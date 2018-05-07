Reader Inquiry: Is Karyopharm Therapeutics A Buy After The Secondary Offering?

I mention several other green flags and explain how they add to the appeal of this oncology story.

The corresponding NDA with a request for accelerated approval will be submitted later this year with their MAA to the EMA in early 2019.

Data for the phase 2b STORM study was unequivocally positive, especially considering the dire need of these patients with penta-refractory myeloma.

Despite recent gains, shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) are still in the red by over 40% when looking at a 3 year time frame. On the other hand, the stock has staged an impressive comeback with performance year-to-date of around 70%.

The stock popped back on my radar recently when a couple ROTY members mentioned it in Live Chat, one holding a position into the recent data readout (which in hindsight appears quite prescient) and the other laying out the bullish thesis going forward.

Figure 1: KPTI daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)



When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. In the first chart (daily advanced) the runup since the beginning of the year can readily be seen, with the steep selloff in March (probably related to market weakness) and ensuing bounce off the $12 level followed by a rebound in April. In the second chart we can see the stock continued to show strength in the days following the data release.

Figure 3: Wholly-owned pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

In the case of Karyopharm Therapeutics, after the recent financing the stock appears to be a somewhat derisked revaluation and catalyst play that could continue to head higher. I´d like to dig deeper to better understand their prospects and future upside potential.

Recent Developments

The big news came on April 30th, when the company announced positive top-line results from the phase 2b STORM study evaluating lead drug candidate (and oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export) selinexor in heavily pretreated patients with refractory multiple myeloma. Overall response rate was 25.4% (included 2 complete responders and 29 partial or very good partial responses) with median duration of response of 4.4 months. Keep in mind that all responses were confirmed by an Independent Review Committee and these patients had very advanced disease (penta-refractory meaning their cancer progressed after receiving at least one alkylating agent, glucocorticoids, two immunomodulatory drugs, two proteasome inhibitors, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody Darzalex). Importantly, most common adverse events were low grade and easily managed via supportive care and/or dose modification (nausea, vomiting, fatigue, reduced appetite).

Paul G. Richardson, MD, Director of Clinical Research, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, had the following remarks to add (my emphasis in bold):

Despite numerous advances in myeloma treatment, currently available therapies are insufficient to address the increasing number of patients with highly resistant, penta-refractory myeloma, where the disease has ultimately become non-responsive to approved therapy. There is, therefore, a real urgency for new therapies with novel mechanisms of action for these patients, who have a critical unmet medical need. Selinexor’s targeted inhibition of nuclear export could potentially expand the armamentarium of treatment options significantly in this important population for which no other established treatment is readily available.

On the one hour conference call, management and key opinion leaders stress the need for drugs with novel mechanisms of action such as selinexor (targeting XPO1). The data also underscores the drug candidate´s promise and bodes well for its prospects in other indications including with current ongoing studies.

Management wisely took advantage of strength in the stock price by announcing a $125 million secondary offering (along with underwriter option of up to $18.75 million). There´s quite a lot of participation here (JPMorgan, Jefferies and Leerink as joint-book runners along with co-managers Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, H.C. Wainwright and Baird). 9.152 million shares were priced at $14.75, a discount to present levels of around 10%. It will be interesting to see which institutional holders initiated positions or added to them.

Other Information

For the fourth quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $176.4 million, a figure which doesn´t include proceeds from the secondary offering. For the full year 2017 research and development expenses rose to $107.3 million, while net loss came in at $129 million.

As for institutional investors of note, Point 72 has a new stake of over 3.3 million shares and Wellington Management owns over 6 million shares.

Looking towards upcoming catalysts, the company is planning to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the second half of the year along with a request for accelerated approval for selinexor as a novel treatment for patients with penta-refractory multiple myeloma. Their Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency will be submitted early next year along with a similar request for conditional approval. Management has stated that the addressable market size for patients with penta-refractory myeloma is $500 million in the USA alone.

Keep in mind that the phase 3 BOSTON trial (evaluating selinexor in combination with Velcade and dexamethasone in patients with multiple meyloma who´ve been given one to three prior lines of therapy) should finish enrollment by the end of the year with top-line data in 2019. On the Q4 conference call management stated the market size for this triple combination in these patients to be $1 billion to $2 billion annually.

Another year end catalyst is top-line data from the phase 2b SADAL trial in DLBCL (enrolling up to 130 patients who´ve received two or more lines of prior therapy). The study consists of a single arm cohort evaluating selinexor as a monotherapy at the 60 mg twice weekly dosage- if data is positive it could lead to accelerated approval with the FDA and conditional approval in the EMA. The estimated addressable market for this indication in the United States alone is estimated to total $500 million.

While farther out, top-line data from the phase 3 portion of the SEAL study (evaluating single-agent selinexor versus placebo in patients with previously treated, advanced unresectable dedifferentiated liposarcoma) is expected by the end of 2019. Keep in mind that a positive outcome was reported prior from the phase 2 portion of the study.

It's also worth noting that data from the phase 1b/2 STOMP study presented at ASH provided evidence of tolerability and robust activity when combined with currently approved drugs (proteaseome inhibitors a la Velcade, immunomodulatory drugs, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies). The fact that new treatment arms were added in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in combination with lenalidomide and another combining the drug candidate with Krypolis is also encouraging.

Recent deals with Ono Pharmaceutical company and Biogen add significant credibility to the story- the first deal has a total value of $193 million plus royalties granting Ono Japan rights to selinexor and eltanexor. For the second deal Biogen acquired drug candidate KPT-350 (for the treatment of neurological conditions including ALS) and the total value is up to $217 million plus royalties (upfront funding for both totaled $32 million). It´s also encouraging that management of Karyopharm isn´t trying to spread themselves too thin, instead outlicensing noncore assets while maintaining their focus on oncology and bringing lead candidates to market.

Another significant green flag is the hiring of three Vice Presidents (of Marketing Access, Marketing and Sales) in the form of Kirk Schamp, Isabelle Mercier and Perri Monaco. They hail from the likes of Ariad Insight, Amgen, Takeda, and Sanofi. Importantly, Mr. Monaco built the sales team to launch Krypolis for Amgen.

Final Thoughts

In the end, I believe this is definitely a story to keep tabs on as prior data significantly derisks the thesis and there are several key catalysts coming up in the medium term.

After the recent secondary offering further dilution in the medium term is unlikely- other risks include disappointing data and clinical setbacks for ongoing studies. Competition and a rapidly evolving treatment landscape also add to uncertainty and risk.

