Why Regeneron Has 30 Percent Upside

If the stock market needed a poster child for irrational behavior, then Regeneron’s (REGN) stock would fit the bill. Last year in July, the stock hovered between just 1,500 and 1,600 scripts, up from 1,000 in the six weeks prior. Regeneron traded at over $500 a share in the June – July 2017 period. On May 4, 2018, the stock closed at $291.25, at a 19 times P/E and 14 times forward price-multiple. This is when the company reported over 10,000 health care professionals prescribed the drug. More importantly, Regeneron is adding 500 new patients a week or 2,000 a month. With that enormous growth, why is REGN stock below $300 a share?

Strong First Quarter

Dupixent sales climbed to $131 million. EYLEA sales rose 15.2 percent to $984 million while jumping 28.9 percent higher outside of the U.S. Rising promotional costs, including marketing activities slated for later this year through television advertising, are getting investors nervous. Compliance with Dupixent, which treats atopic dermatitis (or “AD”), is not an issue at all: 90 percent of the patients get a refill after the first script. Note that the first treatment requires two injections (two times 300 mg), followed by a 300 mg injection every two weeks. In the longer term, 83 percent continue with the treatment.

Image Source: Fierce Pharma

Regeneron’s headwind is the cost of the drug. At around $22,000 annually, insurance companies will not approve all patient requests for coverage. Patients must try most other avenues of treatment for AD, including steroid ointments, oral steroids or immunosuppressants, and/or topical calcineurin inhibitors (or “TCIs”). If those treatments fail, then the patient has a better chance of getting coverage. Confirming that each of those therapies is ineffective takes months. Therein lies Regeneron’s problem: growing Dupixent sales will be slow but steady.

In April, the National Institute of health denied the company insurance coverage of the drug, citing the high costs.

With forward growth constrained, REGN stock is at risk of more downside. And the company is not yet considering share buybacks, dividend initiation, acquisitions, or even giving long-term guidance, all of which would allay investor fears. Nor should it do any of that. The company’s primary priority is working with insurance companies and dermatologists in building a strong awareness of the drug’s efficacy. Further studying the side-effects and profiling the safety of the drug will drive sales higher.

Ongoing Studies

Regeneron has three ongoing Phase 3 studies of Dupixent in adolescent and pediatric atopic dermatitis. The study involving patients aged 12 – 17 years is fully enrolled. When the company reports top-line data, chances are high that the subjects in the study will not experience any ill-effects from the drug. The biologic’s precise targets (IL-4 and IL-13) is a narrow-spectrum. Still, if it turns out that children have a higher sensitivity to the drug, investors will face a setback. But at the current valuation of 14 times earnings, the stock more than discounts the risk.

Valuation

A 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model would peg Regeneron’s fair value at $376, implying 29 percent upside. The key assumption is that the company’s revenue grows 20 percent annually for the next five years, with EBITDA around 30 percent of revenue:

Fiscal Years Ending Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 Dec-21 Dec-22 Revenue 5,872 7,340 8,808 10,746 13,433 16,119 % Growth 20.8% 25.0% 20.0% 22.0% 25.0% 20.0% EBITDA 2,225 2,202 2,643 3,761 4,701 5,642 % of Revenue 37.9% 30.0% 30.0% 35.0% 35.0% 35.0%

Source: finbox.io

Risk

Regeneron’s Dupixent is a biologic, which means that patients must inject the drug. Pfizer (PFE) has a non-steroidal ointment called crisaborole on the market, although only in the U.S. Pfizer spent a fortune buying Anacor Pharmaceuticals at $5.2 billion to get this drug. Patients need only spend one-third the amount it would cost for Regeneron’s Dupixent. For a 60 gram, 2-ounce tube costs $580.

Pfizer is also developing an oral drug, a JAK1 inhibitor, that could reach the market in 2021 or 2022. If the drug is effective, Regeneron’s growth could fall below the 20 percent forecast. Pfizer received an FDA breakthrough therapy designation on Feb. 2018.

Novartis (NVS) is another competitive risk. It added an oral eczema drug, called Ziarco. AbbVie (ABBV) was granted a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA on Jan. 8, 2018.

NVS data by YCharts

Takeaway

More and more stocks in the biotechnology sector are at value levels now, after years of above-average valuations. Regeneron is not an exception. Growth its drug treating wet AMD, EYELEA, with sales of nearly a billion last quarter and cemiplimab, for treating skin cancer, broadens the company’s product portfolio. The $500 million in cash flow generation and $3.4 billion in cash gives the company plenty of resources for raising R&D and marketing. This debt-free company’s positive prospects over the long-term are getting ignored by markets. A stronger third and fourth quarter will reverse the downtrend in the stock. The question now is when to buy the stock.\

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks on sale. Click on the big "follow" button beside my my avatar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.