2U: Irrational Optimism Continues

This point is illustrated by the fact that 2U's rapid growth in the quarter has actually deteriorated its margins rather than improve them.

Investors' optimism for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), the for-profit online education company, continues to soar. Rallying on Q1 earnings beats, 2U's stock jumped more than 6% in a bid to reclaim its all-time highs. I've been bearish on this company for quite some time, and in the face of continued gains in 2U shares, I have even more conviction that the correction will happen soon and sharply:

TWOU data by YCharts

2U's post-Q1 rally has been rather bizarre. Investors have been doggedly unreceptive of earnings this quarter, with even strong beats by companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) being met by harrowing sell-offs. The near double-digit gains that 2U saw post-earnings have been almost unheard of this quarter.

2U's earnings, which we'll discuss next, weren't quite that impressive either. Results beat Wall Street expectations by just a hair (as per usual - 2U has always eked out tiny earnings beats, never surprising too much to the upside), and growth showed a noticeable deceleration from last quarter.

And beyond the near-term results, there's also the question of 2U's entire business model. Is it sustainable? The company faces immense start-up costs in launching new programs at new universities, developing and digitizing the university's course material while also sharing in the marketing costs of acquiring new students. 2U takes a share of tuition fees, but unless the program is immensely successful and full over a number of years, 2U won't be able to recoup its costs - and even if it does, the margins are nothing near those of typical SaaS software developers. I've previously asserted that 2U is really more of a for-profit education company (a blighted industry in the public markets) that has been extremely successful at posing as a technology play instead.

The valuation clearly shows it. Including 2U's gains after reporting Q1 results, the company has a market cap and enterprise value of $4.5 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively, putting the company's valuation at 10.7x EV/FTM revenues, as shown in the price chart above. For a high-growth technology or internet company with high margin potential (gross margins in the 70-80% range can translate to huge operating margins at scale - just look at mature tech companies' income statements for proof), a double-digit multiple would already be stretching valuation limits. But for 2U, which spends nearly every penny of its revenues toward acquiring students and producing course content, the stock's valuation is beyond reason.

Making matters worse, 2U's profitability metrics have showed deterioration this quarter - also unlike a typical tech company, which may be loss-leading in its early phases, but generally shows improving margins every year. This calls into question 2U's entire model - does it ever have a path to profitability when its business is so cost-intensive?

Despite the positive response from the markets thus far, I believe 2U is in a precarious position. The company is not "transforming the classroom," as some bulls would believe (real SaaS companies like Instructure (INST) and the still-private Blackboard are better picks on that theme), but rather creating custom-built online courses on a one-to-one consultative basis. The model is hardly scalable, and I foresee the rally stalling in the near-term horizon.

Revenues decelerate while profits drop in the first quarter

Here's a look at 2U's first-quarter results:

Figure 1. 2U Q1 earnings

Source: 2U investor relations

Like many other questionable companies, 2U has benefited from investors focusing on the more positive aspects of the quarter, while ignoring some distasteful metrics. Revenues in the quarter grew 42% y/y to $92.3 million. Yes, that's a great growth rate, but for a company trading at nearly 11x forward revenues, a ~40% growth rate is more or less expected. 2U also only beat Wall Street's expectations of $91.4 million (+41% y/y) by such a small margin that it's really more accurate to call this quarter in line than a bona fide beat.

What's more, 2U's growth is actually a steep deceleration from the 51% y/y growth rate the company experienced in Q4. Of course, ~50% growth is impossible to sustain forever, but is a nine-point sequential deceleration in a single quarter an appropriate catalyst to send shares up by 6% post-earnings?

2U attributed its $8 million beat to its guidance to the following:

"[...] better than expected enrollment in early presentations of several new short courses was the primary factor in 2U's revenue overperformance in that quarter. Based on this demonstrated demand, 2U plans on increasing the expected number of presentations of these courses for the remainder of the year. Expected incremental enrollment from these additional presentations is the primary driver of the increased revenue guidance that 2U is providing."

The company also signed a comprehensive deal with Baylor University encompassing three new graduate programs to launch through the end of 2019.

But despite the top-line performance, do we really have much to be excited about in this quarter? As previously mentioned, I believe 2U's business model is much less scaleable than a typical technology company, whose platform applies to any client and can be onboarded without incurring too much additional cost. 2U faces enormous setup costs with every single client it takes on, so its revenue performance takes a backseat in importance to its profit metrics, in my opinion.

And in that regard, 2U's scorecard is much less rosy. Tech companies (which 2U likes to compare itself to) tend to show greater cost discipline as they scale, balancing growth alongside reasonable margin improvement, but in 2U's case it's the opposite. Marketing costs (which are used to acquire students in 2U's programs) jumped 53% y/y/ to $53.1 million in the quarter. Corporate overhead rose 60% y/y to $21.9 million in the quarter. And the total of course development costs and a new expense category called "curriculum and teaching" reached $19.5 million, up nearly double from last year.

In aggregate, 2U generated a GAAP operating income of -$16.1 million in the quarter, nearly 5x last year's losses and representing an operating margin of -17%. This is much worse than the -6% that 2U saw in 1Q18. So yes, 2U is growing, but at what cost? It seems like the company can't grow without digging itself into a deeper and deeper hole on the profitability front.

2U bulls defend their position by saying that once a certain program has been operational for a few years, 2U can begin to generate profits from sustaining programs. There is some basis of truth in this assertion, but it's not the full picture. 2U doesn't have to re-create course content (aside from perhaps the occasional update), but most degree programs last only 1-2 years - meaning that high marketing costs won't improve. And that's 2U's largest expense category. To generate the kind of growth rate that 2U investors have been used to over the past several years, 2U has to keep dumping more and more investment into advertising for students.

Even 2U's adjusted EBITDA, a company-customized profitability metric, went from a profit in the year-ago period to a loss in Q1:

Figure 2. 2U adjusted EBITDA

Source: 2U investor relations

With costs rising faster than revenues and with a questionable path to profitability, it's unclear why investors have placed so much faith in 2U.

Final thoughts

Perhaps the one department at 2U that deserves props is the investor relations team, for communicating a bullish narrative so effectively to investors and to Wall Street. A closer examination of 2U's rising costs and its very business model, however, doesn't yield such a rosy assessment.

2U's growth is more or less tethered to high enrollment numbers in its various programs - which, in turn, requires huge amounts of sales and marketing costs. Unlike SaaS companies, whose installed customers can theoretically remain put for years or decades (incurring very little incremental sales costs in the following years), 2U's students leave every 1-2 years, requiring a fresh batch of fee-payers every single cycle. This, on top of growing content costs, is the main reason 2U's growth looks hugely unsustainable.

At the rich valuation 2U is trading at, the company is priced for perfection. The risk-reward profile is heavily tilted against bulls for this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.