine levels the stakes are dramatically increasing.

And the competition consists of some very big, well capitalized companies that produce lots of free cash flow to throw around on R&D and they are likely to know quite a bit about the tobacco plant already. However, 22nd Century isn't sitting still either (Q1CC):

22nd Century is currently developing additional improved very low nicotine tobacco varieties including non-GMO varieties for futures sales to tobacco companies around the globe.

International expansion

While the company isn't allowed to market cigarettes in the US as moderate risk, or low nicotine, or anything we believe that these restrictions aren't in place everywhere.

So the company could produce its own cigarettes and market them as low nicotine (or even as a non-addictive cigarette) at least in some countries, and that is indeed what they've tried to do in the past.

They in fact had entered some European markets already but the EU has also prohibited marketing nicotine levels so there was little point in proceeding.

It's likely the dramatic FDA announcement has changed the game completely and concentrated minds in management just to pursue the US market for now, chasing the MRPT status especially.

There is still room for international licensing though in markets where there are no restrictions on marketing low nicotine cigarettes or markets that would follow the US (or even get ahead of it) regulating nicotine levels.

Hemp

The opportunity to grow hemp also seems to be opening up with Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader expressing his intent to fully legalize hemp and the NY Governor Cuomo wants to grow it like corn.

The company has partnered with the University of Virginia to grow several experimental hemp varieties that are well suited to the circumstances last summer, but we have no idea of a time line here.

It seems most of the efforts are still at the research stage (like growing zero THC and other hemp plants with unique cannabinoid profiles for industrial and medical purposes), rather than any immediate commercialization.

The company incurred a one-off non-cash gain of $6.14M on the (accounting rule change induced) market valuation of their stake in Anandia Laboratories (after the market value became apparent in a large capital raise of the latter), which is behind the surprising positive earnings.

Conclusion

We still believe the company is rather interesting so we keep holding the shares in the SHU portfolio. The share price is likely to receive quite a jolt from either MRTP status and/or FDA regulation of nicotine levels.

The first is still at least 6-12 months away, and while it's not a given, all the recent noise made by the FDA about regulating nicotine levels has increased the likelihood.

The FDA regulation (which would obviously give the biggest pop) probably takes considerably longer. There is also some mileage left in the contract manufacturing of tobacco products in their plant to improve financial results in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.